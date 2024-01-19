Yep. Honestly, it's farcical to say that National teams don't risk their players significantly more than their clubs...they aren't paying them the huge bucks so will try and use them all at every possible opportunity.
Does the club have no say as to whether he is fit enough to play?
Is this said in jest?With the exception of Liverpool and, to a lesser extent, United, the majority of the population of this country are fucking obsessed with the national side. I remember being at Reading away years ago with the bellends booing Gerrard signing 'you let your country down'.I remember when Carragher, quite rightly, ended his international career due to limited opportunities and wanting to be able to give his all from his club and he had to phone in Talksport to defend himself against some jingoistic prick (I can't remember which one it was). I've absolutely no issue with Salah wanting to play for his country and I'm not aware of anyone that does, of course I'd rather he didn't as the Egyptian national side (or any national side for that matter,) are of no concern to me and I only watch the international tournaments because I enjoy the football, not arsed who wins whether it's Egypt, England or anyone else. I do appreciate, however, that players aren't of that mindset and I think most fans are of the same view.
Watching him on the sidelines of the game he was kicking every ball, seems to mean the world to him, woudn't be shocked if he risked it
Id love Salah to take them all the way but if they are going to risk a longer injury as we know they will I wouldnt be gutted if they got knocked out.
I was at that Reading game and with loved it when the liverpool fans sang 'were not English we are Scouse'. The Reading fans had no response. It was like they were expecting Liverpool fans to give a shit about England
They havent actually said its a hamstring.They said posterior muscle. Which could be a number of different things.
Looks like hes out for 2 games which is promising as to the extent of the injury (and hopefully theyll be out by then).Posterior (back) muscle strain not hamstring.https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/egyptian-fa-provide-mohamed-salah-injury-update
The hamstring is a posterior muscle.
Sounds vaguely positive compared to what it could have been, hopefully a couple of games is all it is
Are you saying there should be a scouse team in Afcon next time?
I think the consensus is that RAWK wouldnt mind, but only if it is every 4 years
and in the summer, with every game ending in a team getting knocked out, and 90 mins then straight to pens. and no VAR of course.
What makes this worse is that Egypt will definitely need something from the final game to get through because it looks like Cape Verde are going to win the group. They could still finish 3rd and get through but that will mean a much harder game in the R16.You just know that even a half fit Mo will get played.
It's not this injury that's the problem, it's if Egypt rush him back for the knockouts. He should be heading home, not like there isn't an AFCON next year, could understand if it was the World Cup.
Or Mo himself wants to stay?
Its now very, very important that Egypt are knocked out before the quarters. Otherwise hes going to play way too many minutes having just come back from an injury.
And we arent going to play Salah if he returns early?
