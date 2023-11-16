« previous next »
Quote from: newterp on November 16, 2023, 02:35:03 pm
you don't have to be a dick about it. jeez.

Town, a dick?  ;)
Quote from: afc tukrish on November 16, 2023, 03:24:54 pm
Town, a dick?  ;)
;D

It's in the job description!
Quote from: Eeyore on November 16, 2023, 01:33:54 pm


Salah for me has the patience and trust to carry on doing the role he has been tasked with.
Main difference is that Gerrard was a footballing swiss army knife. And pretty much had a career where managers played him in about six different positions. For club and country...the maddest was when he played 9 for England. Still scored.
So yeah, when things went awry, you can understand why he did what he did.

Both are great...stevie would have loved playing with him and vice versa.
Quote from: Jookie on November 16, 2023, 01:28:04 pm
This.

As good a player.

Loads more seasons at that level.

Helped win the biggest trophies
h
Always available

Non-controversial and never puts club/manager in awkward position

Never asked to leave to join another PL club

I find it mad that anyone would have Liverpool Suarez above Liverpool Salah, and on what grounds?

I'll bite. On grounds that Suarez is the most ridiculously talented footballer I've ever seen put on the red shirt. Ahead of Salah. ahead of Gerrard. As controversial as he is, I have never seen a player with such tenacity to win a bloody football game. Not saying that he's a bigger legend than Gerrard or Salah, but he was quite literally a phenom. Have never seen defenders so afraid of a player before.
Salah scored 4 goals in a 6-0 win as as Egypt thrashed Djibouti

Warming up for the game against City
Quote from: NarutoReds on November 16, 2023, 07:02:35 am
Am I the only one here who think... In "Liverpool domain", Suarez is a better player than Salah? 

** Based on my posts history, I am definitely big fan of Mo, so please - I am not biased here.

- Suarez, force of nature where Salah is not. Truly - freak of a nature, bastard of a player.

- Suarez, an accurate finisher with either foot where actually he is being naturally right-footed.

- Suarez, distinction of being the leading scorer in three top-flight European leagues, a feat only matched by Ruud van Nistelrooy.

- Gerrard, lauded Suarez's unselfish playstyle within his autobiography, including Suarez' vision and great passing abilities, as is reflected in his numbers of assists.

p/s: Of course, Mo is going to reign the Premier League kingdom this year I hope and pray to that.

Suarez for me is up there just under Messi/Ronaldo as best player in the world over the past 10 years. If he had been as loyal to us as Salah has been, I have no doubt that he would be considered our greatest ever player. I genuinely think because of Messi and Ronaldo, Suarez is underrated - he even outperformed them both over one or two seasons when he first went to Barcelona.

One of the biggest differences with Suarez and Salah is the pace. Suarez never really had it but that never stopped him getting to goal.

Imagine them both in a Klopp team.
Quote from: Kansti on November 17, 2023, 06:55:40 am
I'll bite. On grounds that Suarez is the most ridiculously talented footballer I've ever seen put on the red shirt.

Quote from: Hestoic on November 17, 2023, 09:25:37 am
Suarez for me is up there just under Messi/Ronaldo as best player in the world over the past 10 years.

This.

I never had so much fun watching a player as I did with Suarez.
Quote from: Rush 82 on November 17, 2023, 08:03:32 am
Salah scored 4 goals in a 6-0 win as as Egypt thrashed Djibouti

Warming up for the game against City

He could have had 8 and Egypt 12. Absolute mismatch.
Found more in Wikipedia. Shared.  :champ  :champ

During his time in Egypt, Salah's family was once robbed, however, the thief was caught and arrested by police, with Salah's father preparing to press charges against him, but Mohamed convinced him to drop the case. Afterwards, Salah helped the thief financially, giving him some money and trying to find him a job.

In February 2018, following a match against Tottenham, Salah donated a replica shirt to young supporter Mohamed Abdel Karim, who was previously pictured wearing a jumper reading Salah's name and shirt number.

Moreover, Mohamed Salah has helped more than 450 families by giving them monthly allowances and he also helped the government by giving approximately $300,000 when the country was experiencing an economic crisis.

On 13 August 2022, a fire broke out at Abu Sefein Church in Giza, Egypt, with 41 people losing their lives as a result. Salah subsequently expressed his condolences on Twitter, and made a donation of three million Egyptian pounds to help rebuild the church.
Quote from: Kansti on November 17, 2023, 06:55:40 am
I'll bite.


Topical, didn't get enough love...
Quote from: Rush 82 on November 17, 2023, 08:03:32 am
Salah scored 4 goals in a 6-0 win as as Egypt thrashed Djibouti

Warming up for the game against City

Sounds like one of Man Citys owners Sheikh Djibouti.
Quote from: afc tukrish on November 17, 2023, 12:10:21 pm
Topical, didn't get enough love...

it think its sub-dermal.
Quote from: Kansti on November 17, 2023, 06:55:40 am
Have never seen defenders so afraid of a player before.

yeah but most of them couldn't remember their last tetanus shot, so y'know ..
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 07:35:30 pm
https://x.com/Watch_LFC/status/1726301913376068088?t=n-qAJ199GkSUDCdPOJu1Gg&s=08

Fuck sake.

I asked that same question on the international thread, it looked well risky the way they surrounded him.
I take it hes ok?

Looked like the stewards understood fairly quickly what was happening and helped keep them away from him as best they could
Probably on City's payroll.
Quote from: Eeyore on November 15, 2023, 01:17:31 am
The issue is that Gerrard unlike Salah for instance wasn't happy to fulfill one role. He craved to play as a box-to-box midfield player who wanted to do everything and it was his teammate's responsibility to fill in.

The irony is that his best seasons are when he didn't play as a box-to-box central midfield player. His best seasons are when he played on the left, on the right, or in behind Torres.

For me the difference between Salah and Gerrard is that Mo has the positional discipline to continue to do the right things when aren't going well. To wait for a chance, to trust his teammates. Gerrard was a truly phenomenal individual but when things weren't going right he would drop deep and try and win a game on his own.

Some of my happiest times as a Liverpool fan are when he pulled it off like against Olympiakos, Istanbul or the last-minute goal versus West Ham in the Cup Final. However, from a team point of view, I think we would have won more if he had reined it in and been a better team player.

For me Salah has a clearer understanding of the game and stays more disciplined and trusts his teammates more

He does have rather better teammates.
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 07:35:30 pm
https://x.com/Watch_LFC/status/1726301913376068088?t=n-qAJ199GkSUDCdPOJu1Gg&s=08

Fuck sake.
Fake news and much ado about nothing.

They probably wanted a selfie. If it happens anywhere else, it wouldn't be seen as an "attack". Laughable really.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:25:12 pm
Fake news and much ado about nothing.

They probably wanted a selfie. If it happens anywhere else, it wouldn't be seen as an "attack". Laughable really.

Yeah, one was in a Liverpool shirt and just wanted to kiss Mo's feet.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:09:26 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ORcV7dwAcUY

That is horrific.
The second part of that video looks like its from a different match. Unless Mos finally had a haircut
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 10:28:32 pm
The second part of that video looks like its from a different match. Unless Mos finally had a haircut
The guy who ran on was a speed barber?
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:38:47 pm
The guy who ran on was a speed barber?

Pace barbers don't count
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 10:28:32 pm
The second part of that video looks like its from a different match. Unless Mos finally had a haircut

Yeah there were soldiers walking off with him, that's definitely an old clip.
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 10:28:32 pm
The second part of that video looks like its from a different match. Unless Mos finally had a haircut

Cheers didn't realise.
