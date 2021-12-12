Ah OK. I didn't know what it was for, just saw you could vote for Haaland as one of the final 6 and assumed that was the main award. Don't recall Mo being up for any award for it, though I could be wrong. We got Team of the Year I think.



In 2018, Francesco Molinari won it for winning the Race to Dubai, the BMW PGA Championship and The Open as well as all being the only player to win all 5 of his Ryder Cup matches (5th player ever to do this, and 2nd European after Poulter in 2012). He beat out Simon Biles (4 golds, 1 silver and a bronze, after taking a year off gymnastics); Ester Ledecka (3 gold medals at the Winter Olympics, 2 in snowboarding and 1 in skiiing - an utterly ridiculous and unprecedented event); and Oleksandr Usyk (became only the fourth boxer in history to hold the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO cruiserweight world titles - after winning 3 big matchs in the year to unify them after coming into the year holding just the WBO). I'd say, as good as Salahs goals were, without any trophies, it was fair in a short list of only 4 to leave him out - when all 4 of the others made history in their sport internationally.

In 2019, Eluid Kipchoge won the award after becoming the first person in history to run a sub 2 hour marathon (albeit paced) as well as breaking the normal WR with a 2:0139 (a time only himself, in 2022, and Kiptum have beaten since). He beat out Biles (5 golds at the Worlds); Siya Kolisi (captained SA to the RWC as the first black captain of SA); Steve Smith (a gigantic 774 runs @ 110.5 in the Ashes is jawdropping, especially as he missed 1 match); Megan Rapinoe (led US to a WC win); and Tiger Woods (winning the Masters 11 years after his last Major win, after multiple years of injuries and surgery). Again, given the other nominees, I can see why Salah wouldn't have been nominated over any of them.

In 2020, Khabib Nurmagomedov won it after 952 days at UFC Lightweight champion before retiring, 4 months after his fathers death with a final win. He defeated Armand Duplantis (broke both the indoor WR held by Lavillenie, and outdoor WR held by GOAT Bubka, whilst still only 21 years old!); LeBron James (won MVP at the NBA finals, becoming the 1st player to have done so with 3 different teams, and just generally doing LeBron things); Dustin Johnson (won the tour championship, the Masters, came tied 2nd in the PGA and tied 6th in the US Open - there was no Open that year); Wendie Renard (won every trophy there was to win domestically with Lyons for a FIFTH straight year); and Katie Taylor (won both her defences of the undisputed world titles). This year I think you could make an argument of him vs Renard, but given Jordan Henderson got 2nd in the overall SPOTY (behind Hamilton) I can definitely see why she was nominated instead of him.

In 2021, Rachel Blackmore won for becoming the first female jockey in history to win the Grand National (also first to be leading jockey at the Cheltenham festival where she won 6 races). She beat out Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (won the missing super middleweight titles after stepping down from LHW in 2020 where he held 4 of them, to become the first undisputed champion); Tom Brady (winning his 7th Ring with new club Bucs); Djokovic (winning 3 of the 4 grand slams); Elaine Thompson-Herah (3 golds in the olympics, running the 2nd fastest time ever after Flo Jo's WR from 1988 in the 100m, before beating that time later in the year and nearly breaking the WR, as well as running the 2nd fastest time ever in 200m after again Flo Jo's WR from 1988); and Max Verstappen (youngest F1 WC beating Lewis to the titles). Agtain, understandable why each of these was chosen ahead of Salah

Lionel Messi won it basically because of the WC and him being the GOAT - they had not had a male football nominee in years either, so more a career achievement award. That year it was awarded by a panel, not a public vote - and I have not been able to find any information at all about who else was on the shortlist.

So the first year he would have been eligible really was 2018 (as that would have been the first after his 2017 move). So if we look at who was nominated each year:So, as you can see, they prefer individual vs team sports, and no male footballers were nominated (even Messi/Ronaldo) other than the Messi win for the WC. And I'd argue, in each year, the nominees all had more transformative and important years vs Salah, other than maybe Wendie Renard in 2020 (but Hendo came 2nd in the SPOTY anyway, so would have been weird to nominate TWO people from one team to awards). Going back in time, I can't find records for the nominees in 2016, and before 2015 they don't seem to have made them public (as it was then purely a panel of experts), so the only other years with a winner from football were 2014 Christiano Ronaldo, 2002 original Ronaldo, 1970 Pele, 1966 Eusebio (for a joint win). So based off the data we have, it is very unusual for a footballer, outside of being one of the all time greats and winning/doing well in a WC/Euros, to get nominated.Thing is - I don't think there is an obvious non-footballer left out of the list - no Olympics at all this year; the obvious Gymnast/F1 people were nominated; no golfer stood out as much as Molinari/Johnson did (maybe Jon Rahm for winning the Masters, coming 2nd in the Open, T10th in the US open - but then he only came T50th at the PGA, and he didn't quite perfect the Ryder Cup, going 2 wins, and 2 draws); there wasn't really an outstanding track and field achievement this year; Djokovic did get nominated as the outstanding tennis player; they don't give it to cricketers for CWC performances, only Ashes; etc.