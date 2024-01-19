« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 697 698 699 700 701 [702]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *  (Read 2715214 times)

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,825
  • JFT 97
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28040 on: Today at 10:09:00 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:58:08 am
Are we any different considering how often we play him? He plays in just about every game and that is too many. Everyone is going to have to learn to play his less often, otherwise he won't last despite his best efforts of staying fit.

I don't think it is that simple with Mo.

He is one of those characters who is desperate to play in every game. He lives for Football and to score goals. You only have to look at how he reacts when he gets subbed.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28041 on: Today at 10:10:32 am »
jill's point is that accumulation of minutes risk injury not that Klopp would risk further injury when he's already injured. Of course he wouldn't do that. But we do seem willing to play Salah an awful lot and playing too many minutes is not good for avoiding injury.

Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:09:00 am
I don't think it is that simple with Mo.

He is one of those characters who is desperate to play in every game. He lives for Football and to score goals. You only have to look at how he reacts when he gets subbed.

And this is why you need to protect players from themselves sometimes.
Logged

Online Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,954
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28042 on: Today at 10:45:27 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:09:00 am
I don't think it is that simple with Mo.

He is one of those characters who is desperate to play in every game. He lives for Football and to score goals. You only have to look at how he reacts when he gets subbed.
TAW gave me a chuckle when they pointed out that with the bonuses Mo's likely got in his contract no wonder he isn't pleased to be subbed off!
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,002
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28043 on: Today at 11:11:53 am »
I suppose on the bright side (yeah im trying) if he's out for another 3 weeks he'd have been gone that long if Egypt had made the final anyway so this way he get's to hopefully come home and rest and rehab for that time.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28044 on: Today at 11:20:52 am »
The likelier option is that Egypt play him when he's half fit and that exacerbates the injury. We've seen this kind of thing before at international level.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,775
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28045 on: Today at 11:27:46 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:20:52 am
The likelier option is that Egypt play him when he's half fit and that exacerbates the injury. We've seen this kind of thing before at international level.
yep. as Klopp points out, Egypt will do what Egypt wants to do - hopefully they don't fuck him and us over

The manager was also asked whether Liverpool will send medical staff to treat Salah and replied: “We will see, that depends on the diagnosis. There will be an ultrasound and they will do an MRI and then we will know what it is and then we will see what Egypt plans. But it’s too early [to say], sorry.”
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,448
  • Meh sd f
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28046 on: Today at 11:42:58 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:09:00 am
I don't think it is that simple with Mo.

He is one of those characters who is desperate to play in every game. He lives for Football and to score goals. You only have to look at how he reacts when he gets subbed.
True. Salah has also had very few injuries, so it would be understandable if he feels rather invincible.

to be honest I think its kind of disgusting to see people assuming without evidence that Egypt (or national teams in general) would abuse him more than the club would. There have been incidents with national teams for sure, but there are also endless examples of club managers destroying their players.

The whole notion that players actually only want to play for the club, not for their country, is very English.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,825
  • JFT 97
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28047 on: Today at 11:58:12 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:10:32 am
jill's point is that accumulation of minutes risk injury not that Klopp would risk further injury when he's already injured. Of course he wouldn't do that. But we do seem willing to play Salah an awful lot and playing too many minutes is not good for avoiding injury.

And this is why you need to protect players from themselves sometimes.

There isn't just the physical side of things though. Players play better when they are happy. Resting him may worsen his form if he becomes frustrated missing games.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,775
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28048 on: Today at 12:04:50 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 11:42:58 am
to be honest I think its kind of disgusting to see people assuming without evidence that Egypt (or national teams in general) would abuse him more than the club would.
hahaahah
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 11:42:58 am
The whole notion that players actually only want to play for the club, not for their country, is very English.
this is 'kind of disgusting' of you hahaha (also who is saying Salah only wants to play for LFC ;D )
Logged

Online Redley

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 208
  • 'Salah la la la la la la....Egyptian King'
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28049 on: Today at 12:15:22 pm »
Disgusting is a bit much :D

Considering right off the top of my head we've had Keita basically get ruined because his national team kept playing him when he was injured, Sturridge had his 'resolve tested' by England, and Gomez got his long term injury with England, its pretty understandable that fans are concerned that another national team might not have the mid/long term fitness of Mo in their mind when they're in the midst of a tournament and he's their best player.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28050 on: Today at 12:17:19 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 11:42:58 am
The whole notion that players actually only want to play for the club, not for their country, is very English.

Is this said in jest?

With the exception of Liverpool and, to a lesser extent, United, the majority of the population of this country are fucking obsessed with the national side. I remember being at Reading away years ago with the bellends booing Gerrard signing 'you let your country down'.

I remember when Carragher, quite rightly, ended his international career due to limited opportunities and wanting to be able to give his all from his club and he had to phone in Talksport to defend himself against some jingoistic prick (I can't remember which one it was).

I've absolutely no issue with Salah wanting to play for his country and I'm not aware of anyone that does, of course I'd rather he didn't as the Egyptian national side (or any national side for that matter,) are of no concern to me and I only watch the international tournaments because I enjoy the football, not arsed who wins whether it's Egypt, England or anyone else. I do appreciate, however, that players aren't of that mindset and I think most fans are of the same view.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,775
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28051 on: Today at 12:33:20 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 12:15:22 pm
Disgusting is a bit much :D

Considering right off the top of my head we've had Keita basically get ruined because his national team kept playing him when he was injured, Sturridge had his 'resolve tested' by England, and Gomez got his long term injury with England, its pretty understandable that fans are concerned that another national team might not have the mid/long term fitness of Mo in their mind when they're in the midst of a tournament and he's their best player.
Let's not forget jepovic wants us to give the benefit of the duobt to a national FA that used Salah's global reach to aide Putin and launder the image of this war criminal Kadyrov

https://www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/37557170/mohamed-salah-considering-quitting-egypt-team-ramzan-kadyrov-row-sources

Hardly screams 'duty of care' from them, does it?! ;D

To add to your off hand list, there's Gerrard being forced to travel while injured to repeat a diagnosis that england didnt believe and then Matip opting out when cameroon's FA were a shambles only for them to seek to harm him and his career.
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,009
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28052 on: Today at 12:53:59 pm »
Hopefully Mo is smart enough to say 'fuck off, I'm injured' if he is asked to play before he feels ready.
Logged

Offline steampie

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 669
  • Truth yes, now Justice.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28053 on: Today at 01:11:59 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:33:20 pm
Let's not forget jepovic wants us to give the benefit of the duobt to a national FA that used Salah's global reach to aide Putin and launder the image of this war criminal Kadyrov

https://www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/37557170/mohamed-salah-considering-quitting-egypt-team-ramzan-kadyrov-row-sources

Hardly screams 'duty of care' from them, does it?! ;D

To add to your off hand list, there's Gerrard being forced to travel while injured to repeat a diagnosis that england didnt believe and then Matip opting out when cameroon's FA were a shambles only for them to seek to harm him and his career.

Yep. Honestly, it's farcical to say that National teams don't risk their players significantly more than their clubs...they aren't paying them the huge bucks so will try and use them all at every possible opportunity.
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on March 31, 2008, 09:33:54 am
I think [naming your daughter] Fuckoffyoubitterblueshitebastards Becker has a nice ring to it.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28054 on: Today at 01:40:53 pm »
they won't start him but I do expect them to put Mo on the bench and bring him on if they're losing, no matter what his injury is.
Logged

Offline Dree

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28055 on: Today at 01:53:47 pm »
Didnt he play  in 2018 WC with the shoulder injury?

Im awaiting the expert rundown of how Cape Verde will have no problem against Egypt without Salah  ;D
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28056 on: Today at 01:58:42 pm »
the population of Cape Verde is about 600k so they don't have a huge demographic of fit, skilled young men to form a squad from.  :)

(btw the population of Liverpool is about 500k.)

Logged

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,381
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28057 on: Today at 02:04:37 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:58:42 pm


(btw the population of Liverpool is about 500k.)
Are you saying there should be a scouse team in Afcon next time?
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,939
  • Seis Veces
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28058 on: Today at 02:06:31 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:58:42 pm
the population of Cape Verde is about 600k so they don't have a huge demographic of fit, skilled young men to form a squad from.  :)

(btw the population of Liverpool is about 500k.)

So you're telling me there's a chance I can play international football?

Quote from: markedasred on Today at 02:04:37 pm
Are you saying there should be a scouse team in Afcon next time?

 ;D

Curtis Jones could play for Nigeria, I believe.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28059 on: Today at 02:15:50 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 02:04:37 pm
Are you saying there should be a scouse team in Afcon next time?
quite possibly, quite possibly .... :)
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,554
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28060 on: Today at 02:25:59 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:47:58 am
Grade 1's can be fine in 2-3 weeks. Sometimes even sooner. This is most likely what he's got, similar to Szoboszlai.

More than 6 weeks would be a Grade 3, and he definitely doesn't have that - think Michael Owen vs Leeds. The hamstring tendon basically comes away from the bone.

If Egypt don't risk him sooner than they should (hopeful I know), this could really be a blessing in disguise in that the period he's out for we wouldn't have had him for anyway. Only in this scenario, he's not playing either.

Not too concerned with his current injury, it's the fact he'll aggravate it further during the tournament and Egypt will just keep playing him.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28061 on: Today at 03:42:52 pm »
Mo is obviously desperate to win it,understandably so. Who knows maybe he'd have retired if the last final went his way.
Logged

Online Number 7

  • Gegenpresser
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,839
  • And the sweet silver song of a lark..
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28062 on: Today at 03:43:35 pm »
What makes this worse is that Egypt will definitely need something from the final game to get through because it looks like Cape Verde are going to win the group. They could still finish 3rd and get through but that will mean a much harder game in the R16.

You just know that even a half fit Mo will get played.
Logged
YWNA

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,085
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28063 on: Today at 03:54:57 pm »

Doubt Mo will be able to play in 3 days time so lets just hope Cape Verde put them out which is actually very likely given their form and that Egypt are sh*te without Salah. Mo can then come home and recuperate properly.

I do worry that if Egypt advance they will risk Mo. Still cant forget Senegal keeping Sadio on the field after he had been knocked spark out and then refusing to acknowledge that it was a concussion so he could play in the final.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,958
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28064 on: Today at 04:10:42 pm »
Watching him on the sidelines of the game he was kicking every ball, seems to mean the world to him, woudn't be shocked if he risked it
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,650
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28065 on: Today at 04:11:54 pm »
I think Egypt are guaranteed at worst 3rd in the group now aren't they?

They're 2nd on 2 points after 2 draws. Ghana and Mozambique occupy 3rd and 4th on 1 point, both with a worse goal difference than Egypt.
The tie breakers are head to head then goal difference and as Egypt drew with both then they can't both finish ahead of them?

It would require Egypt to lose to Cape Verde and a few teams in other groups getting the finger out.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28066 on: Today at 04:22:22 pm »
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,775
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28067 on: Today at 04:22:47 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:11:54 pm
I think Egypt are guaranteed at worst 3rd in the group now aren't they?

They're 2nd on 2 points after 2 draws. Ghana and Mozambique occupy 3rd and 4th on 1 point, both with a worse goal difference than Egypt.
The tie breakers are head to head then goal difference and as Egypt drew with both then they can't both finish ahead of them?

It would require Egypt to lose to Cape Verde and a few teams in other groups getting the finger out.
whats the next tie breaker if GD is equal? most scored or fewest conceded? red cards?

if GA, would it need Egypt to lose by three goals and Ghana/Mozambique being a 0-0 draw? Or more goals if it's a score draw. puts them all on 2 points

Ghana For: 3 Against: 4 GD: -1
Mozambique For: 2 Against: 5 GD: -3
Egypt For: 4 Against: 7 GD: -3

if goals for, I guess Egypt are practically guaranteed 3rd minimum unlless there's a 4-4 in other game
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #28068 on: Today at 04:26:58 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:11:54 pm
I think Egypt are guaranteed at worst 3rd in the group now aren't they?

They're 2nd on 2 points after 2 draws. Ghana and Mozambique occupy 3rd and 4th on 1 point, both with a worse goal difference than Egypt.
The tie breakers are head to head then goal difference and as Egypt drew with both then they can't both finish ahead of them?

It would require Egypt to lose to Cape Verde and a few teams in other groups getting the finger out.

Only way they can finish bottom now is if Ghana and Mozambique draw and Egypt lose by more than 3 goals to Cape Verde.

If they do lose to Cape Verde though it would be very unlikely that they'd get through in 3rd with 2 points. Even 3 points and a 0 goal difference will be touch and go in the event of a draw (although they could finish 2nd in this scenario).
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
Pages: 1 ... 697 698 699 700 701 [702]   Go Up
« previous next »
 