« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 679 680 681 682 683 [684]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *  (Read 2611530 times)

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,040
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27320 on: Today at 01:49:56 pm »
Also cant believe someone can look at how Klopp utilised Henderson in his last few years here and think Gerrard would be part of a front three, hes playing the exact role Gerrard was playing at times under Benitez. Gerrard came up at a time when English team were predominately playing 4-4-2, the recent times of teams playing 4-3-3 would have suit him to the tee, he would have been the third midfielder in the three as a sort of hybrid between wide and central midfielder  just like Henderson at the times was for Klopp, and De Bruyne is for Pep.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,375
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27321 on: Today at 02:21:16 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:47:26 pm
can't believe ppl are giving this Eeyore idiot any oxygen.  his "analysis" of Gerrard is pure 100% nonsense and predicated on him doing amateur psychoanalysis of Gerrard's motivations.
all he wants to do is shit-disturb.

Al just has a bee in his bonnet regarding Gerrard.  Wait a couple of pages and he'll start talking about how Gerrard's agent was running our transfer business at the time, that usually gets an airing.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27322 on: Today at 02:22:56 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:21:16 pm
Al just has a bee in his bonnet regarding Gerrard.  Wait a couple of pages and he'll start talking about how Gerrard's agent was running our transfer business at the time, that usually gets an airing.
:thumbup
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,174
  • JFT 97
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27323 on: Today at 02:31:59 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:49:56 pm
Also cant believe someone can look at how Klopp utilised Henderson in his last few years here and think Gerrard would be part of a front three, hes playing the exact role Gerrard was playing at times under Benitez. Gerrard came up at a time when English team were predominately playing 4-4-2, the recent times of teams playing 4-3-3 would have suit him to the tee, he would have been the third midfielder in the three as a sort of hybrid between wide and central midfielder  just like Henderson at the times was for Klopp, and De Bruyne is for Pep.

Except Gerrard absolutely detested playing out wide. I mean look at England with Gerrard, Lampard and Scholes with the latter shunted out wide. Gerrard's idol was Bryan Robson and that is how he wanted to play. Flying into tackles on the edge of his own box one minute smashing one into the top corner the next.

He had to be constantly involved, calling playing wide right the graveyard shift because he wasn't constantly involved. That is what he craved to be constantly involved. If he wasn't on the ball he would go looking for it. He lacked patience.

That for me is why Salah is the better team player. He understands his role, trusts others to do theirs, and then is ice cold when the chance arrives.   
« Last Edit: Today at 02:41:07 pm by Eeyore »
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,347
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27324 on: Today at 03:05:43 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:35:04 am
Ahead of Gerrard now imo.

I'd still say Gerrard was ahead but it's getting closer. Mainly due to longevity of Gerrard's peak and potentially a few more iconic moments in weaker teams.

It's interesting that in recent seasons, I think Salah has pushed himself ahead of his counterparts in terms of 'all time Liverpool ranking'. I think the vast majority of fans would rate Salah as the best player from the Klopp era. Go back 2 or 3 seasons ago and I think it'd be a more even split between Salah, Mane and van Dijk (& maybe Alisson). I think Salah has edged ahead a bit due to the longevity of his brillance.

I think we might look back in 10 years time and view many of the peak Klopp era team as part of our greatest players ever. Definitely in the PL era. I think there's only really a genuine argument for Gerrard  to be in that group of Mane, VvD, Salah and Alisson. Not sure anyone from 1992 to 2016 gets even close to that group.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Hestoic

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 37
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27325 on: Today at 03:08:37 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:05:43 pm
I'd still say Gerrard was ahead but it's getting closer. Mainly due to longevity of Gerrard's peak and potentially a few more iconic moments in weaker teams.

It's interesting that in recent seasons, I think Salah has pushed himself ahead of his counterparts in terms of 'all time Liverpool ranking'. I think the vast majority of fans would rate Salah as the best player from the Klopp era. Go back 2 or 3 seasons ago and I think it'd be a more even split between Salah, Mane and van Dijk (& maybe Alisson). I think Salah has edged ahead a bit due to the longevity of his brillance.

I think we might look back in 10 years time and view many of the peak Klopp era team as part of our greatest players ever. Definitely in the PL era. I think there's only really a genuine argument for Gerrard  to be in that group of Mane, VvD, Salah and Alisson. Not sure anyone from 1992 to 2016 gets even close to that group.

Whatever the case, we have been absolutely blessed as fans since 2016 to have so many elite players in the team. There wasn't a single weak link in the squad except maybe backup GK in those 2 years where we won everything.

It used to be so frustrating having 2-3 world class players in the team and not adding to them and fulfilling the team's potential.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,174
  • JFT 97
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27326 on: Today at 03:56:19 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:05:43 pm
I'd still say Gerrard was ahead but it's getting closer. Mainly due to longevity of Gerrard's peak and potentially a few more iconic moments in weaker teams.

It's interesting that in recent seasons, I think Salah has pushed himself ahead of his counterparts in terms of 'all time Liverpool ranking'. I think the vast majority of fans would rate Salah as the best player from the Klopp era. Go back 2 or 3 seasons ago and I think it'd be a more even split between Salah, Mane and van Dijk (& maybe Alisson). I think Salah has edged ahead a bit due to the longevity of his brillance.

I think we might look back in 10 years time and view many of the peak Klopp era team as part of our greatest players ever. Definitely in the PL era. I think there's only really a genuine argument for Gerrard  to be in that group of Mane, VvD, Salah and Alisson. Not sure anyone from 1992 to 2016 gets even close to that group.

I think the main thing is that Klopp managed to win things and keep the team together. It would have been interesting to see how close players like Alonso, Mascherano, Suarez, Torres or even the likes of Coutinho and Sterling would have gotten to being all-time greats if they hadn't moved on, basically to win things.

For me what sets Salah apart is the consistency. 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,888
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27327 on: Today at 04:23:04 pm »
"I never thought I'd hear myself say this, but can I hear more from Al please?"
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,347
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27328 on: Today at 04:44:40 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:56:19 pm
I think the main thing is that Klopp managed to win things and keep the team together. It would have been interesting to see how close players like Alonso, Mascherano, Suarez, Torres or even the likes of Coutinho and Sterling would have gotten to being all-time greats if they hadn't moved on, basically to win things.

For me what sets Salah apart is the consistency. 

A big part of keeping this team together was Klopp, the success we had and the wages we could offer. Bigger ground, training ground improvement along with on-field success and a charismatic manager all probably played a role in keeping players at the club and getting the peak years from them. Being able to offer players big fat 2nd contracts also helps and isn't something we've always been able to do whilst maintaining squad depth. That financial strength came through improvements on and off the field.

It was a pretty good strategy that we implemented through all aspects of the club. Klopp plays a big role in this but it's reductive to suggest he was the only reason people stayed at the club.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27329 on: Today at 05:09:45 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:05:43 pm
I'd still say Gerrard was ahead but it's getting closer. Mainly due to longevity of Gerrard's peak and potentially a few more iconic moments in weaker teams.

It's interesting that in recent seasons, I think Salah has pushed himself ahead of his counterparts in terms of 'all time Liverpool ranking'. I think the vast majority of fans would rate Salah as the best player from the Klopp era. Go back 2 or 3 seasons ago and I think it'd be a more even split between Salah, Mane and van Dijk (& maybe Alisson). I think Salah has edged ahead a bit due to the longevity of his brillance.

I think we might look back in 10 years time and view many of the peak Klopp era team as part of our greatest players ever. Definitely in the PL era. I think there's only really a genuine argument for Gerrard  to be in that group of Mane, VvD, Salah and Alisson. Not sure anyone from 1992 to 2016 gets even close to that group.

I would not put Mane in that list with VVD, Salah and Alisson personally - 90 goals and 29 assists for Mane at a rate of a goal involvement every 134 mins *is* significantly poorer than Salah's 147 goals and 63 assists at one every 92; and his work rate (which after 1-2 seasons, Salah equalled) does not for me bring that level up.  The only period of time that you could make an argument of him being better was the Feb-> May time after AFCON in 2022 when Salah came back knackered (but the first half of that season from Salah was GOAT level of incredible so still ended up with 23 goals and 13 assists, vs Mane's 16 and (a pathetic) 2.  Also Mane only got 20 goals+assists (a minimum level to really be considered a WC player in an attacking forward line) twice in 6 seasons (23 in 18/19, and 25 in 19/20) - Salah has got at least 27 in every one of his 6 completed seasons, and already has 14 this season - so nearly as many as Mane in 4 of his 6 seasons(he has 17,18,18,18), and its only November!

Early 90s you had Fowler, then Owen a bit later - maybe not for longevity, but you combine Fowlers first 4ish seasons, and Owens first 5-6 seasons, and you've got maybe the best English striker in the PL if they were the same player (i.e. injuries hadn't massively disrupted both players careers) - like 200+ goals in 10 seasons worth of play greatness (Ian Rush, in a league season with considerably more matches, and no European games to mean he needed resting) has 229 in 11 full and 3 partial seasons.  Reina is a top 4-5 keeper ever for us (the best between Clemence and Alisson in my opinion, with then only Lawrence pre-Clemence being up there as well; although some might argue Grobelaar).  Hyypia is the most underrated defender in PL history - easily one of our greatest ever, and possibly Carra too.  Torres/Suarez at their peak are quite a few levels better than Mane, but obviously only had 2-3 seasons at their peak with us. 

Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,347
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27330 on: Today at 05:20:01 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 05:09:45 pm

Early 90s you had Fowler, then Owen a bit later - maybe not for longevity, but you combine Fowlers first 4ish seasons, and Owens first 5-6 seasons, and you've got maybe the best English striker in the PL if they were the same player (i.e. injuries hadn't massively disrupted both players careers)


Shearer was better than Folwer at his peak. And then better than Owen at his.

There's absolutely no chance Fowler or Owen are on the same level as Mane. Nevermind Salah.

I wouldn't have either close to top 10 Liverpool players in PL era. Think we've had at least 4 forwards better than both. Arguably 5
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 751
  • ******
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27331 on: Today at 06:08:02 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 05:09:45 pm
Early 90s you had Fowler, then Owen a bit later - maybe not for longevity, but you combine Fowlers first 4ish seasons, and Owens first 5-6 seasons, and you've got maybe the best English striker in the PL if they were the same player

Sorry, but not even close. Take Fowler's best 100 consecutive games for Liverpool and combine them with Owen's best 100 consecutive games for Liverpool and you get 127 goals in 200 games.

Compare that to Shearer's best 200 consecutive game stretch of 147 goals and Kane's stretch of 140 goals and you'll see that they are still well short of those two even cherry picking their best games.
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27332 on: Today at 06:15:27 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 05:20:01 pm
Shearer was better than Folwer at his peak. And then better than Owen at his.

There's absolutely no chance Fowler or Owen are on the same level as Mane. Nevermind Salah.

I wouldn't have either close to top 10 Liverpool players in PL era. Think we've had at least 4 forwards better than both. Arguably 5

Fowler's best season, in a weak (much weaker than even the 2000s teams Gerrard had) team was probably 95/96 - 3275 mins, 28 goals, 5 assists, so a goal involvement every 99 mins -season before it was the same number of goal involvements, 33, but from 3731 mins, or a goal involvement every 122; season after 18 and 5 from just 2815.  So those three combined seasons were 71 goals and 18 assists, with a goal involvement every 110 mins.  Mane's best ever season for us was a goal involvement every 110 mins (and his best 3 combined would sum to a goal every 120 mins, but they would not be consecutive seasons) - so thats three seasons Fowler had which were as good as Mane's best ever season despite playing for a considerably weaker team and a tons worse manager.

And Owen?  Well his best season was a goal involvement every 89 mins, 3 of his 7 seasons are better than Mane's best ever, his average overall was better than Mane's best ever for us (goal involvement ever 109 mins) and all bar one of his seasons were better than Mane's second best season (which was a G/A every 124.9 mins).  Yes the way he left meant that he as a person and player is thought of less, but ignoring how good he was pre injuries is nonsense.  And again, did this in much weaker sides, for worse managers.
 
I think on here, that Mane is often overrated - possibly because Salah was that good, and Klopp is one of the best ever, meant that he won more stuff.  If I were listing our best ever players in the premier league, I'd struggle to put him in the top 15 - and we've had at least 6 better forwards than him (Fowler, Owen, Torres, Suarez, Sturridge, Salah).
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,040
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27333 on: Today at 06:16:46 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:47:26 pm
can't believe ppl are giving this Eeyore idiot any oxygen.  his "analysis" of Gerrard is pure 100% nonsense and predicated on him doing amateur psychoanalysis of Gerrard's motivations.
all he wants to do is shit-disturb.

Too far mate, Eeyore is a good poster.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,040
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27334 on: Today at 06:19:48 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:31:59 pm
Except Gerrard absolutely detested playing out wide. I mean look at England with Gerrard, Lampard and Scholes with the latter shunted out wide. Gerrard's idol was Bryan Robson and that is how he wanted to play. Flying into tackles on the edge of his own box one minute smashing one into the top corner the next.

He had to be constantly involved, calling playing wide right the graveyard shift because he wasn't constantly involved. That is what he craved to be constantly involved. If he wasn't on the ball he would go looking for it. He lacked patience.

That for me is why Salah is the better team player. He understands his role, trusts others to do theirs, and then is ice cold when the chance arrives.   

Do people forget Gerrard played on the left for England also, its only Scholes that people mention when moving out wide but Gerrard played there also.

And he wouldnt be playing wide he would be playing CM with the penchant to move wide just like he was doing in his prime. In a 3 man midfield he would still be constantly involved just like De Bruyne has been for City or Henderson for us.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,040
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27335 on: Today at 06:21:52 pm »
I think Salah and VVD can both be ahead of Gerrard by the time they leave this club, depends when though and theyll have to win more trophies, another PL and CL for example.
Logged

Online istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,275
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27336 on: Today at 06:23:28 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 05:20:01 pm
Shearer was better than Folwer at his peak. And then better than Owen at his.

There's absolutely no chance Fowler or Owen are on the same level as Mane. Nevermind Salah.

I wouldn't have either close to top 10 Liverpool players in PL era. Think we've had at least 4 forwards better than both. Arguably 5
You obviously didn't watch Owen & Fowler at their peak, because to claim there was 'no chance' they were at Mane's level is absolutely ridiculous. Just a reminder, Michael Owen has a Ballon D'or sat at home, which no other LFC player has.
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27337 on: Today at 06:38:05 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 06:08:02 pm
Sorry, but not even close. Take Fowler's best 100 consecutive games for Liverpool and combine them with Owen's best 100 consecutive games for Liverpool and you get 127 goals in 200 games.

Compare that to Shearer's best 200 consecutive game stretch of 147 goals and Kane's stretch of 140 goals and you'll see that they are still well short of those two even cherry picking their best games.

You take Fowlers first 3 seasons, and add on Owens first 3.5 you get about 19k worth of minutes, with 134 goals and 41 assists (or a G/A every 108 mins); Kane's best every run of 6ish season would be c. 17k minutes with 134 goals and 38  assists so a goal every 99ish mins -  but Owen's totals are skewed by a massive injury in his third ever season (and coming back after that slowly) and both Fowler and Owen were scarily youn g- whereas Kane's were at the the peak of his ability, aged 24-30.  Ditto Shearer at his prime - his best run was c. 18.7k mins, for 153 goals and 38 assists, at a rate of one every 98 mins.  So yes, slightly better - both Shearer and Kane scored at roughly a goal/assist every 98/99 mins, whereas Fowler/Owen it's every 108 mins.  But not wildly better.

Either way, Fowler/Owen are much, much closer to Kane/Shearer than Mane is to them (which was more my point - Fowler/Owen were being under rated vs Mane, who on a similar number of mins to Fowler/Owen, averaged a goal/assist every 134 mins!)
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,347
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27338 on: Today at 06:46:52 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 06:23:28 pm
You obviously didn't watch Owen & Fowler at their peak, because to claim there was 'no chance' they were at Mane's level is absolutely ridiculous. Just a reminder, Michael Owen has a Ballon D'or sat at home, which no other LFC player has.

I was a STH from mid 80s to mid 00s. Virtually every home, aways, euros, finals all in that time.

Owen and Fowler were excellent players. Shining lights for those teams.

They werent excelling consistently at the high level (in terms of CL or a PL thats the best league in the World) that Mane was.

Name a performance from Fowler that was as good or as impactful as Mane aways Bayern or Mane at home versus Barcelona in a CL semi final. Mane was arguably the best player on the pitch in those 2 epic and incredibly important CL games. He was again in the City semi final in FA Cup  in 22.

Fowler scored in aLeague cup final and UEFA Cup final but was far from the best player in either game. Equally Birmingham and Alaves arent exactly Bayern away and a Messi led Barcelona.

Owen has the FA Cup final he can point to. Maybe some of the world cup stuff too.

Owen and Fowler scored more goals than Mane (from a traditional Cf position versus LF). Played in weaker teams. But domestically the league was awful in the 90s. In addition they just dont have the big performances in big games that Mane has. Key performances that helped massively in winning the biggest trophies available.

In my time watching Liverpool (since mid 80s) the only better forward players than Mane are Rush, Barnes and Salah (based on quality, impact and longevity). Suarez and Torres dont have impact or longevity but I can see how some may see them on similar level to Mane. I wouldnt put them there. Firmino is an interesting one also. I would put Owen and Fowler further behind all of them. That hints at the outstanding quality of forwards weve had get the years rather than anyone not being rated.

Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,174
  • JFT 97
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27339 on: Today at 06:48:32 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:19:48 pm
Do people forget Gerrard played on the left for England also, its only Scholes that people mention when moving out wide but Gerrard played there also.

And he wouldnt be playing wide he would be playing CM with the penchant to move wide just like he was doing in his prime. In a 3 man midfield he would still be constantly involved just like De Bruyne has been for City or Henderson for us.


The thing is Gerrard rarely played as a CM in his prime. For instance 05-06 he played mainly on the right, 07-08 and 08-09 he played as a 10 in behind Torres. The Henderson role for us required incredible discipline. It was about freeing up Trent and Salah. That for me simply wouldn't have suited Gerrard because he wanted to be box to box.

Gerrard's best seasons for me were when we had disciplined CM's like Mascherano, Lucas and Alonso players who were happy to do their own jobs. Gerrard in his pomp was a force of nature. The perfect combination of athleticism and elite technical ability.

Salah for me also has those qualities but also has patience and crucially positional discipline. If we aren't playing well and creating chances he doesn't compromise our shape by going looking for the ball.

I don't think Klopp would trust Gerrard as a midfield player. He would be elite as a wide attacker or even as a 10 or false 9 but as a CM he would for me compromise our shape too much.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,347
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27340 on: Today at 06:57:02 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 06:38:05 pm
You take Fowlers first 3 seasons, and add on Owens first 3.5 you get about 19k worth of minutes, with 134 goals and 41 assists (or a G/A every 108 mins); Kane's best every run of 6ish season would be c. 17k minutes with 134 goals and 38  assists so a goal every 99ish mins -  but Owen's totals are skewed by a massive injury in his third ever season (and coming back after that slowly) and both Fowler and Owen were scarily youn g- whereas Kane's were at the the peak of his ability, aged 24-30.  Ditto Shearer at his prime - his best run was c. 18.7k mins, for 153 goals and 38 assists, at a rate of one every 98 mins.  So yes, slightly better - both Shearer and Kane scored at roughly a goal/assist every 98/99 mins, whereas Fowler/Owen it's every 108 mins.  But not wildly better.

Either way, Fowler/Owen are much, much closer to Kane/Shearer than Mane is to them (which was more my point - Fowler/Owen were being under rated vs Mane, who on a similar number of mins to Fowler/Owen, averaged a goal/assist every 134 mins!)

You do realise distilling Manes contribution down to just goals per min is a reductive argument in the extreme.

Manes all round play on and off the ball was miles better than Owen and Fowler. Hes much better on tte ball at linking play and his pressing was insanely good. Fowler was decent all round as a player but Owen wasnt. Both Owen and Fowler were focal points of teams attacking and goal output. Mane wasnt.

Shearer and Kane both have significantly better all round games than Fowler and Owen. Better physical presence, better in the air, brilliant hold up play and in Kanes instance more creative. They had all that plus a slightly better goal scoring record and over a much longer period.

I loved Fowler as a player and what he represented but get a little frustrated at how over rated he is by fans. 40 odd year old men getting dewy eyed as they view a player through the rose tinted spectacles of youth. Maybe thats what we should do as fans but its not how my brain works.

Fowler for me was a brilliant player.Injuries robbed us of what he MAY have become. Weve just had a few more forwards who are better since in-terms of ability, longevity and/or contribution . Mane is defo one of those in my opinion.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:59:33 pm by Jookie »
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27341 on: Today at 07:16:31 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:47:26 pm
can't believe ppl are giving this Eeyore idiot any oxygen.  his "analysis" of Gerrard is pure 100% nonsense and predicated on him doing amateur psychoanalysis of Gerrard's motivations.
all he wants to do is shit-disturb.

I dont think thats fair. He wants to discuss Liverpool. Give me his (occasionally very wrong but at least reasoned out) posts over those who trawl through the forums criticising people for how they post.
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,495
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27342 on: Today at 07:19:11 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:16:46 pm
Too far mate, Eeyore is a good poster.

I don't agree with a lot of the positions you take, and how you deliver them, but I think the discussion you and Al are having about Gerrard raises good points on both sides and is an example of the kind of thing we need to see more of in the football part of the forum.

Please keep it going if you and he are so inclined...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,275
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27343 on: Today at 08:20:05 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 06:46:52 pm
I was a STH from mid 80s to mid 00s. Virtually every home, aways, euros, finals all in that time.

Owen and Fowler were excellent players. Shining lights for those teams.

They werent excelling consistently at the high level (in terms of CL or a PL thats the best league in the World) that Mane was.

Name a performance from Fowler that was as good or as impactful as Mane aways Bayern or Mane at home versus Barcelona in a CL semi final. Mane was arguably the best player on the pitch in those 2 epic and incredibly important CL games. He was again in the City semi final in FA Cup  in 22.

Fowler scored in aLeague cup final and UEFA Cup final but was far from the best player in either game. Equally Birmingham and Alaves arent exactly Bayern away and a Messi led Barcelona.

Owen has the FA Cup final he can point to. Maybe some of the world cup stuff too.

Owen and Fowler scored more goals than Mane (from a traditional Cf position versus LF). Played in weaker teams. But domestically the league was awful in the 90s. In addition they just dont have the big performances in big games that Mane has. Key performances that helped massively in winning the biggest trophies available.

In my time watching Liverpool (since mid 80s) the only better forward players than Mane are Rush, Barnes and Salah (based on quality, impact and longevity). Suarez and Torres dont have impact or longevity but I can see how some may see them on similar level to Mane. I wouldnt put them there. Firmino is an interesting one also. I would put Owen and Fowler further behind all of them. That hints at the outstanding quality of forwards weve had get the years rather than anyone not being rated.
Neither Fowler or Owen played in as good a team as Mane did. Fowler played plenty of great games for LFC. The fella just didn't have the opportunity to play in a CL semi final at his peak like Mane did. If probably the best ever PL goalkeeper thinks your the best forward he's faced, that speaks volumes. Btw just because LFC weren't that great, doesn't mean the PL wasn't good in the 90's
Logged

Online istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,275
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27344 on: Today at 08:22:51 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:48:32 pm
The thing is Gerrard rarely played as a CM in his prime. For instance 05-06 he played mainly on the right, 07-08 and 08-09 he played as a 10 in behind Torres. The Henderson role for us required incredible discipline. It was about freeing up Trent and Salah. That for me simply wouldn't have suited Gerrard because he wanted to be box to box.

Gerrard's best seasons for me were when we had disciplined CM's like Mascherano, Lucas and Alonso players who were happy to do their own jobs. Gerrard in his pomp was a force of nature. The perfect combination of athleticism and elite technical ability.

Salah for me also has those qualities but also has patience and crucially positional discipline. If we aren't playing well and creating chances he doesn't compromise our shape by going looking for the ball.

I don't think Klopp would trust Gerrard as a midfield player. He would be elite as a wide attacker or even as a 10 or false 9 but as a CM he would for me compromise our shape too much.
Based on what?
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,506
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27345 on: Today at 08:34:44 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 08:20:05 pm
Neither Fowler or Owen played in as good a team as Mane did. Fowler played plenty of great games for LFC. The fella just didn't have the opportunity to play in a CL semi final at his peak like Mane did. If probably the best ever PL goalkeeper thinks your the best forward he's faced, that speaks volumes. Btw just because LFC weren't that great, doesn't mean the PL wasn't good in the 90's

You are making it sound as if was easy for Mane. Let's remember he came from a poor background, had to leave his country to make a career in football where he played in a number of clubs before arriving at Liverpool. Like Salah, he didn't have the benefit of coming from a big club's academy which have certain advantages for young players. I can accept that back when they played there was less top class expertise in looking after players, that we have now. But you could say that some of those players didn't always look after themselves in a way that would have helped them survive longer in football, so it's swings and roundabout. I think there is a quality in African players because they have had to fight hard to make it into football in the first place, and therefore they take their careers seriously and look after themselves far better.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,174
  • JFT 97
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27346 on: Today at 08:41:47 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 08:22:51 pm
Based on what?

The importance of counter-pressing to Klopp. I think the key requirement that Klopp wants from his midfield is positional discipline. To effectively counter press you need the core of your team in the right positions. As soon as there is a trigger then everyone has to go as a unit and back each other up.

Very few players gain the trust of Klopp to play in central midfield. Personally, I think it would have inhibited Gerrard's game too much. There was a reason that Benitez for instance wanted to play Gerrard pretty much anywhere but as a centre mid.

For me if Gerrard was in his pomp and at Liverpool now then he would be perfect as the left-sided attacker with Salah on the right.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,275
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27347 on: Today at 08:41:52 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:34:44 pm
You are making it sound as if was easy for Mane. Let's remember he came from a poor background, had to leave his country to make a career in football where he played in a number of clubs before arriving at Liverpool. Like Salah, he didn't have the benefit of coming from a big club's academy which have certain advantages for young players. I can accept that back when they played there was less top class expertise in looking after players, that we have now. But you could say that some of those players didn't always look after themselves in a way that would have helped them survive longer in football, so it's swings and roundabout. I think there is a quality in African players because they have had to fight hard to make it into football in the first place, and therefore they take their careers seriously and look after themselves far better.
Why are you bringing up Mane's upbringing, that has nothing to do with the point I'm making.
Fact is he played in a better team, which means he had more of an opportunity the win and play in bigger games.
Logged

Online istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,275
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27348 on: Today at 08:48:04 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:41:47 pm
The importance of counter-pressing to Klopp. I think the key requirement that Klopp wants from his midfield is positional discipline. To effectively counter press you need the core of your team in the right positions. As soon as there is a trigger then everyone has to go as a unit and back each other up.

Very few players gain the trust of Klopp to play in central midfield. Personally, I think it would have inhibited Gerrard's game too much. There was a reason that Benitez for instance wanted to play Gerrard pretty much anywhere but as a centre mid.

For me if Gerrard was in his pomp and at Liverpool now then he would be perfect as the left-sided attacker with Salah on the right.
Klopp has literally played teenage forwards in midfield, but he wouldn't trust the best midfielder in LFC's history. Only to you that makes any sense whatsoever. The idea Klopp would inhibit Gerrards game is laughable, peak Gerrard would be footballer of the year every season under Klopp.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,347
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27349 on: Today at 08:57:52 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 08:20:05 pm
Neither Fowler or Owen played in as good a team as Mane did. Fowler played plenty of great games for LFC. The fella just didn't have the opportunity to play in a CL semi final at his peak like Mane did. If probably the best ever PL goalkeeper thinks your the best forward he's faced, that speaks volumes. Btw just because LFC weren't that great, doesn't mean the PL wasn't good in the 90's

The PL was shite in the 90s. Look at performance of English clubs in Europe during 90s.

The 3 foreigners rule didnt help until it was scrapped in 96 but hardly any English team made it to a QF nevermind beyond at point during the 90s.

Teams with Shaun Teale, Earl Barrett and Steve Staunton as starters in defence were title challengers
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,506
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27350 on: Today at 09:00:04 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 08:41:52 pm
Why are you bringing up Mane's upbringing, that has nothing to do with the point I'm making.
Fact is he played in a better team, which means he had more of an opportunity the win and play in bigger games.

Your point seems to be that Mane had it easy at Liverpool as straight away he was playing in a very good team. He was actually the first important Klopp signing so like the other players he had to learn how to win. That team didn't just arrive, they had go on a journey together and eventually they reached the heights. Also can we remember the likes of Fowler, Gerrard and Owen won a treble with Gerrard Houllier they were not always playing in bad teams. At that stage there was a lot of attention around the many talented young players that Liverpool had around then.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,174
  • JFT 97
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27351 on: Today at 09:02:24 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 08:48:04 pm
Klopp has literally played teenage forwards in midfield, but he wouldn't trust the best midfielder in LFC's history. Only to you that makes any sense whatsoever. The idea Klopp would inhibit Gerrards game is laughable, peak Gerrard would be footballer of the year every season under Klopp.

If Gerrard was the best midfielder in LFC's History then why was he played as a 10 during arguably his best seasons for Liverpool in 07-08 and 08-09.

I didn't say Klopp would inhibit Gerrard. What I said was that playing Gerrard as a midfield player in Klopp's system would inhibit him. That is why I think Klopp would want to free Gerrard up and play him in the front three where he would have a much freer role. For me that would as a wide attacker, as a 10 or even as a false 9. 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,275
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27352 on: Today at 09:09:37 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:57:52 pm
The PL was shite in the 90s. Look at performance of English clubs in Europe during 90s.

The 3 foreigners rule didnt help until it was scrapped in 96 but hardly any English team made it to a QF nevermind beyond at point during the 90s.

Teams with Shaun Teale, Earl Barrett and Steve Staunton as starters in defence were title challengers
No it wasn't, the level of the foreign teams were way better then, than they are now. All the talent in football now is centralised to a handful of clubs. In the 90's teams like Dynamo Kiev and Ajax had superstars in the teams. Because of finances, the standard & the depth of football across Europe is less competitive.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,347
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27353 on: Today at 09:10:33 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 08:41:52 pm
Why are you bringing up Mane's upbringing, that has nothing to do with the point I'm making.
Fact is he played in a better team, which means he had more of an opportunity the win and play in bigger games.

Having an opportunity to play in big games and taking that opportunity to put your stamp on tge game & the clubs history are 2 different things.

Fowler had some really good performances. But game influencing performances in really big games?  Maybe FA Cup semi final v Villa in 96 is best example. Ultimately it didnt mean much since Fowler and the team froze in the biggest off moments in the worse game of football Ive ever been to. Maybe away against United in Cantons return game. Memorable performance but importance is minimal with context.

Beyond that Im struggling for a big Fowler performance in a really big game. He had opportunities. Maybe less than Mane and at a lower level in terms of domestic cups or lesser European competitions. Maybe it was the teams he played in and he wasnt able to transcend those disadvantages despite being one of the best Liverpool forwards ever.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,174
  • JFT 97
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27354 on: Today at 09:11:51 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:00:04 pm
Your point seems to be that Mane had it easy at Liverpool as straight away he was playing in a very good team. He was actually the first important Klopp signing so like the other players he had to learn how to win. That team didn't just arrive, they had go on a journey together and eventually they reached the heights. Also can we remember the likes of Fowler, Gerrard and Owen won a treble with Gerrard Houllier they were not always playing in bad teams. At that stage there was a lot of attention around the many talented young players that Liverpool had around then.

Have to agree that 00/01 team had some seriously good outfield players. Westerveld was probably the weakness. Babbel, Hypiia, Henchoz and Caragher was a solid back four we had loads of midfield options. The likes of Hamman, Gary Mac, Gerrard, Redknapp, Smicer, Murphy, Berger etc in midfield plus Fowler, Heskey, Owen and Litmanen upfront.

 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"
Pages: 1 ... 679 680 681 682 683 [684]   Go Up
« previous next »
 