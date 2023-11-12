To be fair to Salah he has had some brilliant moments. The solo goal against Man City is one of the best goals in our history - had it resulted in a 2-1 win it would have been a defining moment in us winning the league. As it was they pegged us back to 2-2 and won the league by a point.



He did score the opening goal in the Champions League victory and scored in each of the shoot-out final victories. He was robbed of the opportunity to be a defining force in his first CL final.



Gerrard has so many brilliant moments but, as others have said, he was frequently part of teams where he was the only one capable of delivering those moments. His longevity has to count in his favour as does his captaincy as does being a local lad that supported us as a kid. It's not Salah's fault that he can't tick any of those boxes but they are still boxes.