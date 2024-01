Players play with injuries and it's not true to say it doesn't happen here when it clearly does. Milner on more than one occasion has said he's had to play with knocks, it's part of the game especially with the over crowded fixture list.



There's a difference between a knock and a muscle strain. Hamstrings in particular are treated with caution.If it was a World Cup it'd be one thing but we have these bloody tournaments every year now. Send him home and he only has to wait till next year for the next one.The one in 2022 killed his club season because he came back knackered (and then rather than rest through the March internationals had to play more qualifiers) when a fresh Salah in the form he'd been in could have won us the quad that season, or at least scored in one of those 3 finals.