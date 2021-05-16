Can only imagine what a Spoce Girl is...
This tournament in the middle of the club season is a fucking farce
Yep. Did I dream it a few years ago when everyone seemed to be saying it wasn't going to take place in January any more?
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Egyptian coach saying he doesnt think its anything too dangerous.
They tried holding it in the summer but it's too hot
Egyptian coaches are saying basically it's a twinge.
Africa covers both sides of the equator so wouldn't they have a winter at some point during the European offseason? Of course it would exclude a huge swathe of countries in the north so that would be an obvious objection, but they could at the very least alternate north to south to make it less punitive.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
course they are just wait til they turn it into something worse in training and at the next game!
holding it in some of the North African Mediterranean countries wouldn't be much different to holding it in some of the Southern European countries plus they could play the games early in the morning and during the evening so avoiding the hottest time of the day.They held a world cup in South Africa in the Summer too so there's definitely options out there. Places in central Africa are probably a no go though for sure.The biggest PITA though is their desire to hold it every two years.
yeah that's my concern, they aren't going to say he's crocked at the moment as his tournament would be over, our medical staff should be all over it though. Be interesting to see what Jürgen says at his presser tomorrow
I recall some very vigorous debate during last one about 2 years, summer only etc etc. The conclusion seemed to be that - like every other federation or association - the AFCON organizers want their cut of the pie and there was basically no way they would reduce it to a 4 yr thing.
there's another fucker next year too 2025, it's in Morocco and it's being held in the Summer which is better as it's not in the middle of the season I guess but something has to give with the amount of games the players are playing
Its either a hamstring tear or it isnt
What the actual fuck???
its because this one was supposed to have been played last summer. Absolutely stupid that its every 2 years, just devalues it hugely.
