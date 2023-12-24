« previous next »
Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
December 24, 2023, 01:15:06 am
Quote from: Agent99 on December 23, 2023, 11:56:24 pm
What's the earliest he could be back from the AFCON?

Chelsea (Jan 31st) if they get knocked out in the Rof16, Worst case if they make the semis Brentford Feb 17th

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023_Africa_Cup_of_Nations#Group_stage
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
December 24, 2023, 12:46:49 pm
Quote from: Samie on December 23, 2023, 06:22:31 pm


It's fucking scary that he could feasibly have more goals than Henry ever did in the league at some point next season if he's still here. Obscene numbers.

If he stays here the rest of his career or at least three more seasons beyond this he'll only be behind Shearer.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
December 25, 2023, 01:40:57 pm
Quote from: Samie on December 22, 2023, 10:41:11 pm

Mo Salah will join up with the Egypt squad for AFCON after Liverpools home game against Newcastle on New Years Day. Was hopes he would still be around for Arsenal FA Cup match on January 7. Wataru Endo will go off to the Asia Cup around same time. [@LewisSteele_]


Quote from: kavah on December 24, 2023, 01:15:06 am
Chelsea (Jan 31st) if they get knocked out in the Rof16, Worst case if they make the semis Brentford Feb 17th

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023_Africa_Cup_of_Nations#Group_stage

thank you I was looking for the dates of his departure & return
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
December 25, 2023, 02:50:59 pm
Quote from: Mouldy Christmas cake on December 24, 2023, 12:46:49 pm
It's fucking scary that he could feasibly have more goals than Henry ever did in the league at some point next season if he's still here. Obscene numbers.

If he stays here the rest of his career or at least three more seasons beyond this he'll only be behind Shearer.

For added context

APPEARANCES

Alan Shearer - 441
Harry Kane - 320
Wayne Rooney - 491
Andrew Cole - 414
Sergio Aguero - 275
Frank Lampard - 609
Thierry Henry - 258
Robbie Fowler - 379
Jermain Defoe - 496


Salah - 248

He's a wide forward as opposed to a striker, fucking obscene numbers
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
December 26, 2023, 03:36:56 am
From official Liverpool FC Facebook Page,

Title: "Every angle of Mo Salah's equaliser vs Arsenal"

- https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=906779957454359

From official Liverpool FC Youtube Page,

- EVERY ANGLE | Alexander-Arnold Assist, Salah Goal | Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal

- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GePXR3XE53U
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
December 26, 2023, 04:10:30 pm
Mo Salah is the first player in Premier League history to score 10 or more goals against:

Arsenal
Manchester City
Manchester United
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
December 26, 2023, 04:21:45 pm
I've honestly only just realised about 2 weeks ago we are losing him for a possible 5 weeks

That's going to fucking torpedo us

Got Arsenal away on feb 4 aswell. Klopp gonna have to get thinking cap on.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
December 26, 2023, 04:31:33 pm
Quote from: Rushing to the Boxing Day sales on December 26, 2023, 04:21:45 pm
I've honestly only just realised about 2 weeks ago we are losing him for a possible 5 weeks

That's going to fucking torpedo us

Got Arsenal away on feb 4 aswell. Klopp gonna have to get thinking cap on.
I hope it gives the other forwards a kick up the arse, they all look to Mo and need to start taking that responsibility on. I think Elliot will be taking Mo's spot and I hope he gets the run of games he deserves.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
December 26, 2023, 04:35:34 pm
Quote from: Persephone on December 26, 2023, 04:31:33 pm
I hope it gives the other forwards a kick up the arse, they all look to Mo and need to start taking that responsibility on. I think Elliot will be taking Mo's spot and I hope he gets the run of games he deserves.

Nunez just needs to be told the offside rule

His finishing is mental thing. It's in his head before he does it. Almost like Dartitis for darts players

It's a hell of a thing to have to overcome but all strikers go through it. If his finishing was that constantly he wouldn't have made the grade
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 09:33:22 pm
Is he available for tomorrow or already left?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 09:44:23 pm
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on Yesterday at 09:33:22 pm
Is he available for tomorrow or already left?

Tomorrow is his last game before he goes away
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:35:12 pm
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 09:44:23 pm
Tomorrow is his last game before he goes away

Righto thanks! Thought so.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:36:15 pm
https://twitter.com/OptaJoe/status/1741516075836014764

Quote
Mo Salah is the only player with 15+ goals (24) and 15+ assists (15) in Europe's big-five leagues in 2023. He is the first player to reach 15 for both goals and assists in a single Premier League calendar year since Thierry Henry in 2003 (25 goals, 19 assists). King.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 12:38:33 am
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 08:09:16 am
Quote from: Rushing to the Boxing Day sales on December 26, 2023, 04:21:45 pm
I've honestly only just realised about 2 weeks ago we are losing him for a possible 5 weeks

That's going to fucking torpedo us

Got Arsenal away on feb 4 aswell. Klopp gonna have to get thinking cap on.

Nunez will relish the extra responsibility and step up.
