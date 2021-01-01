I can't get with this idea Klopp wouldn't want a player like Gerrard in midfield. He lets Trent, our right back, spend most of our matches in midfield because he's talented enough to create there and not positionally disciplined enough to be a conventional full back. Gerrard, a considerably better player, was freed up because Benitez recognised that was how he would be most dangerous. The team was aligned around his talents and it worked superbly.



This is actually how most great teams are constructed (all great teams at international level) - to maximise the strengths and cover for the weaknesses of two to four world class players. There's every chance that if Gerrard is in a Klopp team we play with a different shape anyway, the same way we switched to three up front with a false nine after the emergence of Salah, and to a more withdrawn midfield group once it became clear Trent and Robbo could be devastating down the flanks.



The other issue is that Klopp has always wanted one midfielder who can carry the ball forward, pass and press at the front - which is why we signed Ox, Keita and Szobo - all things Gerrard was more than capable of doing. If you put him and Suarez into the Klopp teams you're basically looking at the greatest side the world has ever seen.