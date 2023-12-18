« previous next »
Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #27680 on: December 18, 2023, 04:08:12 pm
Quote from: Knight on December 18, 2023, 03:54:25 pm
I think Coolie is right to point out that Salah is not the problem compared to the other attackers. He's easily our best one still. But Salah's pace used to be a genuine weapon and it isn't any longer. And, potentially owing to that, he's no longer the threat one vs one that he used to be.
For me its a collective issue, they dont seem to be playing as a cohesive unit. Mo is obviously still a threat but hes not the same player he was 18 months plus ago. Hes lost the yard of pace he had and isnt rinsing full backs the way he used to. Others have said we need to get him closer to goal, thats true but how do we do that and accommodate the other lads? Hopefully Jurgen can develop a tweak which makes us more threatening in and around the box.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #27681 on: December 18, 2023, 04:10:28 pm
Fucking inquisition over the player who is leading goal contributions in the PL :lmao :lmao



Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #27682 on: December 18, 2023, 04:19:32 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on December 18, 2023, 04:10:28 pm
Fucking inquisition over the player who is leading goal contributions in the PL :lmao :lmao

Apparently that is papering over the cracks mate  ;D

Madness isn`t it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #27683 on: December 18, 2023, 06:17:27 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on December 18, 2023, 04:10:28 pm
Fucking inquisition over the player who is leading goal contributions in the PL :lmao :lmao
I think people are right that there are some things about Salah's performances that aren't quite the same as before, but they are misidentifying the reasons. I believe it's that our overall attacking play as well as build up are not as impressive and frankly exceptional as they were a few years back, when we had the peak Mane, Firmino and Salah triad. Salah's teammate quality has simply gone down. He is still the same player, and, as you point out, his goals and assists prove it. But he is even better, and has been even better, when the team has functioned better.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #27684 on: December 18, 2023, 06:30:47 pm
Even before these last games I couldn't help think that we should try Mo through the middle, he's one of our greatest ever goalscorers and creators yet in this new system he's often isolated on the right and not really beating his man anymore. He's still putting up great numbers because he's Mo Salah but I don't think we're getting the best out of him at this point in his career. I could see him relishing that new role if any 2 of Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo, Elliot, Gravenberch(?) are able to stretch the game for him on either side.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #27685 on: December 18, 2023, 06:39:12 pm
Quote from: rscanderlech on December 18, 2023, 06:17:27 pm
I think people are right that there are some things about Salah's performances that aren't quite the same as before, but they are misidentifying the reasons. I believe it's that our overall attacking play as well as build up are not as impressive and frankly exceptional as they were a few years back, when we had the peak Mane, Firmino and Salah triad. Salah's teammate quality has simply gone down. He is still the same player, and, as you point out, his goals and assists prove it. But he is even better, and has been even better, when the team has functioned better.

Correct in my opinion. There was a relentlessness about peak Salah, Bobby and Sadio and the trio behind them as well. The present crop, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo and particularly Nuñez are prone to peaks and troughs in form and (seem to be) are more injury prone. There is also the difference in styles and game intelligence. Mind you that team was arguably the best ever Liverpool team so it's a pretty high standard to get back up to. I love Salah. I hope he's here when we win the PL and CL again soon.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #27686 on: December 18, 2023, 06:51:02 pm
Quote from: rscanderlech on December 18, 2023, 06:17:27 pm
I think people are right that there are some things about Salah's performances that aren't quite the same as before, but they are misidentifying the reasons. I believe it's that our overall attacking play as well as build up are not as impressive and frankly exceptional as they were a few years back, when we had the peak Mane, Firmino and Salah triad. Salah's teammate quality has simply gone down. He is still the same player, and, as you point out, his goals and assists prove it. But he is even better, and has been even better, when the team has functioned better.

Salah isn't the same player.

In his pomp, he was unplayable 1v1. Even when teams doubled or trebled up on him, he could still go slaloming through a team as if they were training cones. That ridiculous speed has now inevitably gone. He has shown his quality by adapting his game and becoming almost a wide playmaker.

The issue for me is that we are lacking wide attacker who can beat a man out wide. At our peak, both Mane and Mo had ridiculous acceleration and could destroy players and had the speed to go on the outside. 
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #27687 on: December 18, 2023, 06:52:28 pm
Quote from: rscanderlech on December 18, 2023, 06:17:27 pm
I think people are right that there are some things about Salah's performances that aren't quite the same as before, but they are misidentifying the reasons. I believe it's that our overall attacking play as well as build up are not as impressive and frankly exceptional as they were a few years back, when we had the peak Mane, Firmino and Salah triad. Salah's teammate quality has simply gone down. He is still the same player, and, as you point out, his goals and assists prove it. But he is even better, and has been even better, when the team has functioned better.

Not disagreeing, he's aging with lesser quality team-mates in the final 3rd and has generally adapted his game around that.

These are known variables though and he has adapted, he's more of an advanced playmaker nowadays. If Nunez had his scoring boots on this season Salah would already be on over 10 assists before the half way point. Considering at his best previously he managed 13 throughout the season it's definitely a huge shift.

I'm not sure why people expect him to beat a man or have the pace he used to.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #27688 on: December 18, 2023, 06:55:52 pm
If he stays with us next season it might not be a bad idea to make him into a centre forward and bringging in his long term replacement for the Right Wing.  :D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #27689 on: December 18, 2023, 07:01:50 pm
Quote from: Samie on December 18, 2023, 06:55:52 pm
If he stays with us next season it might not be a bad idea to make him into a centre forward and bringging in his long term replacement for the Right Wing.  :D

I would love to see him in a 4-2-3-1.

                                         Nunez
       
                   Diaz                Salah           Szob

we would need two midfield monsters in behind though.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #27690 on: Today at 10:01:18 pm
His touch and mid range passing has been so bad recently, and then he goes and scores a vintage Salah goal.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #27691 on: Today at 10:05:30 pm
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 10:01:18 pm
His touch and mid range passing has been so bad recently, and then he goes and scores a vintage Salah goal.


Agree. However, on 69/70 minutes he just had to square the ball for a Gakpo tap in, and instead blasted the ball into the Anny Road stand.

Honestly, if a Saudi club still wants him for a kings ransom, its time to sell and re-invest in a young speedster like the Napoli lad with an unpronounceable name (just an example).
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #27692 on: Today at 10:06:12 pm
Salah scores

RAWK: Sell Salah
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #27693 on: Today at 10:07:25 pm
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Today at 10:06:12 pm
Salah scores

RAWK: Sell Salah

Not RAWK - just me.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #27694 on: Today at 10:07:58 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 10:07:25 pm
Not RAWK - just me.

What is RAWK without you?
