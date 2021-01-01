He was disciplined, that's why he twice won footballer of the year playing in different positions. Benitez was rigid in his system, to a fault, he always played with a double pivot. Gerrard was an eight, in Benitez's system he was only going to play to his potential either wide or as a 10. It has nothing to do with discipline, it's about maximising a players ability within your system.



He was Footballer of the Year twice because he was an absolutely phenomenal footballer. An incredible athlete AND an incredible technical footballer. I agree completely about Gerrard only maximising his ability out wide or as a 10.The issue though is that Gerrard hated playing in what were clearly his best positions. He called playing on the right the graveyard shift and called playing as a 10 cheating because he always wanted to be involved.The lack of discipline kicked in when he was playing wide or as a 10 and wasn't getting on the ball or we were losing. That is when he would drop deeper or more central and as people have suggested try to carry the team on his back.Unlike Salah he didn't trust his teammates to do their jobs. He would try and do theirs as well. The clearest example would be Chelsea at Home in 13/14 after the slip.In that game, we started with Suarez, Sterling, and Coutinho with Sturridge coming on with half an hour left. That quartet scored 70 goals that season but Gerrard took it upon himself to stop being a deep-lying playmaker and take on 9 low xG shots. That is the lack of discipline I am talking about.That for me is why Salah is above Gerrard in terms of being a team player.