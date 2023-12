So he's already the 5th best LFC goalscorer in our 131-year history, and is currently joint 10th all time PL goalscorer - after less than six and a half seasons...



One more PL goal will knock Owen off 10th spot, and then he's got greats like Fowler, Henry and Aguero in his sights.



Those stats for Kenny are also ridiculous considering his role in the team - often playing as a second striker/attacking midfielder rather than a pure forward. 167 assists highlights just how good he was for the team. 'Dalglish.....Rush......Goal!' must've been the most spoken line of commentary in the 1980's.



We are truly blessed to have had so many of these players, and Mo has plenty more records to break and medals to win yet.