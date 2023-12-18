Fucking inquisition over the player who is leading goal contributions in the PL



I think people are right that there are some things about Salah's performances that aren't quite the same as before, but they are misidentifying the reasons. I believe it's that our overall attacking play as well as build up are not as impressive and frankly exceptional as they were a few years back, when we had the peak Mane, Firmino and Salah triad. Salah's teammate quality has simply gone down. He is still the same player, and, as you point out, his goals and assists prove it. But he is even better, and has been even better, when the team has functioned better.