Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27280 on: Yesterday at 06:04:03 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 05:51:25 pm
I had forgotten we're going to lose Salah in January/February due to the Africa's Cup.  :(

The games he could miss are

13/01/2024 15:00 Bournemouth v Liverpool

31/01/2024 20:00 Liverpool v Chelsea

03/02/2024 15:00 Arsenal v Liverpool

10/02/2024 15:00 Liverpool v Burnley

4th Round of the FA Cup plus both legs of League Cup Semi Final if we qualify.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27281 on: Yesterday at 06:06:14 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:04:03 pm
The games he could miss are

13/01/2024 15:00 Bournemouth v Liverpool

31/01/2024 20:00 Liverpool v Chelsea

03/02/2024 15:00 Arsenal v Liverpool

10/02/2024 15:00 Liverpool v Burnley

4th Round of the FA Cup plus both legs of League Cup Semi Final if we qualify.

Wow, some of the others are going to have to step up then.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27282 on: Yesterday at 06:08:16 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:58:38 pm
I would say players like Dalglish or Firmino are examples of players who improved the players around them. Gerrard on his day was Superman, a force of nature who was unplayable. However, the way he dominated games meant other players went into their shells.

I think it is pretty clear that City are a better team when DeBruyne plays that wasn't always the case with Gerrard.

Here is an example from his absolute pomp.

(04/05  06/07)

Liverpool with Gerrard - P143 W83 D26 L34 F224 A118. (win 58.0%)

Liverpool without Gerrard  P31 W20 D3 L8 F45 A26 (win 64.5%)

What site did you use for those stats? How does 06/07 - 08/09 compare?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27283 on: Yesterday at 06:11:55 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:58:38 pm
I would say players like Dalglish or Firmino are examples of players who improved the players around them. Gerrard on his day was Superman, a force of nature who was unplayable. However, the way he dominated games meant other players went into their shells.

I think it is pretty clear that City are a better team when DeBruyne plays that wasn't always the case with Gerrard.

Here is an example from his absolute pomp.

(04/05  06/07)

Liverpool with Gerrard - P143 W83 D26 L34 F224 A118. (win 58.0%)

Liverpool without Gerrard  P31 W20 D3 L8 F45 A26 (win 64.5%) 
Im not getting into the debate as I dont think its possible until Salah leaves. But were a lot of the games Gerrard didnt play against lower league teams in cups that kind of thing?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27284 on: Yesterday at 06:12:13 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:04:03 pm
The games he could miss are

13/01/2024 15:00 Bournemouth v Liverpool

31/01/2024 20:00 Liverpool v Chelsea

03/02/2024 15:00 Arsenal v Liverpool

10/02/2024 15:00 Liverpool v Burnley

4th Round of the FA Cup plus both legs of League Cup Semi Final if we qualify.

It will certainly present an opportunity to the rest of the team and a little bit of insight into life after Mo leaves us too.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27285 on: Yesterday at 06:39:44 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:08:16 pm
What site did you use for those stats? How does 06/07 - 08/09 compare?

It was from a LFC history piece. https://www.lfchistory.net/articles/article/1946
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27286 on: Yesterday at 06:44:50 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 06:11:55 pm
Im not getting into the debate as I dont think its possible until Salah leaves. But were a lot of the games Gerrard didnt play against lower league teams in cups that kind of thing?

The article states

Quote
So how do Liverpool fare with and without Gerrard? It is true to say he is rested for certain games so this is hard to measure....

Gerrard doesnt miss enough matches for it to be a significant and meaningful comparison, especially as he tends to play the important matches when available and is rested for the games Liverpool think they can win without him.

So hard really to take anything from those numbers without knowing what games he missed. I certainly wouldn't present it in a debate in an attempt to play down his importance to the team.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27287 on: Yesterday at 09:49:44 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:04:03 pm
The games he could miss are

13/01/2024 15:00 Bournemouth v Liverpool

31/01/2024 20:00 Liverpool v Chelsea

03/02/2024 15:00 Arsenal v Liverpool

10/02/2024 15:00 Liverpool v Burnley

4th Round of the FA Cup plus both legs of League Cup Semi Final if we qualify.
Anyone away from home seems like a bit of a struggle and Salah is usually on top form when we play Chelsea.  Assuming Jota, Darwin, Gakpo and Diaz are fit though then it's one part of the pitch in which we are blessed.  Harvey is another that might fill in as he has done for a few of the cup games this season.

Presumably Partey will be going from Arsenal and Chelsea must have some African players in their 50 man squad.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27288 on: Yesterday at 10:12:46 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:58:38 pm
I would say players like Dalglish or Firmino are examples of players who improved the players around them. Gerrard on his day was Superman, a force of nature who was unplayable. However, the way he dominated games meant other players went into their shells.

I think it is pretty clear that City are a better team when DeBruyne plays that wasn't always the case with Gerrard.

Here is an example from his absolute pomp.

(04/05  06/07)

Liverpool with Gerrard - P143 W83 D26 L34 F224 A118. (win 58.0%)

Liverpool without Gerrard  P31 W20 D3 L8 F45 A26 (win 64.5%)

Your examples are decent ones but I guess the community is that both were more selfless players who would provide for team before necessarily taking the glory, saying that in regards to Bobby Salah wouldnt be described as that but was more important to our success, a better player and actually created more opportunities for his team mates. So I cant say Firmino made his team better and Salah for example didnt, just by being as good as Salah is he makes his teammates better and the same is for Gerrard, Torres and Owen two examples of players both played their best football with him and credit him as the best player theyve played alongside.

He made those two better, just like Bobby helped elevate Salah and Mane, youre trying to act as if Bobby suddenly made Moreno a competent left back or Emre Can a competent top class centre midfielder. He didnt, he elevated players who were on their way or already top class just like Gerrard did when he was playing alongside top players such as Owen Torres Suarez Mascherano Sturridge Sterling and co.

Thats the thing youre using two players who played in two of our greatest teams as an example, when Gerrard playing alongside great players also made them better, like I basically inferred in my initial post.

Just putting stats up doesnt say much without context, what games were missed, what teams, where was it played and etc. Also the sample size on the other side is too small, for example Im sure the games Kelleher has took part in and percentage won probably at a guess is better than the games Alisson has started in, what does it actually say?


Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27289 on: Yesterday at 10:17:23 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:04:03 pm
The games he could miss are

13/01/2024 15:00 Bournemouth v Liverpool

31/01/2024 20:00 Liverpool v Chelsea

03/02/2024 15:00 Arsenal v Liverpool

10/02/2024 15:00 Liverpool v Burnley

4th Round of the FA Cup plus both legs of League Cup Semi Final if we qualify.

Selfishly hope Egypt get put out as early as possible. Last AFCON he came back absolutely fucked and just wasnt the same player he was in the first half of that season. In that first half of that season (2 years ago?), he was literally in god mode, went to the AFCON, played several 120 mins games and just wasnt the same when he came back.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27290 on: Yesterday at 10:38:02 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 10:17:23 pm
Selfishly hope Egypt get put out as early as possible. Last AFCON he came back absolutely fucked and just wasnt the same player he was in the first half of that season. In that first half of that season (2 years ago?), he was literally in god mode, went to the AFCON, played several 120 mins games and just wasnt the same when he came back.
he really was run into the ground by the Egypt coaches.  bloody criminal.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27291 on: Yesterday at 10:39:18 pm »
The last AFCON was frustrating because he didn't come back the same player, but it didn't really impact the team negatively. Not long after he came back we won the League Cup, started another winning run in the FA Cup, were practically faultless in the league until May and got to another Champions League final. You could tell at the time it was some drop off but the arrival of Diaz was huge and Mane got back into his best run of form for a couple of years.

It really annoys me that he'd miss a potential League Cup semi final double header, but we managed without him and Mane last time. Hopefully they go out ASAP.

Not quite as critical in terms of importance but I believe we'll lose Endo too in January. These tournaments being in January are horrible.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27292 on: Yesterday at 11:53:15 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:12:46 pm
Your examples are decent ones but I guess the community is that both were more selfless players who would provide for team before necessarily taking the glory, saying that in regards to Bobby Salah wouldnt be described as that but was more important to our success, a better player and actually created more opportunities for his team mates. So I cant say Firmino made his team better and Salah for example didnt, just by being as good as Salah is he makes his teammates better and the same is for Gerrard, Torres and Owen two examples of players both played their best football with him and credit him as the best player theyve played alongside.

The point I would make is that the likes of Dalglish, Firmino and Salah shared one thing. They were disciplined and team-orientated enough to do their job and trust their teammates to do theirs. In a team, you are not going to get 11 elite footballers but trusting your teammates, having positional discipline and bringing the best out of your teammates is crucial.

Gerrard didn't get that for me. In a way he was blessed with too much talent. He could have played 7 or 8 positions and still been the best player on the pitch. Instead of having positional discipline and trusting his teammates, he wanted to be Roy of the Rovers. Instead of encouraging and empowering his teammates to improve. He just dropped in and did their job for them.

Dalglish, Firmino and Salah were quite happy to change their game for the good of the team.



Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:12:46 pm

He made those two better, just like Bobby helped elevate Salah and Mane, youre trying to act as if Bobby suddenly made Moreno a competent left back or Emre Can a competent top class centre midfielder. He didnt, he elevated players who were on their way or already top class just like Gerrard did when he was playing alongside top players such as Owen Torres Suarez Mascherano Sturridge Sterling and co.

Thats the thing youre using two players who played in two of our greatest teams as an example, when Gerrard playing alongside great players also made them better, like I basically inferred in my initial post.

Just putting stats up doesnt say much without context, what games were missed, what teams, where was it played and etc. Also the sample size on the other side is too small, for example Im sure the games Kelleher has took part in and percentage won probably at a guess is better than the games Alisson has started in, what does it actually say?


For me Gerrard didn't elevate players. He just went out and played as Superman every game. It just got better because he had better players around him. Personally, the two best individual talents I have seen in a red shirt are Gerrard and Barnes. In their pomp, they were the best athlete and best technical player in pretty much every game they played.

I think we should wait until their careers end but for me Salah might not have the individual impact of Gerrard in his pomp but he functions much better as a team player.   
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27293 on: Yesterday at 11:58:31 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 10:17:23 pm
Selfishly hope Egypt get put out as early as possible. Last AFCON he came back absolutely fucked and just wasnt the same player he was in the first half of that season. In that first half of that season (2 years ago?), he was literally in god mode, went to the AFCON, played several 120 mins games and just wasnt the same when he came back.

What makes it worse is that Egypt have reached two of the last three finals.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27294 on: Today at 12:11:02 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:53:15 pm

Your points about Gerrard are absolute nonsense.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27295 on: Today at 12:39:45 am »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 12:11:02 am
Your points about Gerrard are absolute nonsense.

You could break the habit of a lifetime and actually engage instead of making dismissive one-line responses. 

Do you get charged for every word you post.

Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 12:11:02 am
Your points about Gerrard are absolute nonsense.

Quote from: istvan kozma on November  6, 2023, 05:06:44 pm
So has Alexis

Quote from: istvan kozma on November  6, 2023, 03:39:19 pm
Nor was Fab before he joined LFC.

How about expressing your opinion. Or shock horror actually enter into a debate and inform people which parts of a post you don't agree with.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27296 on: Today at 12:57:44 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:53:15 pm
The point I would make is that the likes of Dalglish, Firmino and Salah shared one thing. They were disciplined and team-orientated enough to do their job and trust their teammates to do theirs. In a team, you are not going to get 11 elite footballers but trusting your teammates, having positional discipline and bringing the best out of your teammates is crucial.

Gerrard didn't get that for me. In a way he was blessed with too much talent. He could have played 7 or 8 positions and still been the best player on the pitch. Instead of having positional discipline and trusting his teammates, he wanted to be Roy of the Rovers. Instead of encouraging and empowering his teammates to improve. He just dropped in and did their job for them.

Dalglish, Firmino and Salah were quite happy to change their game for the good of the team.



For me Gerrard didn't elevate players. He just went out and played as Superman every game. It just got better because he had better players around him. Personally, the two best individual talents I have seen in a red shirt are Gerrard and Barnes. In their pomp, they were the best athlete and best technical player in pretty much every game they played.

I think we should wait until their careers end but for me Salah might not have the individual impact of Gerrard in his pomp but he functions much better as a team player.


Gerrard was team orientated as well, you wanted him to play right back he did, he played right midfield, he played DM he generally made sacrifices for the team. Gerrard did trust his teammates when they were good enough I think thats the whole point here, he trusted Alonso plenty, he trusted Mascherano, he trusted Owen Torres Suarez Sterling and Sturridge.

All these 3 players you named had the virtue of playing with similarly world class players so of course they trusted them, they all literally played with some of the best footballers and in the best teams in the last half a century, when Gerrard had the one or two seasons of playing alongside similar quality he was more than happy to play a supporting role like he did for Torres or Suarez. Its easier to say trust your teammates when youre Salah or Firmino and playing with Mane VVD Trent Gini Fabinho Robertson Allison or Dalglish playing with Rush Souness Thompson Hughes Clemence Neal Kennedy.

I dont think any one  player truly elevates lesser players on an individual level, the team manager and the system do, not an individual player, its actually a flawed concept, I dont expect Firmino on his own to alleviate the weaknesses of Lovren, I maybe expect him to help get the best out of Salah and Mane, yes but at the same token I was a witness to Gerrard doing the exact same with Torres and Owen.

Ive seen the team and Klopp and the system he implements elevate lesser players, I wouldnt exactly say individual players, how individuals normally elevate lesser players is by playing to the best of their ability themselves so that you can get away with maybe having a Flannagan in your team because Suarez just scored a hat trick. Doesnt mean Suarez himself makes Flanmagan a better player, I mean how would he do that?

I dont think Gerrard played like superman every game either, like I said his passing accuracy in many a year was actually better than a player like De Bruyne, if he looked like he played like superman I think thats just a ode to his high octane style.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27297 on: Today at 01:17:31 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:57:44 am

Gerrard was team orientated as well, you wanted him to play right back he did, he played right midfield, he played DM he generally made sacrifices for the team. Gerrard did trust his teammates when they were good enough I think thats the whole point here, he trusted Alonso plenty, he trusted Mascherano, he trusted Owen Torres Suarez Sterling and Sturridge.

All these 3 players you named had the virtue of playing with similarly world class players so of course they trusted them, they all literally played with some of the best footballers and in the best teams in the last half a century, when Gerrard had the one or two seasons of playing alongside similar quality he was more than happy to play a supporting role like he did for Torres or Suarez. Its easier to say trust your teammates when youre Salah or Firmino and playing with Mane VVD Trent Gini Fabinho Robertson Allison or Dalglish playing with Rush Souness Thompson Hughes Clemence Neal Kennedy.

I dont think any one  player truly elevates lesser players on an individual level, the team manager and the system do, not an individual player, its actually a flawed concept, I dont expect Firmino on his own to alleviate the weaknesses of Lovren, I maybe expect him to help get the best out of Salah and Mane, yes but at the same token I was a witness to Gerrard doing the exact same with Torres and Owen.

Ive seen the team and Klopp and the system he implements elevate lesser players, I wouldnt exactly say individual players, how individuals normally elevate lesser players is by playing to the best of their ability themselves so that you can get away with maybe having a Flannagan in your team because Suarez just scored a hat trick. Doesnt mean Suarez himself makes Flanmagan a better player, I mean how would he do that?

I dont think Gerrard played like superman every game either, like I said his passing accuracy in many a year was actually better than a player like De Bruyne, if he looked like he played like superman I think thats just a ode to his high octane style.


The issue is that Gerrard unlike Salah for instance wasn't happy to fulfill one role. He craved to play as a box-to-box midfield player who wanted to do everything and it was his teammate's responsibility to fill in.

The irony is that his best seasons are when he didn't play as a box-to-box central midfield player. His best seasons are when he played on the left, on the right, or in behind Torres.

For me the difference between Salah and Gerrard is that Mo has the positional discipline to continue to do the right things when aren't going well. To wait for a chance, to trust his teammates. Gerrard was a truly phenomenal individual but when things weren't going right he would drop deep and try and win a game on his own.

Some of my happiest times as a Liverpool fan are when he pulled it off like against Olympiakos, Istanbul or the last-minute goal versus West Ham in the Cup Final. However, from a team point of view, I think we would have won more if he had reined it in and been a better team player.

For me Salah has a clearer understanding of the game and stays more disciplined and trusts his teammates more. 
