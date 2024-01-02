« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
January 2, 2024, 04:57:14 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on January  2, 2024, 01:25:07 pm
Thank you :) ....the nerds will inherit the earth

While here I'd like to wish Egypt the very worst of luck in their upcoming football competition

The very worst of luck would be a career ending injury to Salah, so maybe not.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
January 2, 2024, 05:21:14 pm
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on January  2, 2024, 01:28:55 pm
I know we want Mo back ASAP but the last time he came back not winning this (albeit losing in the final) his form was diabolical for a bit and nowhere near the Ballon d'Or standard he was putting up earlier. No doubt there was a physical toll but I'm sure the pressure of needing to win with Egypt is mentally exhausting too. It might work out best for us if he comes back a continental champion.
I'm really torn on it.  Salah winning it would be great for him and well deserved given he's carried their attack for most of his career.  As you say, he'd probably come back with a spring in his step that would offset the physical toll of playing so many minutes.  On balance I'd go for this outcome and trust that Jota/Elliott/whoever steps up in his absence.

On the other hand though if Egypt go out in the group stages then he'd have only played three matches and would be finished by 22nd January.  In that scenario he'd almost certainly be available for the Chelsea and Arsenal fixtures.

I think the worst outcome - injuries aside - would be losing in the semi finals and being dragged through a third/fourth placed play-off match the day before the final.

Quote from: PaulF on January  2, 2024, 04:57:14 pm
The very worst of luck would be a career ending injury to Salah, so maybe not.
;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
January 2, 2024, 06:05:07 pm
I guess the reffing means there's less physical toll on him there. Albeit more games to play.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
January 3, 2024, 09:28:26 am
Going out in the group stages arent, I imagine, very likely. But Im fervently hoping. Sorry Mo!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
January 3, 2024, 09:35:05 am
Extension to his contract is a must.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
January 3, 2024, 09:35:40 am
Don't think we are seeing him until February because Mo wants this badly and his window is closing. This could be his Messi World Cup. I expect Egypt to win, hoping for Nigeria for obvious reasons.

One thing we don't talk about enough is his durability.

We have not lost any of the 10 games Mo has missed.
Nice stat. But the fact he has only missed 10 league games a since being here, which is inclusive of AFCON, is absolutely unreal.

Must be kept at all costs. Might not be the speed demon any more but he still got some pace goals in him (even though they don't count).

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
January 3, 2024, 09:40:02 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January  2, 2024, 12:47:45 pm
The cross was so good that it would have taken something special to miss.

I couldn't find the xG for that shot, but according to understat his 2 shots combined for the whole match were 0.51. Crosses like that are surprisingly difficult. Most "worst miss ever" videos look exactly like that because of the surprising disparity between how easy it looks and the reality of it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
January 3, 2024, 10:54:07 am
Hairline is taking a battering, worrying times.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
January 3, 2024, 11:17:19 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/f7-scHIW5R8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/f7-scHIW5R8</a>
:D

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
January 3, 2024, 11:23:01 am
Quote from: Knight on January  1, 2024, 08:55:06 pm
If someone else is better at them he absolutely has to come off them. He was awful all half too.
True but a magnificent second half. " goals and an assist.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
January 3, 2024, 11:32:57 am
I'd prefer to be reading posts about how easily we are going to manage without him.

Personally I'd give him a 6 out of 10 for recent performances, maybe time to give Elliot a run?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
January 3, 2024, 01:22:49 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on January  3, 2024, 10:54:07 am
Hairline is taking a battering, worrying times.
true.  but luckily Taylor decided giving him a yellow for that might be a step too far. might happen one day though.  maybe they'll pick on Nunez' ponytail.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
January 3, 2024, 01:28:18 pm
Quote from: Kloppage Time on January  3, 2024, 11:32:57 am
I'd prefer to be reading posts about how easily we are going to manage without him.

Personally I'd give him a 6 out of 10 for recent performances, maybe time to give Elliot a run?
the club need to plan for his replacement .... hopefully not needed for a while of course ... and AFCON is the opportunity to experiment a bit.

I think we'll see Harvey get January starts at RW, and I have no doubt that multiple options have been worked on in training.  seems we have all of Harv, Diaz, Nunez and Jota as candidates. I'm not aware of Cody ever playing on the right though.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
January 3, 2024, 01:29:03 pm
Have they found out who the imposter was pretending to be Salah in the first half?
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
January 3, 2024, 01:32:24 pm
Quote from: proudred on January  3, 2024, 09:35:05 am
Extension to his contract is a must.

That's the dream!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
January 4, 2024, 03:42:48 am
Was watching LFCTV Press Box.

They had this stat.

Mo has missed 10 matches, including 2 because of Afcon last time, in his 6 years at the club.

We won 7, drawn 3.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
January 4, 2024, 04:25:13 am
Quote from: Kloppage Time on January  3, 2024, 11:32:57 am
Personally I'd give him a 6 out of 10 for recent performances, maybe time to give Elliot a run?
Surely this must be fishing, aren't you?
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
January 4, 2024, 04:25:48 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on January  3, 2024, 01:29:03 pm
Have they found out who the imposter was pretending to be Salah in the first half?
;D Hahaha!!!
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
January 4, 2024, 12:02:47 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on January  3, 2024, 11:17:19 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/f7-scHIW5R8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/f7-scHIW5R8</a>

Brilliant video in regards to Salah and our new system - plus anyone who underrates Darwin and Szoboslai should give it watch and learn about football :D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
January 4, 2024, 12:14:36 pm
Quote from: Believe on January  4, 2024, 12:02:47 pm
Brilliant video in regards to Salah and our new system - plus anyone who underrates Darwin and Szoboslai should give it watch and learn about football :D

great video, really enjoyed that. puts the pundits like merson and shearer to shame. good that people like this have a platform, will obviously never get near match of the day or sky sports because they've never played the game
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
January 4, 2024, 12:17:37 pm
Quote from: 4pool on January  4, 2024, 03:42:48 am
Was watching LFCTV Press Box.

They had this stat.

Mo has missed 10 matches, including 2 because of Afcon last time, in his 6 years at the club.

We won 7, drawn 3.

Just incredible how few games he misses, the man is a machine.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
January 4, 2024, 01:29:03 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January  4, 2024, 12:17:37 pm
Just incredible how few games he misses, the man is a machine.

the craziest part is that one of the games he did miss was one of the greatest of all time
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
January 4, 2024, 03:22:31 pm
Quote from: newterp on January  4, 2024, 01:29:03 pm
the craziest part is that one of the games he did miss was one of the greatest of all time

Ha, yeah, I remember at 1-0 at HT thinking "if we had Mo we might actually get through this" ;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
January 4, 2024, 03:39:23 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January  4, 2024, 03:22:31 pm
Ha, yeah, I remember at 1-0 at HT thinking "if we had Mo we might actually get through this" ;D

To be honest, I stopped making assumptions on who should be played in Mo's place because of that match. I kid you not, I said we should just give the young prospects like Woodburn and co a run out as there wasn't much to play for.

Last time I ever offer my ill advised opinion.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
January 4, 2024, 05:11:50 pm
Have they been knocked out yet
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
January 4, 2024, 05:14:46 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on January  2, 2024, 05:21:14 pm
I'm really torn on it.  Salah winning it would be great for him and well deserved given he's carried their attack for most of his career.

The next one is in March and then they have another one in April. Next year there are 6 African Nations Cups, so he'll probably get to win it in their end. As for this one, the sooner he comes home the better. That's obvious to any Liverpool supporter.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
January 4, 2024, 06:49:58 pm
Quote from: Believe on January  4, 2024, 12:02:47 pm
Brilliant video in regards to Salah and our new system - plus anyone who underrates Darwin and Szoboslai should give it watch and learn about football :D
really interesting stuff
In a world of uncertainty and worry, it is calming to know that as a fan of the greatest club in the world I will never walk alone

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
January 5, 2024, 12:37:49 am
https://twitter.com/TransferSector/status/1743010282014666837

Quote
Cody Gakpo tells Mo Salah:

Youre the best! Youre the f*cking best!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
January 5, 2024, 07:53:56 pm
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
January 5, 2024, 07:55:50 pm
At least we know what to blame if he stops scoring now
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
January 5, 2024, 07:58:28 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on January  5, 2024, 07:55:50 pm
At least we know what to blame if he stops scoring now

 ;D

Think he'll be fine. That massive bush at the back of his head was holding him back. Bad aerodynamics, worse in the rain.  8)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
January 5, 2024, 08:25:06 pm
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
January 7, 2024, 08:18:15 pm
Watching the first half today, I always forget what a good out ball he is. Under pressure? Getting boxed in a bit? Just ping it for Mo.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
January 7, 2024, 09:43:30 pm
He missed another penalty today for Egypt, luckily it bounced off the bar and went in off the keepers arse. Got a nice assist too.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Yesterday at 11:27:32 pm
Quote
Santi Aouna
@Santi_J_FM

🚨Excl : Mohamed Salah 🇪🇬💫

▫️ The Egyptian striker is open to leaving Liverpool this summer.

▫️ In the event of departure, Salah favors Spain.

2:05PM  Mar 18, 2023
Quote
Ramy Abbas Issa
@RamyCol

You just dont know.

2:08PM  Jan 8, 2024

Hmmm. Why has he commented on a report from March last year?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Yesterday at 11:31:25 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 11:27:32 pm
Hmmm. Why has he commented on a report from March last year?


This is the same guy who broke the story of Mbappé to Madrid yesterday which has since been rubbished. Pretty clear Ramy has been told Mbappé will be joining Salah at Liverpool in the summer so he's mocking him for getting both stories wrong.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Yesterday at 11:40:43 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 11:27:32 pm
Hmmm. Why has he commented on a report from March last year?
Santi Aouna is unreliable. He was the one that reported that Mbappe had agreed terms with Madrid.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Yesterday at 11:53:37 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 11:27:32 pm
Hmmm. Why has he commented on a report from March last year?


Because he is a wind-up merchant.

Jan 2022 he posted a ? and people lost their shit.

Then in July 2022 he posted an emoji and people lost their shit.

He is taking the piss out of the ITK's who are posting and printing absolute bollocks with absolutely no knowledge of what is happening. 
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Today at 12:31:30 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:53:37 pm
Because he is a wind-up merchant.

Jan 2022 he posted a ? and people lost their shit.

Then in July 2022 he posted an emoji and people lost their shit.

He is taking the piss out of the ITK's who are posting and printing absolute bollocks with absolutely no knowledge of what is happening. 

What does he have against Samie?
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Today at 01:34:06 am
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 12:31:30 am
What does he have against Samie?

What doesn't he have?
