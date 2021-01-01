Shearer was better than Folwer at his peak. And then better than Owen at his.
There's absolutely no chance Fowler or Owen are on the same level as Mane. Nevermind Salah.
I wouldn't have either close to top 10 Liverpool players in PL era. Think we've had at least 4 forwards better than both. Arguably 5
Fowler's best season, in a weak (much weaker than even the 2000s teams Gerrard had) team was probably 95/96 - 3275 mins, 28 goals, 5 assists, so a goal involvement every 99 mins -season before it was the same number of goal involvements, 33, but from 3731 mins, or a goal involvement every 122; season after 18 and 5 from just 2815. So those three combined seasons were 71 goals and 18 assists, with a goal involvement every 110 mins. Mane's best ever season for us was a goal involvement every 110 mins (and his best 3 combined would sum to a goal every 120 mins, but they would not be consecutive seasons) - so thats three seasons Fowler had which were as good as Mane's best ever season despite playing for a considerably weaker team and a tons worse manager.
And Owen? Well his best season was a goal involvement every 89 mins, 3 of his 7 seasons are better than Mane's best ever, his average overall was better than Mane's best ever for us (goal involvement ever 109 mins) and all bar one of his seasons were better than Mane's second best season (which was a G/A every 124.9 mins). Yes the way he left meant that he as a person and player is thought of less, but ignoring how good he was pre injuries is nonsense. And again, did this in much weaker sides, for worse managers.
I think on here, that Mane is often overrated - possibly because Salah was that good, and Klopp is one of the best ever, meant that he won more stuff. If I were listing our best ever players in the premier league, I'd struggle to put him in the top 15 - and we've had at least 6 better forwards than him (Fowler, Owen, Torres, Suarez, Sturridge, Salah).