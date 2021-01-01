« previous next »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27840 on: Yesterday at 04:57:14 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 01:25:07 pm
Thank you :) ....the nerds will inherit the earth

While here I'd like to wish Egypt the very worst of luck in their upcoming football competition

The very worst of luck would be a career ending injury to Salah, so maybe not.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27841 on: Yesterday at 05:21:14 pm »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Yesterday at 01:28:55 pm
I know we want Mo back ASAP but the last time he came back not winning this (albeit losing in the final) his form was diabolical for a bit and nowhere near the Ballon d'Or standard he was putting up earlier. No doubt there was a physical toll but I'm sure the pressure of needing to win with Egypt is mentally exhausting too. It might work out best for us if he comes back a continental champion.
I'm really torn on it.  Salah winning it would be great for him and well deserved given he's carried their attack for most of his career.  As you say, he'd probably come back with a spring in his step that would offset the physical toll of playing so many minutes.  On balance I'd go for this outcome and trust that Jota/Elliott/whoever steps up in his absence.

On the other hand though if Egypt go out in the group stages then he'd have only played three matches and would be finished by 22nd January.  In that scenario he'd almost certainly be available for the Chelsea and Arsenal fixtures.

I think the worst outcome - injuries aside - would be losing in the semi finals and being dragged through a third/fourth placed play-off match the day before the final.

Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:57:14 pm
The very worst of luck would be a career ending injury to Salah, so maybe not.
;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27842 on: Yesterday at 06:05:07 pm »
I guess the reffing means there's less physical toll on him there. Albeit more games to play.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27843 on: Today at 09:28:26 am »
Going out in the group stages arent, I imagine, very likely. But Im fervently hoping. Sorry Mo!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27844 on: Today at 09:35:05 am »
Extension to his contract is a must.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27845 on: Today at 09:35:40 am »
Don't think we are seeing him until February because Mo wants this badly and his window is closing. This could be his Messi World Cup. I expect Egypt to win, hoping for Nigeria for obvious reasons.

One thing we don't talk about enough is his durability.

We have not lost any of the 10 games Mo has missed.
Nice stat. But the fact he has only missed 10 league games a since being here, which is inclusive of AFCON, is absolutely unreal.

Must be kept at all costs. Might not be the speed demon any more but he still got some pace goals in him (even though they don't count).

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27846 on: Today at 09:40:02 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 12:47:45 pm
The cross was so good that it would have taken something special to miss.

I couldn't find the xG for that shot, but according to understat his 2 shots combined for the whole match were 0.51. Crosses like that are surprisingly difficult. Most "worst miss ever" videos look exactly like that because of the surprising disparity between how easy it looks and the reality of it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27847 on: Today at 10:54:07 am »
Hairline is taking a battering, worrying times.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27848 on: Today at 11:17:19 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/f7-scHIW5R8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/f7-scHIW5R8</a>
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27849 on: Today at 11:23:01 am »
Quote from: Knight on January  1, 2024, 08:55:06 pm
If someone else is better at them he absolutely has to come off them. He was awful all half too.
True but a magnificent second half. " goals and an assist.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27850 on: Today at 11:32:57 am »
I'd prefer to be reading posts about how easily we are going to manage without him.

Personally I'd give him a 6 out of 10 for recent performances, maybe time to give Elliot a run?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27851 on: Today at 01:22:49 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:54:07 am
Hairline is taking a battering, worrying times.
true.  but luckily Taylor decided giving him a yellow for that might be a step too far. might happen one day though.  maybe they'll pick on Nunez' ponytail.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27852 on: Today at 01:28:18 pm »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 11:32:57 am
I'd prefer to be reading posts about how easily we are going to manage without him.

Personally I'd give him a 6 out of 10 for recent performances, maybe time to give Elliot a run?
the club need to plan for his replacement .... hopefully not needed for a while of course ... and AFCON is the opportunity to experiment a bit.

I think we'll see Harvey get January starts at RW, and I have no doubt that multiple options have been worked on in training.  seems we have all of Harv, Diaz, Nunez and Jota as candidates. I'm not aware of Cody ever playing on the right though.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27853 on: Today at 01:29:03 pm »
Have they found out who the imposter was pretending to be Salah in the first half?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27854 on: Today at 01:32:24 pm »
Quote from: proudred on Today at 09:35:05 am
Extension to his contract is a must.

That's the dream!
