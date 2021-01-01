I'd still say Gerrard was ahead but it's getting closer. Mainly due to longevity of Gerrard's peak and potentially a few more iconic moments in weaker teams.



It's interesting that in recent seasons, I think Salah has pushed himself ahead of his counterparts in terms of 'all time Liverpool ranking'. I think the vast majority of fans would rate Salah as the best player from the Klopp era. Go back 2 or 3 seasons ago and I think it'd be a more even split between Salah, Mane and van Dijk (& maybe Alisson). I think Salah has edged ahead a bit due to the longevity of his brillance.



I think we might look back in 10 years time and view many of the peak Klopp era team as part of our greatest players ever. Definitely in the PL era. I think there's only really a genuine argument for Gerrard to be in that group of Mane, VvD, Salah and Alisson. Not sure anyone from 1992 to 2016 gets even close to that group.



I would not put Mane in that list with VVD, Salah and Alisson personally - 90 goals and 29 assists for Mane at a rate of a goal involvement every 134 mins *is* significantly poorer than Salah's 147 goals and 63 assists at one every 92; and his work rate (which after 1-2 seasons, Salah equalled) does not for me bring that level up. The only period of time that you could make an argument of him being better was the Feb-> May time after AFCON in 2022 when Salah came back knackered (but the first half of that season from Salah was GOAT level of incredible so still ended up with 23 goals and 13 assists, vs Mane's 16 and (a pathetic) 2. Also Mane only got 20 goals+assists (a minimum level to really be considered a WC player in an attacking forward line) twice in 6 seasons (23 in 18/19, and 25 in 19/20) - Salah has got at least 27 in every one of his 6 completed seasons, and already has 14 this season - so nearly as many as Mane in 4 of his 6 seasons(he has 17,18,18,18), and its only November!Early 90s you had Fowler, then Owen a bit later - maybe not for longevity, but you combine Fowlers first 4ish seasons, and Owens first 5-6 seasons, and you've got maybe the best English striker in the PL if they were the same player (i.e. injuries hadn't massively disrupted both players careers) - like 200+ goals in 10 seasons worth of play greatness (Ian Rush, in a league season with considerably more matches, and no European games to mean he needed resting) has 229 in 11 full and 3 partial seasons. Reina is a top 4-5 keeper ever for us (the best between Clemence and Alisson in my opinion, with then only Lawrence pre-Clemence being up there as well; although some might argue Grobelaar). Hyypia is the most underrated defender in PL history - easily one of our greatest ever, and possibly Carra too. Torres/Suarez at their peak are quite a few levels better than Mane, but obviously only had 2-3 seasons at their peak with us.