The whole notion that players actually only want to play for the club, not for their country, is very English.



Is this said in jest?With the exception of Liverpool and, to a lesser extent, United, the majority of the population of this country are fucking obsessed with the national side. I remember being at Reading away years ago with the bellends booing Gerrard signing 'you let your country down'.I remember when Carragher, quite rightly, ended his international career due to limited opportunities and wanting to be able to give his all from his club and he had to phone in Talksport to defend himself against some jingoistic prick (I can't remember which one it was).I've absolutely no issue with Salah wanting to play for his country and I'm not aware of anyone that does, of course I'd rather he didn't as the Egyptian national side (or any national side for that matter,) are of no concern to me and I only watch the international tournaments because I enjoy the football, not arsed who wins whether it's Egypt, England or anyone else. I do appreciate, however, that players aren't of that mindset and I think most fans are of the same view.