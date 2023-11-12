« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 677 678 679 680 681 [682]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *  (Read 2608882 times)

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,308
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27240 on: November 12, 2023, 07:28:17 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on November 12, 2023, 04:30:09 pm
Leicester in his first season? :P
Think he scored a looping one against Bournemouth same season. Surely hes got one since?
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,314
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27241 on: November 12, 2023, 09:33:41 pm »
To keep this ridiculously high standard up for so long is quite incredible.  God i hope he wins another major trophy for us before he goes.  He deserves it. 
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27242 on: November 12, 2023, 09:36:27 pm »
If he stays here to the end of career and we collect some more hardware, at worst he will be on our Mount Rushmore but I think he will have a real shout at the GOAT title
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,747
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27243 on: November 12, 2023, 09:59:08 pm »
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,384
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27244 on: November 12, 2023, 10:04:18 pm »
Where's he rank now amongst our greatest because he is genuinely in that conversation.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,352
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27245 on: Yesterday at 09:29:14 am »
That touch on his first goal is brilliant, sets everything up perfectly for him.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27246 on: Yesterday at 09:33:28 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on November 12, 2023, 07:28:17 pm
Think he scored a looping one against Bournemouth same season. Surely hes got one since?
The last one I can remember is the scrambled header at Old Trafford last season.  He generally doesn't go in for headers as he's either crossing it or waiting beyond the far post for overhit crosses from the other side.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,674
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27247 on: Yesterday at 09:34:37 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on November 12, 2023, 10:04:18 pm
Where's he rank now amongst our greatest because he is genuinely in that conversation.

Second to the King in my view and just ahead of Rush. If he wins us the league again this season and stays for another couple of years then he could go down as the greatest. Incredible player.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:36:18 am by Mister Flip Flop »
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27248 on: Yesterday at 09:38:20 am »
He already has a GOAT shout now, not holding it against him if people with cartoonish wealth and a historically great manager prevent him for winning much more
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27249 on: Yesterday at 09:38:23 am »
He and Gerrard are our greatest players in the Premier League era. Just a question of where he sits amongst the all time greats.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,956
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27250 on: Yesterday at 12:06:32 pm »
There will be Saudi money on the table at some point, probably next summer (this Jan is not on) but...

Probably the best thing we can do is keep him here as long as he is fit, which might well be until he is 37, if he keeps up the gym work.

He's almost certainly the best player in the Premier League, so we ought to do if find ways to preserve his legs and have pace and runners in and around him; Darwin and Diaz is pretty good for this at the moment.

If we need to tweak the formation to do this, then get it done, there is no realistic way of replacing this guy, no matter how much you spend and get lucky.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27251 on: Yesterday at 12:12:35 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 12:06:32 pm
There will be Saudi money on the table at some point, probably next summer (this Jan is not on) but...

Probably the best thing we can do is keep him here as long as he is fit, which might well be until he is 37, if he keeps up the gym work.

He's almost certainly the best player in the Premier League, so we ought to do if find ways to preserve his legs and have pace and runners in and around him; Darwin and Diaz is pretty good for this at the moment.

If we need to tweak the formation to do this, then get it done, there is no realistic way of replacing this guy, no matter how much you spend and get lucky.
He's more of a wide playmaker these days. He needs pace around him to stretch defences and give hime more space.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,936
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27252 on: Yesterday at 02:24:18 pm »
Logged

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,808
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27253 on: Yesterday at 02:52:34 pm »
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,324
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27254 on: Yesterday at 02:56:02 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 02:52:34 pm

heh heh strange hills some pundits seem to make their camp on
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,384
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27255 on: Today at 09:35:04 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 09:38:23 am
He and Gerrard are our greatest players in the Premier League era. Just a question of where he sits amongst the all time greats.
Ahead of Gerrard now imo.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27256 on: Today at 09:46:13 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:35:04 am
Ahead of Gerrard now imo.
Still not close for me, Gerrard still clear out in front.

It's unfortunate for Gerrard that since retiring his career choices have seemingly been designed to alienate us (Rangers, Villa and bloody Saudi Arabia - also pinching our staff at every given opportunity).  That shouldn't detract from his incredible playing career though.
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,498
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27257 on: Today at 10:00:06 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:46:13 am
Still not close for me, Gerrard still clear out in front.

It's unfortunate for Gerrard that since retiring his career choices have seemingly been designed to alienate us (Rangers, Villa and bloody Saudi Arabia - also pinching our staff at every given opportunity).  That shouldn't detract from his incredible playing career though.

I'm genuinely curious - how much is Gerrard being a local boy coming through our academy, and him playing for 14+ seasons, the reasons he is in front of Salah for people like you, compared to looking at their numbers.  And how much is the argument "well Gerrard played with a weaker team, and elevated them" (in a weaker overall league, at least IMO) is elevating him.

Numerically, for example, there is no doubt Lampard had a better premier league career - 611 games, 177 goals and 112 assists for Lampard, vs 504 games, 121 goals and 100 assists - but if you ask most non-Chelsea fans, they'd argue Gerrard was better.
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27258 on: Today at 10:02:16 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 10:00:06 am


Numerically, for example, there is no doubt Lampard had a better premier league career - 611 games, 177 goals and 112 assists for Lampard, vs 504 games, 121 goals and 100 assists - but if you ask most non-Chelsea fans, they'd argue Gerrard was better.

Because not everything is as boring and simplistic as a stat off.
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,498
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27259 on: Today at 10:07:14 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:02:16 am
Because not everything is as boring and simplistic as a stat off.

I know - that was my point - if you compare them purely numerically (which is hard to do as they played in very different positions - but you can compare for instance Gerrard vs other midfielders, and then Salah vs other forwards) then it is clear Salah is right up there with the best ever in the PL for any team.  So I was wondering beyond that, how much is it Gerrards longevity, how much is it the other players (as it is clear Salah is in a better team, albeit in a stronger overall league), how much is it him being a local lad through the academy, etc.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,352
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27260 on: Today at 10:08:30 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 10:07:14 am
I know - that was my point - if you compare them purely numerically (which is hard to do as they played in very different positions - but you can compare for instance Gerrard vs other midfielders, and then Salah vs other forwards) then it is clear Salah is right up there with the best ever in the PL for any team.  So I was wondering beyond that, how much is it Gerrards longevity, how much is it the other players (as it is clear Salah is in a better team, albeit in a stronger overall league), how much is it him being a local lad through the academy, etc.

Or how much of it is that intangible quality Gerrard had to grab a game by the scruff of its neck and drag his teammates along with him.  It's nothing to do with him being local for me, it's all about his ability and how inspirational he was.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,811
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27261 on: Today at 10:19:22 am »
People have had enough of stats experts.  ;D

We have a lot of players now who, whilst perhaps not individually as good as SG, they're easily 80-90% his level. Any one of them can conjure up a game changing moment, even on a bad day. For almost Gerrard's entire career - brief stints with Torres and Suarez aside - he was our only player who had that in his locker, and I think that's why he draws so many plaudits still.

We will never know how Salah might have fared in a side like that, but Torres and Suarez didn't stick around. Now, the only players leaving the club are past it and looking for a final payday.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,498
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27262 on: Today at 11:24:53 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:08:30 am
Or how much of it is that intangible quality Gerrard had to grab a game by the scruff of its neck and drag his teammates along with him.  It's nothing to do with him being local for me, it's all about his ability and how inspirational he was.

Thanks - that was one my "etcs" I was trying (and failing) to put into words, so left it as "playing alongside poorer teammates".  I also think his "inspirational" side comes from deeds on the pitch (like Salah - who clearly came in and immediately inspired the side to do better), as opposed to motivating by leadership.  I know he is very much persona non grata these days (quite rightly so), but from a leadership style of inspiring, I'd say Hendo was very close to being at Gerrard's level (obviously nowhere near as fine a player) - and thus I might be discounting that too much from Gerrard.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:28:45 am by Scottymuser »
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,498
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27263 on: Today at 11:28:18 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:19:22 am
People have had enough of stats experts.  ;D

We have a lot of players now who, whilst perhaps not individually as good as SG, they're easily 80-90% his level. Any one of them can conjure up a game changing moment, even on a bad day. For almost Gerrard's entire career - brief stints with Torres and Suarez aside - he was our only player who had that in his locker, and I think that's why he draws so many plaudits still.

We will never know how Salah might have fared in a side like that, but Torres and Suarez didn't stick around. Now, the only players leaving the club are past it and looking for a final payday.

What I'd say is that Gerrard's best teammates were probably those alongside or behind him - in CM Alonso/Masch were (much?) better than the midfield we've had before this year, and a defence including the likes of Hyypia, Agger, Carra, Skrtel, etc is probably not that much far behind (especially if you take VVD out).  So we had the defensive stability.  But as you said, it is in the up front area (and creativity) that Gerrard's teams often lacked.  And usually, when we think of "game changing" we think of scoring a crucial goal, or creating an amazing assist - instead of keeping possession, stopping the other team from having the ball, keeping clean sheets. 
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27264 on: Today at 11:30:27 am »
For anyone to surpass Gerrard they've got to overcome THOSE moments in CL knockout games and FA cup finals. That'll take some doing. Thinking about the Olympiakos goal (to pick one) is still a sure fire way to transform how I'm feeling and questions about 'greatest ever' are basically all about vibes.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,296
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27265 on: Today at 11:32:07 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 11:28:18 am
What I'd say is that Gerrard's best teammates were probably those alongside or behind him - in CM Alonso/Masch were (much?) better than the midfield we've had before this year, and a defence including the likes of Hyypia, Agger, Carra, Skrtel, etc is probably not that much far behind (especially if you take VVD out).  So we had the defensive stability.  But as you said, it is in the up front area (and creativity) that Gerrard's teams often lacked.  And usually, when we think of "game changing" we think of scoring a crucial goal, or creating an amazing assist - instead of keeping possession, stopping the other team from having the ball, keeping clean sheets.

Was Torres the only top quality striker Gerrard played with?

I know he played alongside Owen but at that stage of his career he was not quite the inspirational character he became from Rafa onwards.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,155
  • JFT 97
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27266 on: Today at 11:33:50 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:32:07 am
Was Torres the only top quality striker Gerrard played with?

I know he played alongside Owen but at that stage of his career he was not quite the inspirational character he became from Rafa onwards.

Fowler, Suarez, Sturridge.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27267 on: Today at 12:16:25 pm »
To be fair to Salah he has had some brilliant moments.  The solo goal against Man City is one of the best goals in our history - had it resulted in a 2-1 win it would have been a defining moment in us winning the league.  As it was they pegged us back to 2-2 and won the league by a point.

He did score the opening goal in the Champions League victory and scored in each of the shoot-out final victories.  He was robbed of the opportunity to be a defining force in his first CL final.

Gerrard has so many brilliant moments but, as others have said, he was frequently part of teams where he was the only one capable of delivering those moments.  His longevity has to count in his favour as does his captaincy as does being a local lad that supported us as a kid.  It's not Salah's fault that he can't tick any of those boxes but they are still boxes.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,622
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27268 on: Today at 01:06:59 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:30:27 am
For anyone to surpass Gerrard they've got to overcome THOSE moments in CL knockout games and FA cup finals. That'll take some doing. Thinking about the Olympiakos goal (to pick one) is still a sure fire way to transform how I'm feeling and questions about 'greatest ever' are basically all about vibes.

I'd agree with this. Gerrard produced on the biggest stage. Goals in League Cup final, FA Cup final, Champions League final, UEFA Cup final.
To date, Salah has played in 1 FA Cup final, 1 League Cup final, 3 Champions League finals and has scored a penalty.

Salah is in the argument for being our best ever, but for me just falls short at this point in time.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Hestoic

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 32
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27269 on: Today at 01:33:29 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:30:27 am
For anyone to surpass Gerrard they've got to overcome THOSE moments in CL knockout games and FA cup finals. That'll take some doing. Thinking about the Olympiakos goal (to pick one) is still a sure fire way to transform how I'm feeling and questions about 'greatest ever' are basically all about vibes.

100% this. Not only was Gerrard phenomenal all around, he was also there for those clutch moments that won us games in the most memorable ways that make even Sir Divock envious.

The thing with Salah however, is that he plays in a much more rounded team and always has done for us, where he is able to shine week in, week out without having to take the team by the scruff of the neck to get us over the line.
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27270 on: Today at 01:40:15 pm »
Absolutely phenomenal record for us, what a player and delight he is.

He is by no means not a big game player, but had he have had a couple of winning MOTM performances in a couple of those finals we might be putting him up there with Stevie.

Modern day Barnes?
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27271 on: Today at 03:38:41 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 10:07:14 am
I know - that was my point - if you compare them purely numerically (which is hard to do as they played in very different positions - but you can compare for instance Gerrard vs other midfielders, and then Salah vs other forwards) then it is clear Salah is right up there with the best ever in the PL for any team.  So I was wondering beyond that, how much is it Gerrards longevity, how much is it the other players (as it is clear Salah is in a better team, albeit in a stronger overall league), how much is it him being a local lad through the academy, etc.
I don't think it's any of the things you list.  Fact is he carried the team on his back for years through a remarkable combination of skill+determination+energy.  Lampard never came close to the impact Stevie had on a team.  And Mo is a one-off in terms of pure goal scoring but has never driven the team the way Stevie did.

He's a perfect example of why stats only get you so far when assessing a player's value or contribution.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,352
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27272 on: Today at 04:01:02 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:38:41 pm
I don't think it's any of the things you list.  Fact is he carried the team on his back for years through a remarkable combination of skill+determination+energy.  Lampard never came close to the impact Stevie had on a team.  And Mo is a one-off in terms of pure goal scoring but has never driven the team the way Stevie did.

He's a perfect example of why stats only get you so far when assessing a player's value or contribution.

There's more to statistics in football than goals and assists, though.  If you looked at Stevie you'd see his tackles, pressures, passes, chances created, etc.  In his prime he would've been a dream player for the stats bods.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27273 on: Today at 04:04:11 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:01:02 pm
There's more to statistics in football than goals and assists, though.  If you looked at Stevie you'd see his tackles, pressures, passes, chances created, etc.  In his prime he would've been a dream player for the stats bods.

Can you imagine the Statsbomb radar for Gerrard at his peak.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,352
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27274 on: Today at 04:05:56 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:04:11 pm
Can you imagine the Statsbomb radar for Gerrard at his peak.

They'd need a bigger circle.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,155
  • JFT 97
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27275 on: Today at 05:40:17 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:01:02 pm
There's more to statistics in football than goals and assists, though.  If you looked at Stevie you'd see his tackles, pressures, passes, chances created, etc.  In his prime he would've been a dream player for the stats bods.

There is also the ability to improve those players around you which wasn't one of Gerrard's fortes. We all remember the magnificent games he had when he seemingly won games on his own. However, there were plenty of times when it wasn't his day but he still continued to try and force things.

Whilst he would have had games in which his stats were off the charts he would also have had games in which his stats would have been poor.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27276 on: Today at 05:44:33 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:40:17 pm
There is also the ability to improve those players around you which wasn't one of Gerrard's fortes. We all remember the magnificent games he had when he seemingly won games on his own. However, there were plenty of times when it wasn't his day but he still continued to try and force things.

Whilst he would have had games in which his stats were off the charts he would also have had games in which his stats would have been poor.

Sorry Al but this is nonsense. Ability to improve players around you? What the hell does that mean, because all the great players also have in common that they played with great players also.

The idea of Gerrard  forcing things is also overplayed, you know who tries to force things more statistically? Kevin De Bruyne, yet the same claims don't get lambasted on him .
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 677 678 679 680 681 [682]   Go Up
« previous next »
 