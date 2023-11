Again more nonsense, the idea that 17 year old Harvey Elliot has more tactical discipline than a 25 year old Steven Gerrard is totally baseless. Just because a player is brilliant in multiple positions doesn't make them undisciplined. Did Gerrard deny you an autograph back in the day, your take on him is bizarre.



It isn't about being brilliant in multiple positions the issue was always wanting to play multiple positions at the same time. There is a reason old-fashioned box-to-box midfield players went out of fashion. They went out of fashion because they leave you wide open on the transition. You end up outnumbered and above all you lose your shape.Elliott was asked to perform a pretty rigid role. He didn't want to fly into challenges on the edge of his box one minute and then go on rampaging attacking runs the next moment. Elliott wouldn't dream of dropping onto the toes of the centrebacks and taking the ball of them. Gerrard as I have said is right up there as the best individual I have seen in a red shirt. I just think he would have been even better and the team would have been better if he didn't want to be constantly involved.