I know we want Mo back ASAP but the last time he came back not winning this (albeit losing in the final) his form was diabolical for a bit and nowhere near the Ballon d'Or standard he was putting up earlier. No doubt there was a physical toll but I'm sure the pressure of needing to win with Egypt is mentally exhausting too. It might work out best for us if he comes back a continental champion.



The very worst of luck would be a career ending injury to Salah, so maybe not.



I'm really torn on it. Salah winning it would be great for him and well deserved given he's carried their attack for most of his career. As you say, he'd probably come back with a spring in his step that would offset the physical toll of playing so many minutes. On balance I'd go for this outcome and trust that Jota/Elliott/whoever steps up in his absence.On the other hand though if Egypt go out in the group stages then he'd have only played three matches and would be finished by 22nd January. In that scenario he'd almost certainly be available for the Chelsea and Arsenal fixtures.I think the worst outcome - injuries aside - would be losing in the semi finals and being dragged through a third/fourth placed play-off match the day before the final.