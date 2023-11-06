Are there seriously people in this thread claiming that Mo didn't have a poor game? In general he has been patchy on the ball this season, tries the spectacular a lot which he hasnt been able to pull off consistently for a few years now.



Overall he's not quite the player he was; more of a menace to defences than someone that terrorised them. Still one of the best in the league though, still produces big for us, and given his age and minutes he's put in over the years you can't complain about that.



