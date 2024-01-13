The point I would make is that the likes of Dalglish, Firmino and Salah shared one thing. They were disciplined and team-orientated enough to do their job and trust their teammates to do theirs. In a team, you are not going to get 11 elite footballers but trusting your teammates, having positional discipline and bringing the best out of your teammates is crucial.



Gerrard didn't get that for me. In a way he was blessed with too much talent. He could have played 7 or 8 positions and still been the best player on the pitch. Instead of having positional discipline and trusting his teammates, he wanted to be Roy of the Rovers. Instead of encouraging and empowering his teammates to improve. He just dropped in and did their job for them.



Dalglish, Firmino and Salah were quite happy to change their game for the good of the team.







For me Gerrard didn't elevate players. He just went out and played as Superman every game. It just got better because he had better players around him. Personally, the two best individual talents I have seen in a red shirt are Gerrard and Barnes. In their pomp, they were the best athlete and best technical player in pretty much every game they played.



I think we should wait until their careers end but for me Salah might not have the individual impact of Gerrard in his pomp but he functions much better as a team player.



Gerrard was team orientated as well, you wanted him to play right back he did, he played right midfield, he played DM he generally made sacrifices for the team. Gerrard did trust his teammates when they were good enough I think thats the whole point here, he trusted Alonso plenty, he trusted Mascherano, he trusted Owen Torres Suarez Sterling and Sturridge.All these 3 players you named had the virtue of playing with similarly world class players so of course they trusted them, they all literally played with some of the best footballers and in the best teams in the last half a century, when Gerrard had the one or two seasons of playing alongside similar quality he was more than happy to play a supporting role like he did for Torres or Suarez. Its easier to say trust your teammates when youre Salah or Firmino and playing with Mane VVD Trent Gini Fabinho Robertson Allison or Dalglish playing with Rush Souness Thompson Hughes Clemence Neal Kennedy.I dont think any one player truly elevates lesser players on an individual level, the team manager and the system do, not an individual player, its actually a flawed concept, I dont expect Firmino on his own to alleviate the weaknesses of Lovren, I maybe expect him to help get the best out of Salah and Mane, yes but at the same token I was a witness to Gerrard doing the exact same with Torres and Owen.Ive seen the team and Klopp and the system he implements elevate lesser players, I wouldnt exactly say individual players, how individuals normally elevate lesser players is by playing to the best of their ability themselves so that you can get away with maybe having a Flannagan in your team because Suarez just scored a hat trick. Doesnt mean Suarez himself makes Flanmagan a better player, I mean how would he do that?I dont think Gerrard played like superman every game either, like I said his passing accuracy in many a year was actually better than a player like De Bruyne, if he looked like he played like superman I think thats just a ode to his high octane style.