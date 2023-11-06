« previous next »
Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #27200 on: November 6, 2023, 10:17:50 am
Quote from: tubby on November  6, 2023, 10:10:05 am
I do think he'd be better central these days.  If we do ever sign his eventual replacement on the right wing (before he leaves), then it would be interesting to give him a run in the centre forward spot.  I reckon he'd be a brilliant false 9 and even though he's not quite as quick as he used to be, he can play as a more traditional striker as well.
His hold up play isn't great. Even if he plays on the wing, the key is to have pace around him.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #27201 on: November 6, 2023, 10:22:20 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on November  5, 2023, 07:04:42 pm
Nah, you need to stop listening to dumb commentators (literally parroting their very words here). It was an clear attempted assist, not an attempt on goal. Should have been a simple slot for Darwin. Just a bad moment for him.

Come on, there's no way that was an attempted headed pass to Nunez.  The motion of his head is of someone trying to head the ball towards goal, he just mis-timed it and it hit the wrong side of his head.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #27202 on: November 6, 2023, 10:23:15 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on November  6, 2023, 10:17:50 am
His hold up play isn't great. Even if he plays on the wing, the key is to have pace around him.

Disagree, his strength with his back to players and ability to keep the ball in those situations is really good.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #27203 on: November 6, 2023, 11:58:50 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November  6, 2023, 10:01:59 am
No one that will be playing against Brentford should be playing against Toulouse.
Agreed.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #27204 on: November 6, 2023, 12:00:07 pm
He shouldn't even make the trip to Toulouse. He needs to be rested more regularly at his age.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #27205 on: November 6, 2023, 02:21:31 pm
Quote from: tubby on November  6, 2023, 10:23:15 am
Disagree, his strength with his back to players and ability to keep the ball in those situations is really good.

to be honest, it used to be miles better. It does seem easier for defenders to bully him off the ball currently. But I still think a move more central will be good y'know. He's not going to have a problem controlling those vertical passes that are fizzed to him.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #27206 on: November 6, 2023, 04:59:18 pm
Quote from: Kansti on November  6, 2023, 02:21:31 pm
to be honest, it used to be miles better. It does seem easier for defenders to bully him off the ball currently. But I still think a move more central will be good y'know. He's not going to have a problem controlling those vertical passes that are fizzed to him.

Bully him off the ball, or get fouled off the ball consistently  without really any support from the refs? The man has been wrestled to the ground, or used as a hanger in every match for the last several years, he gets the least amount of protection from the refs.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #27207 on: November 6, 2023, 07:40:26 pm
Are there seriously people in this thread claiming that Mo didn't have a poor game? In general he has been patchy on the ball this season, tries the spectacular a lot which he hasnt been able to pull off consistently for a few years now.

Overall he's not quite the player he was; more of a menace to defences than someone that terrorised them. Still one of the best in the league though, still produces big for us, and given his age and minutes he's put in over the years you can't complain about that.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #27208 on: November 6, 2023, 07:52:16 pm
Quote from: Kansti on November  6, 2023, 02:21:31 pm
to be honest, it used to be miles better. It does seem easier for defenders to bully him off the ball currently. But I still think a move more central will be good y'know. He's not going to have a problem controlling those vertical passes that are fizzed to him.

Mainly because the referees allow defenders to bully him, wrestle to the ground play on, pull shirt, push, shove and every other thing they can get away with.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #27209 on: November 7, 2023, 08:36:26 am
Quote from: deadsetred on November  6, 2023, 07:40:26 pm
Are there seriously people in this thread claiming that Mo didn't have a poor game? In general he has been patchy on the ball this season, tries the spectacular a lot which he hasnt been able to pull off consistently for a few years now.


He was poor at the weekend but he's been the best attacking passer in the league this season
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #27210 on: November 7, 2023, 08:43:32 am
I noted in the Everton game he didn't celebrate his penalty. You could see by his face that he knew he was having a poor game by his standards.

It shows his dedication and professionalism. It's not something he needs to develop a complex over though, either. Strikers have to reinvent themselves as they age out of necessity. He still has excellent numbers this season. If anything it shows the need for the players around him to step up whenever he's having a bad game.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #27211 on: Today at 03:31:23 pm
Quote
There is talk that its not set in stone that Salah goes. Even some suggestions that he would quite like to stay in Europe and compete at the highest level. Of course, a major decision for club and player. [@David_Ornstein]
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #27212 on: Today at 03:35:43 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:31:23 pm


Makes sense.  Mo strikes me as a player who still has another 5 years in him.  He could stay for another 2 years and still be the biggest, and best, player in Saudi Arabia going in at 34 years of age.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #27213 on: Today at 03:44:34 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:31:23 pm


For once I'm glad you haven't linked to the source. An absolutely nothing statement from Ornstein there.

"He might go, he might stay. More groundbreaking news as I get it."
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #27214 on: Today at 03:56:32 pm
I believe he'll stay as long as we have CL football next year. Big players always want to play in it. For example, Ronaldo would never have left europe if he was still playing CL football. Performing on the biggest stage and breaking records feeds into their egos.

There is no way Mo would forfeit CL football after ''putting up'' with the Europa League this year.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #27215 on: Today at 03:58:05 pm
But then the issue will be whether he renews or not.  It's not going to put us in a good position to replace his numbers should he leave on a free at the end of this current contract.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #27216 on: Today at 04:05:00 pm
He'll sign another deal and leave with a year left, when he's 34.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #27217 on: Today at 04:05:43 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:58:05 pm
But then the issue will be whether he renews or not.  It's not going to put us in a good position to replace his numbers should he leave on a free at the end of this current contract.
We need to get a replacement in early and initially rotate the player. This will reduce the pressure of replacing Mo. If we'd signed Darwin as a rotation option for Sadio last season, we'd have been better off but  different factors came into play and it was too much change.

We can give Mo a 1-year extension in the mean time.
