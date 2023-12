First time i ever saw salah was for Basel in Europe (i dont think it was against us) and was the standout player and made you take notice for sure but for all his excellent work there was no final product and i recall saying to myself, if that lad could only find a final pass or finish he'd be dynamiteI wasn't wrong at the time but yeah, what a player he grew into and as noted above by another poster, you get all that and none of bollocks that often come with exceptional talent