Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *  (Read 2608161 times)

Offline duvva 💅

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27240 on: November 12, 2023, 07:28:17 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on November 12, 2023, 04:30:09 pm
Leicester in his first season? :P
Think he scored a looping one against Bournemouth same season. Surely hes got one since?
Offline Gifted Right Foot

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27241 on: November 12, 2023, 09:33:41 pm »
To keep this ridiculously high standard up for so long is quite incredible.  God i hope he wins another major trophy for us before he goes.  He deserves it. 
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27242 on: November 12, 2023, 09:36:27 pm »
If he stays here to the end of career and we collect some more hardware, at worst he will be on our Mount Rushmore but I think he will have a real shout at the GOAT title
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27243 on: November 12, 2023, 09:59:08 pm »
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27244 on: November 12, 2023, 10:04:18 pm »
Where's he rank now amongst our greatest because he is genuinely in that conversation.
Online tubby

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27245 on: Yesterday at 09:29:14 am »
That touch on his first goal is brilliant, sets everything up perfectly for him.
Online thaddeus

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27246 on: Yesterday at 09:33:28 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on November 12, 2023, 07:28:17 pm
Think he scored a looping one against Bournemouth same season. Surely hes got one since?
The last one I can remember is the scrambled header at Old Trafford last season.  He generally doesn't go in for headers as he's either crossing it or waiting beyond the far post for overhit crosses from the other side.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27247 on: Yesterday at 09:34:37 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on November 12, 2023, 10:04:18 pm
Where's he rank now amongst our greatest because he is genuinely in that conversation.

Second to the King in my view and just ahead of Rush. If he wins us the league again this season and stays for another couple of years then he could go down as the greatest. Incredible player.
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27248 on: Yesterday at 09:38:20 am »
He already has a GOAT shout now, not holding it against him if people with cartoonish wealth and a historically great manager prevent him for winning much more
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27249 on: Yesterday at 09:38:23 am »
He and Gerrard are our greatest players in the Premier League era. Just a question of where he sits amongst the all time greats.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27250 on: Yesterday at 12:06:32 pm »
There will be Saudi money on the table at some point, probably next summer (this Jan is not on) but...

Probably the best thing we can do is keep him here as long as he is fit, which might well be until he is 37, if he keeps up the gym work.

He's almost certainly the best player in the Premier League, so we ought to do if find ways to preserve his legs and have pace and runners in and around him; Darwin and Diaz is pretty good for this at the moment.

If we need to tweak the formation to do this, then get it done, there is no realistic way of replacing this guy, no matter how much you spend and get lucky.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27251 on: Yesterday at 12:12:35 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 12:06:32 pm
There will be Saudi money on the table at some point, probably next summer (this Jan is not on) but...

Probably the best thing we can do is keep him here as long as he is fit, which might well be until he is 37, if he keeps up the gym work.

He's almost certainly the best player in the Premier League, so we ought to do if find ways to preserve his legs and have pace and runners in and around him; Darwin and Diaz is pretty good for this at the moment.

If we need to tweak the formation to do this, then get it done, there is no realistic way of replacing this guy, no matter how much you spend and get lucky.
He's more of a wide playmaker these days. He needs pace around him to stretch defences and give hime more space.
Offline Samie

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27252 on: Yesterday at 02:24:18 pm »
Offline JasonF

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27253 on: Yesterday at 02:52:34 pm »
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27254 on: Yesterday at 02:56:02 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 02:52:34 pm

heh heh strange hills some pundits seem to make their camp on
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27255 on: Today at 09:35:04 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 09:38:23 am
He and Gerrard are our greatest players in the Premier League era. Just a question of where he sits amongst the all time greats.
Ahead of Gerrard now imo.
Online thaddeus

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27256 on: Today at 09:46:13 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:35:04 am
Ahead of Gerrard now imo.
Still not close for me, Gerrard still clear out in front.

It's unfortunate for Gerrard that since retiring his career choices have seemingly been designed to alienate us (Rangers, Villa and bloody Saudi Arabia - also pinching our staff at every given opportunity).  That shouldn't detract from his incredible playing career though.
Online Scottymuser

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27257 on: Today at 10:00:06 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:46:13 am
Still not close for me, Gerrard still clear out in front.

It's unfortunate for Gerrard that since retiring his career choices have seemingly been designed to alienate us (Rangers, Villa and bloody Saudi Arabia - also pinching our staff at every given opportunity).  That shouldn't detract from his incredible playing career though.

I'm genuinely curious - how much is Gerrard being a local boy coming through our academy, and him playing for 14+ seasons, the reasons he is in front of Salah for people like you, compared to looking at their numbers.  And how much is the argument "well Gerrard played with a weaker team, and elevated them" (in a weaker overall league, at least IMO) is elevating him.

Numerically, for example, there is no doubt Lampard had a better premier league career - 611 games, 177 goals and 112 assists for Lampard, vs 504 games, 121 goals and 100 assists - but if you ask most non-Chelsea fans, they'd argue Gerrard was better.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27258 on: Today at 10:02:16 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 10:00:06 am


Numerically, for example, there is no doubt Lampard had a better premier league career - 611 games, 177 goals and 112 assists for Lampard, vs 504 games, 121 goals and 100 assists - but if you ask most non-Chelsea fans, they'd argue Gerrard was better.

Because not everything is as boring and simplistic as a stat off.
Online Scottymuser

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27259 on: Today at 10:07:14 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:02:16 am
Because not everything is as boring and simplistic as a stat off.

I know - that was my point - if you compare them purely numerically (which is hard to do as they played in very different positions - but you can compare for instance Gerrard vs other midfielders, and then Salah vs other forwards) then it is clear Salah is right up there with the best ever in the PL for any team.  So I was wondering beyond that, how much is it Gerrards longevity, how much is it the other players (as it is clear Salah is in a better team, albeit in a stronger overall league), how much is it him being a local lad through the academy, etc.
Online tubby

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27260 on: Today at 10:08:30 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 10:07:14 am
I know - that was my point - if you compare them purely numerically (which is hard to do as they played in very different positions - but you can compare for instance Gerrard vs other midfielders, and then Salah vs other forwards) then it is clear Salah is right up there with the best ever in the PL for any team.  So I was wondering beyond that, how much is it Gerrards longevity, how much is it the other players (as it is clear Salah is in a better team, albeit in a stronger overall league), how much is it him being a local lad through the academy, etc.

Or how much of it is that intangible quality Gerrard had to grab a game by the scruff of its neck and drag his teammates along with him.  It's nothing to do with him being local for me, it's all about his ability and how inspirational he was.
