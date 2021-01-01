« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *

Offline Coolie High

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27360 on: Yesterday at 09:32:41 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:11:51 pm
Have to agree that 00/01 team had some seriously good outfield players. Westerveld was probably the weakness. Babbel, Hypiia, Henchoz and Caragher was a solid back four we had loads of midfield options. The likes of Hamman, Gary Mac, Gerrard, Redknapp, Smicer, Murphy, Berger etc in midfield plus Fowler, Heskey, Owen and Litmanen upfront.

The attack and wide midfielders weren't as good as the players United had, Beckham, Giggs, Sheringham, Cole, Yorke Solksjaer. No one said Gerrard played with shire players his whole career he just didnt have the talent surrounding him as the teams who did win the leagues during his prime(Arsenal, Chelsea, United). So I dont think no amount of him being a better team player would amount to us actually winning leagues ahead of those teams, he needed a better team himself.
Offline istvan kozma

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27361 on: Yesterday at 09:34:18 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:25:50 pm
I think you will find the two Benitez's are the same manager. ;)

Elliott plays in midfield because he is disciplined but not athletic enough to play as a wide attacker. Gerrard was a phenomenal athlete but not especially disciplined. What Benitez and Klopp share is a requirement for their central midfield players to be disciplined especially during transitions.

For me Klopp would want to free up Gerrard and use his incredible attacking talents.
Again more nonsense, the idea that 17 year old Harvey Elliot has more tactical discipline than a 25 year old Steven Gerrard is totally baseless. Just because a player is brilliant in multiple positions doesn't make them undisciplined. Did Gerrard deny you an autograph back in the day, your take on him is bizarre. 
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:36:44 pm by istvan kozma »
Online tubby

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27362 on: Yesterday at 09:47:26 pm »
Klopp would play Gerrard as an 8, kind of like he played Ox there.
Offline Eeyore

  Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27363 on: Yesterday at 09:56:22 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 09:34:18 pm
Again more nonsense, the idea that 17 year old Harvey Elliot has more tactical discipline than a 25 year old Steven Gerrard is totally baseless. Just because a player is brilliant in multiple positions doesn't make them undisciplined. Did Gerrard deny you an autograph back in the day, your take on him is bizarre. 

It isn't about being brilliant in multiple positions the issue was always wanting to play multiple positions at the same time. There is a reason old-fashioned box-to-box midfield players went out of fashion. They went out of fashion because they leave you wide open on the transition. You end up outnumbered and above all you lose your shape.

Elliott was asked to perform a pretty rigid role. He didn't want to fly into challenges on the edge of his box one minute and then go on rampaging attacking runs the next moment. Elliott wouldn't dream of dropping onto the toes of the centrebacks and taking the ball of them.  Gerrard as I have said is right up there as the best individual I have seen in a red shirt. I just think he would have been even better and the team would have been better if he didn't want to be constantly involved. 
Offline istvan kozma

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27364 on: Yesterday at 10:33:04 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:56:22 pm
It isn't about being brilliant in multiple positions the issue was always wanting to play multiple positions at the same time. There is a reason old-fashioned box-to-box midfield players went out of fashion. They went out of fashion because they leave you wide open on the transition. You end up outnumbered and above all you lose your shape.

Elliott was asked to perform a pretty rigid role. He didn't want to fly into challenges on the edge of his box one minute and then go on rampaging attacking runs the next moment. Elliott wouldn't dream of dropping onto the toes of the centrebacks and taking the ball of them.  Gerrard as I have said is right up there as the best individual I have seen in a red shirt. I just think he would have been even better and the team would have been better if he didn't want to be constantly involved.
He won PFA player of the year playing on the right, what are you talking about?
The narrative you're putting out that Gerrard was a headless chicken running around the pitch like a 10 year old, is totally wrong.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:36:00 pm by istvan kozma »
Offline farawayred

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27365 on: Yesterday at 10:39:59 pm »
Its a fine balance that we sometimes tend to ignore, but Al may have a point. Hes not saying that Gerard was a headless chicken running around winning games by himself, but maybe discipline would have served him better. Maybe. No way there is to know what happens in a parallel world universe. But ones got to wonder.
Offline SamLad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27366 on: Yesterday at 10:42:03 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:39:59 pm
Its a fine balance that we sometimes tend to ignore, but Al may have a point. Hes not saying that Gerard was a headless chicken running around winning games by himself, but maybe discipline would have served him better. Maybe. No way there is to know what happens in a parallel world universe. But ones got to wonder.
why?  what's the point?
Offline farawayred

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27367 on: Yesterday at 10:45:58 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:42:03 pm
why?  what's the point?
If we confine the past to the past, there is no point. But if we want to learn from it, there is. How would we best utilize Salahs next few years? How do we develop Darwin, Lucho and Jota? All of that
Offline istvan kozma

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27368 on: Yesterday at 10:48:19 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:39:59 pm
Its a fine balance that we sometimes tend to ignore, but Al may have a point. Hes not saying that Gerard was a headless chicken running around winning games by himself, but maybe discipline would have served him better. Maybe. No way there is to know what happens in a parallel world universe. But ones got to wonder.
He was disciplined, that's why he twice won footballer of the year playing in different positions. Benitez was rigid in his system, to a fault, he always played with a double pivot. Gerrard was an eight, in Benitez's system he was only going to play to his potential either wide or as a 10. It has nothing to do with discipline, it's about maximising a players ability within your system.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:50:48 pm by istvan kozma »
Offline Eeyore

  Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27369 on: Yesterday at 11:35:58 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 10:48:19 pm
He was disciplined, that's why he twice won footballer of the year playing in different positions. Benitez was rigid in his system, to a fault, he always played with a double pivot. Gerrard was an eight, in Benitez's system he was only going to play to his potential either wide or as a 10. It has nothing to do with discipline, it's about maximising a players ability within your system.

He was Footballer of the Year twice because he was an absolutely phenomenal footballer. An incredible athlete AND an incredible technical footballer. I agree completely about Gerrard only maximising his ability out wide or as a 10.

The issue though is that Gerrard hated playing in what were clearly his best positions. He called playing on the right the graveyard shift and called playing as a 10 cheating because he always wanted to be involved.

The lack of discipline kicked in when he was playing wide or as a 10 and wasn't getting on the ball or we were losing. That is when he would drop deeper or more central and as people have suggested try to carry the team on his back.

Unlike Salah he didn't trust his teammates to do their jobs. He would try and do theirs as well. The clearest example would be Chelsea at Home in 13/14 after the slip.



In that game, we started with Suarez, Sterling, and Coutinho with Sturridge coming on with half an hour left. That quartet scored 70 goals that season but Gerrard took it upon himself to stop being a deep-lying playmaker and take on 9 low xG shots. That is the lack of discipline I am talking about.

That for me is why Salah is above Gerrard in terms of being a team player. 
Offline SamLad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27370 on: Yesterday at 11:43:01 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:45:58 pm
If we confine the past to the past, there is no point. But if we want to learn from it, there is. How would we best utilize Salahs next few years? How do we develop Darwin, Lucho and Jota? All of that
my questions related to the back and forth about Gerrard's alleged lack of discipline.  how does that relate to Mo, Darwin, Lucho, and Jota?
Offline istvan kozma

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27371 on: Today at 12:03:25 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:35:58 pm
He was Footballer of the Year twice because he was an absolutely phenomenal footballer. An incredible athlete AND an incredible technical footballer. I agree completely about Gerrard only maximising his ability out wide or as a 10.

The issue though is that Gerrard hated playing in what were clearly his best positions. He called playing on the right the graveyard shift and called playing as a 10 cheating because he always wanted to be involved.

The lack of discipline kicked in when he was playing wide or as a 10 and wasn't getting on the ball or we were losing. That is when he would drop deeper or more central and as people have suggested try to carry the team on his back.

Unlike Salah he didn't trust his teammates to do their jobs. He would try and do theirs as well. The clearest example would be Chelsea at Home in 13/14 after the slip.



In that game, we started with Suarez, Sterling, and Coutinho with Sturridge coming on with half an hour left. That quartet scored 70 goals that season but Gerrard took it upon himself to stop being a deep-lying playmaker and take on 9 low xG shots. That is the lack of discipline I am talking about.

That for me is why Salah is above Gerrard in terms of being a team player.
Why are showing me a pointless stat sheet from a singular game, which is totally irrelevant to the point I'm making?
Maybe you should read Firmino's book to realise Gerrard isn't the only player who sometimes shots when he shouldn't.
Seriously, taking a singular game to take a cheap shot to prove a point against Gerrard is weak and pathetic.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27372 on: Today at 01:40:18 am »
I can't get with this idea Klopp wouldn't want a player like Gerrard in midfield. He lets Trent, our right back, spend most of our matches in midfield because he's talented enough to create there and not positionally disciplined enough to be a conventional full back. Gerrard, a considerably better player, was freed up because Benitez recognised that was how he would be most dangerous. The team was aligned around his talents and it worked superbly.

This is actually how most great teams are constructed (all great teams at international level) - to maximise the strengths and cover for the weaknesses of two to four world class players. There's every chance that if Gerrard is in a Klopp team we play with a different shape anyway, the same way we switched to three up front with a false nine after the emergence of Salah, and to a more withdrawn midfield group once it became clear Trent and Robbo could be devastating down the flanks.

The other issue is that Klopp has always wanted one midfielder who can carry the ball forward, pass and press at the front - which is why we signed Ox, Keita and Szobo - all things Gerrard was more than capable of doing. If you put him and Suarez into the Klopp teams you're basically looking at the greatest side the world has ever seen.
Offline farawayred

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27373 on: Today at 02:56:37 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:43:01 pm
my questions related to the back and forth about Gerrard's alleged lack of discipline.  how does that relate to Mo, Darwin, Lucho, and Jota?
The coaching staff would emphasize that discipline is most important. I think theyve done that by showing preferences for the players they field. Discipline comes first, then the freedom they do stuff with the ball; thats been our philosophy. During Stevies time that wasnt always the case, despite Rafa being a pedant about that.

Anyway, just my opinion.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27374 on: Today at 05:42:29 am »
So... Mo. He's pretty good eh?

Hopefully doesn't play too much for Egypt both games
