Even before these last games I couldn't help think that we should try Mo through the middle, he's one of our greatest ever goalscorers and creators yet in this new system he's often isolated on the right and not really beating his man anymore. He's still putting up great numbers because he's Mo Salah but I don't think we're getting the best out of him at this point in his career. I could see him relishing that new role if any 2 of Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo, Elliot, Gravenberch(?) are able to stretch the game for him on either side.