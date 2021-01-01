Am I the only one here who think... In "Liverpool domain", Suarez is a better player than Salah?
** Based on my posts history, I am definitely big fan of Mo, so please - I am not biased here.
- Suarez, force of nature where Salah is not. Truly - freak of a nature, bastard of a player.
- Suarez, an accurate finisher with either foot where actually he is being naturally right-footed.
- Suarez, distinction of being the leading scorer in three top-flight European leagues, a feat only matched by Ruud van Nistelrooy.
- Gerrard, lauded Suarez's unselfish playstyle within his autobiography, including Suarez' vision and great passing abilities, as is reflected in his numbers of assists.
p/s: Of course, Mo is going to reign the Premier League kingdom this year I hope and pray to that.