Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 09:34:21 pm
Can only imagine what a Spoce Girl is... :D

google it. I dare you.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
He can't play 3 games a week anymore. We've managed him and Virg well this season.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Hopefully its not much longer than the tournament itself, otherwise thats us a bit fucked.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Mos been fit since the 19/20 season. That ankle injury happened with, guess who?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
This tournament in the middle of the club season is a fucking farce
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:19:36 pm
This tournament in the middle of the club season is a fucking farce

Yep. Did I dream it a few years ago when everyone seemed to be saying it wasn't going to take place in January any more?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Getting absolutely destroyed by injuries.

Hammy is a month easily.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 10:21:48 pm
Yep. Did I dream it a few years ago when everyone seemed to be saying it wasn't going to take place in January any more?

Yes they did say that.

Then said its too hot in summer which im pretty sure they knew in first place !
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Home. Now!

Not like there won't be another AFCON in another 5 minutes to fuck his season up, not that that will stop Egypt playing him on one leg, like that dickhead at Guinea did with Keita, which he never really recovered from.

Pain in the arse.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 10:21:48 pm
Yep. Did I dream it a few years ago when everyone seemed to be saying it wasn't going to take place in January any more?

They can have their mid season bollocks if they must but every 2 years is absolute bullshit. All the federations should be every 4 years.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Hope it nothing Major and he recovery quickly
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Egyptian coach saying he doesnt think its anything too dangerous.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 10:21:48 pm
Yep. Did I dream it a few years ago when everyone seemed to be saying it wasn't going to take place in January any more?
They tried holding it in the summer but it's too hot
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:40:30 pm
Egyptian coach saying he doesnt think its anything too dangerous.

Problem is they'll throw him straight in next game, they'll qualify unless they get beat and then it's at least one more game after that and potentially through to the final.

We know how cautious we are with injuries. These won't give a flying fuck and will ruin his season like Guinea did with Keita. If he can walk, he'll play.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:40:30 pm
Egyptian coach saying he doesnt think its anything too dangerous.

It was a cowardly tackle that injured him. Salah was away and clear and the last defender deliberately tripped him (then stuck his hands up as if he had done nothing).
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
A man seldom injured gets injured on international duty. A storyline so obvious that it's like somebody being killed on Albert Square during the Christmas episode
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Egyptian coaches are saying basically it's a twinge.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:40:30 pm
Egyptian coach saying he doesnt think its anything too dangerous.


Its either a hamstring tear or it isnt
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:40:34 pm
They tried holding it in the summer but it's too hot

Africa covers both sides of the equator so wouldn't they have a winter at some point during the European offseason?  Of course it would exclude a huge swathe of countries in the north so that would be an obvious objection, but they could at the very least alternate north to south to make it less punitive.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:51:17 pm
Egyptian coaches are saying basically it's a twinge.
course they are ;D just wait til they turn it into something worse in training and at the next game!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: latortuga on Yesterday at 11:07:01 pm
Africa covers both sides of the equator so wouldn't they have a winter at some point during the European offseason?  Of course it would exclude a huge swathe of countries in the north so that would be an obvious objection, but they could at the very least alternate north to south to make it less punitive.
holding it in some of the North African Mediterranean countries wouldn't be much different to holding it in some of the Southern European countries plus they could play the games early in the morning and during the evening so avoiding the hottest time of the day.

They held a world cup in South Africa in the Summer too so there's definitely options out there. Places in central Africa are probably a no go though for sure.

The biggest PITA though is their desire to hold it every two years.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:14:53 pm
course they are ;D just wait til they turn it into something worse in training and at the next game!
yeah that's my concern, they aren't going to say he's crocked at the moment as his tournament would be over, our medical staff should be all over it though. Be interesting to see what Jürgen says at his presser tomorrow
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Oh great. This is F-ed up on so many levels. Unbelievable.  :no :no
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:17:26 pm
holding it in some of the North African Mediterranean countries wouldn't be much different to holding it in some of the Southern European countries plus they could play the games early in the morning and during the evening so avoiding the hottest time of the day.

They held a world cup in South Africa in the Summer too so there's definitely options out there. Places in central Africa are probably a no go though for sure.

The biggest PITA though is their desire to hold it every two years.


I recall some very vigorous debate during last one about 2 years, summer only etc etc.

The conclusion seemed to be that - like every other federation or association - the AFCON organizers want their cut of the pie and there was basically no way they would reduce it to a 4 yr thing.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:18:58 pm
yeah that's my concern, they aren't going to say he's crocked at the moment as his tournament would be over, our medical staff should be all over it though. Be interesting to see what Jürgen says at his presser tomorrow
hope he preemptively lays into Egypt and draws attention to them, just to do as much as we can to try to shame them out of hurting him and ruining his season.

wish nothing but ill on the egyptian FA, hope they get knocked out next game whatever happens. still not over them making Mo launder the image of that Chechen war criminal Kadyrov.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
FFS
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:40:30 pm
Egyptian coach saying he doesnt think its anything too dangerous.

They'll be fucking amputating it now
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:22:38 pm

I recall some very vigorous debate during last one about 2 years, summer only etc etc.

The conclusion seemed to be that - like every other federation or association - the AFCON organizers want their cut of the pie and there was basically no way they would reduce it to a 4 yr thing.
there's another fucker next year too 2025, it's in Morocco and it's being held in the Summer which is better as it's not in the middle of the season I guess but something has to give with the amount of games the players are playing
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Just hoping they go out but its unlikely. The pressure on him to play will be immense just hoping he doesn't do any damage.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
I hope Mozambique beats Cape Verde, Cape Verde trashes Egypt, and Salah is not risked. Just bring him home...
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Knowing how many reporters are connected to Mo and Egypt across the region we will probably find out very quickly what it is. But he doesnt go off unless its something obviously.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Video of him in the mixed zone leaving the ground.
Smiling and no limp.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:38:09 pm
there's another fucker next year too 2025, it's in Morocco and it's being held in the Summer which is better as it's not in the middle of the season I guess but something has to give with the amount of games the players are playing

What the actual fuck???
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:00:20 pm

Its either a hamstring tear or it isnt

Well a grade 1 can recover in a couple of weeks if not sooner, whereas a grade 2 can be months and a grade 3... well it isn't that.

I'd be amazed if it isn't only a grade 1 judging by his reaction, and I suspect he will back fit before coming back to Liverpool. Unless they play him too quickly that is.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:00:02 am
What the actual fuck???
its because this one was supposed to have been played last summer. Absolutely stupid that its every 2 years, just devalues it hugely.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 12:27:53 am
its because this one was supposed to have been played last summer. Absolutely stupid that its every 2 years, just devalues it hugely.

Arsene Wenger: "Mighty_Red is right... better make it every year".
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
There's a short video of him on twitter walking out of the stadium but if it turns out to be from another game or before the match I will commit a crime against humanity.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:00:20 pm

Its either a hamstring tear or it isnt

One thing about mo salah, he's well in tune with his own body. He stopped immediately. That's smart.

Will it help? Lets hope so.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:40:34 pm
They tried holding it in the summer but it's too hot

Next years AFCON is in June & July (in Morocco)

Didnt read back Wab already posted.

Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:38:09 pm
there's another fucker next year too 2025, it's in Morocco and it's being held in the Summer which is better as it's not in the middle of the season I guess but something has to give with the amount of games the players are playing


The guardian podcast yesterday were saying it has to be every 2 years and it has to be big with 24 teams so that the individual FAs get to make some money.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
I wouldn't listen to the Egyptian coaches saying it's nothing but a twinge. If he had a broken leg they'd say the same and pick him next game, like 99% of international managers. 
