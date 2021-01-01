I can't get with this idea Klopp wouldn't want a player like Gerrard in midfield. He lets Trent, our right back, spend most of our matches in midfield because he's talented enough to create there and not positionally disciplined enough to be a conventional full back. Gerrard, a considerably better player, was freed up because Benitez recognised that was how he would be most dangerous. The team was aligned around his talents and it worked superbly.



This is actually how most great teams are constructed (all great teams at international level) - to maximise the strengths and cover for the weaknesses of two to four world class players. There's every chance that if Gerrard is in a Klopp team we play with a different shape anyway, the same way we switched to three up front with a false nine after the emergence of Salah, and to a more withdrawn midfield group once it became clear Trent and Robbo could be devastating down the flanks.



The other issue is that Klopp has always wanted one midfielder who can carry the ball forward, pass and press at the front - which is why we signed Ox, Keita and Szobo - all things Gerrard was more than capable of doing. If you put him and Suarez into the Klopp teams you're basically looking at the greatest side the world has ever seen.



There isn't really any comparison between Trent and Gerrard for me. Klopp doesn't let Trent play in midfield because Trent lacks positional discipline. The role Klopp has come up with actually requires more discipline. Trents role means he has to read the triggers and change his position depending on the situation. Above all though it is Klopp and the coaching staff who have decided on the role Trent plays.The irony is that instead of being free roles on the right both Trent and even moreso Salah have very clearly defined roles. Salah is given a very small area to play in. His role is to provide width on the right in possession and to provide an out ball when we defend.Gerrard has the skill set to play the kind of role Lallana or Ox played. He would be devastating breaking the lines. Lallana and Ox though were not players who would drop deep and look to pick the ball up from the centre backs and play as a deep playmaker. Crucially they would along with Bobby also be the triggers that launched the press.The elephant in the room for me though is that Gerrard didn't really work as CM for either Benitez or England. So why would he work as a midfield player for Klopp.For me Klopp would want to use Gerrards athleticism and attacking prowess as close to the oppositions goal as possible. In the same way Benitez played him as a 10 in behind Torres.My point is that Salah is quite happy to play a very clearly defined role. I am not so sure that Gerrard would be happy to do that. For me he spent his entire career craving to play box to box.