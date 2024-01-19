« previous next »
Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #28080 on: Yesterday at 08:27:29 pm »
Quote from: steampie on Yesterday at 01:11:59 pm
Yep. Honestly, it's farcical to say that National teams don't risk their players significantly more than their clubs...they aren't paying them the huge bucks so will try and use them all at every possible opportunity.

That's the way I see it national sides only have q few games so will also try and play the players. Clubs it constant games so can manage rest the players better
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #28081 on: Yesterday at 09:08:29 pm »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Yesterday at 07:50:57 pm
Does the club have no say as to whether he is fit enough to play?

Nope.

Its a joke and outdated what other industry can you taje an expensive asset and return it fucked and have no responsibility either ?

See Keita/Sturridge.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #28082 on: Yesterday at 09:35:04 pm »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #28083 on: Yesterday at 09:35:29 pm »
The Egyptian Football Federation announces the injury of Mohamed Salah, the national team captain, with a strain in the hamstring muscle, causing him to miss two matches in the Africa Cup of Nations against Cape Verde and in the Round of 16 in the case of qualification.

https://twitter.com/eslammagdy/status/1748457623324643480?t=90ATGvMZv1Upl0aBTUFSiA&s=19
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #28084 on: Yesterday at 09:40:37 pm »
Id love Salah to take them all the way but if they are going to risk a longer injury as we know they will I wouldnt be gutted if they got knocked out.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #28085 on: Yesterday at 09:40:49 pm »
Just so everyone is crystal clear...

We'll get by whether this lad plays or not.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #28086 on: Yesterday at 09:41:48 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 12:17:19 pm
Is this said in jest?

With the exception of Liverpool and, to a lesser extent, United, the majority of the population of this country are fucking obsessed with the national side. I remember being at Reading away years ago with the bellends booing Gerrard signing 'you let your country down'.

I remember when Carragher, quite rightly, ended his international career due to limited opportunities and wanting to be able to give his all from his club and he had to phone in Talksport to defend himself against some jingoistic prick (I can't remember which one it was).

I've absolutely no issue with Salah wanting to play for his country and I'm not aware of anyone that does, of course I'd rather he didn't as the Egyptian national side (or any national side for that matter,) are of no concern to me and I only watch the international tournaments because I enjoy the football, not arsed who wins whether it's Egypt, England or anyone else. I do appreciate, however, that players aren't of that mindset and I think most fans are of the same view.

I was at that Reading game and with loved it when the liverpool fans sang 'were not English we are Scouse'. The Reading fans had no response. It was like they were expecting Liverpool fans to give a shit about England  ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #28087 on: Yesterday at 09:42:19 pm »
Back for Chelsea hopefully hoping whoever they play does the business in the knockout match
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #28088 on: Yesterday at 09:45:18 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 04:10:42 pm
Watching him on the sidelines of the game he was kicking every ball, seems to mean the world to him, woudn't be shocked if he risked it

From what I saw he had more influence over the game from the sidelines than on the grass. Long may that last.

Although I'd love the sidelines to be in Liverpool.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #28089 on: Yesterday at 09:55:43 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 09:40:37 pm
Id love Salah to take them all the way but if they are going to risk a longer injury as we know they will I wouldnt be gutted if they got knocked out.

Would rather Egypt get knocked out so he can get back to Liverpool.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #28090 on: Yesterday at 10:04:03 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 09:40:37 pm
Id love Salah to take them all the way but if they are going to risk a longer injury as we know they will I wouldnt be gutted if they got knocked out.

I 100% want them out asap
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #28091 on: Yesterday at 10:08:52 pm »
Quote from: petercormack on Yesterday at 09:41:48 pm

I was at that Reading game and with loved it when the liverpool fans sang 'were not English we are Scouse'. The Reading fans had no response. It was like they were expecting Liverpool fans to give a shit about England  ;D

If its the one Im thinking of Rafa randomly subbed Gerrard off and we lost 3-1!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #28092 on: Yesterday at 10:11:54 pm »
Id prefer that too, selfishly, as I alluded to, but seeing Salah so passionate about it if they could go all the way and he came back injury free that would be nice for him, perfect world an all that.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #28093 on: Yesterday at 10:54:03 pm »
Looks like hes out for 2 games which is promising as to the extent of the injury (and hopefully theyll be out by then).

Posterior (back) muscle strain not hamstring.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/egyptian-fa-provide-mohamed-salah-injury-update
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #28094 on: Yesterday at 10:55:29 pm »
They havent actually said its a hamstring.
They said posterior muscle. Which could be a number of different things.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #28095 on: Yesterday at 10:58:01 pm »
Which is weird because wasnt he holding the back of his leg?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #28096 on: Yesterday at 11:08:25 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 10:55:29 pm
They havent actually said its a hamstring.
They said posterior muscle. Which could be a number of different things.
glute?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #28097 on: Yesterday at 11:25:36 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 10:54:03 pm
Looks like hes out for 2 games which is promising as to the extent of the injury (and hopefully theyll be out by then).

Posterior (back) muscle strain not hamstring.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/egyptian-fa-provide-mohamed-salah-injury-update

The hamstring is a posterior muscle.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #28098 on: Yesterday at 11:33:16 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:25:36 pm
The hamstring is a posterior muscle.

The Liverpool FC article originally mentioned a back injury. Its now changed and they dont specify which posterior muscle. I guess this is what happens when football punditry crosses with science!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #28099 on: Yesterday at 11:43:12 pm »
The club have received updates on Mo today.
