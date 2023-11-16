Am I the only one here who think... In "Liverpool domain", Suarez is a better player than Salah?



** Based on my posts history, I am definitely big fan of Mo, so please - I am not biased here.



- Suarez, force of nature where Salah is not. Truly - freak of a nature, bastard of a player.



- Suarez, an accurate finisher with either foot where actually he is being naturally right-footed.



- Suarez, distinction of being the leading scorer in three top-flight European leagues, a feat only matched by Ruud van Nistelrooy.



- Gerrard, lauded Suarez's unselfish playstyle within his autobiography, including Suarez' vision and great passing abilities, as is reflected in his numbers of assists.



p/s: Of course, Mo is going to reign the Premier League kingdom this year I hope and pray to that.



Suarez for me is up there just under Messi/Ronaldo as best player in the world over the past 10 years. If he had been as loyal to us as Salah has been, I have no doubt that he would be considered our greatest ever player. I genuinely think because of Messi and Ronaldo, Suarez is underrated - he even outperformed them both over one or two seasons when he first went to Barcelona.One of the biggest differences with Suarez and Salah is the pace. Suarez never really had it but that never stopped him getting to goal.Imagine them both in a Klopp team.