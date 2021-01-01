« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 687 688 689 690 691 [692]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *  (Read 2640218 times)

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,774
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27640 on: Today at 01:14:41 am »
The average goals for Salah and Kostas it's only a 100.  ;)
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 687 688 689 690 691 [692]   Go Up
« previous next »
 