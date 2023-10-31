« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *  (Read 2600782 times)

Offline DangerScouse

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27160 on: October 31, 2023, 04:38:55 pm »
Ishowspeed, is it? I've banned my 7 year old son from watching any of that annoying c*nts videos. Utter imbecile.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27161 on: October 31, 2023, 04:44:09 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on October 31, 2023, 04:38:55 pm
Ishowspeed, is it? I've banned my 7 year old son from watching any of that annoying c*nts videos. Utter imbecile.
Yeah that's him, he's so cringe.

This is the video with Gvardiol.

https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/s/YtCQiuEubC
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline rowan_d

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27162 on: October 31, 2023, 05:23:54 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on October 31, 2023, 04:38:55 pm
Ishowspeed, is it? I've banned my 7 year old son from watching any of that annoying c*nts videos. Utter imbecile.
Nasty piece of work on top of being a complete irritant.
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27163 on: November 1, 2023, 03:02:35 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on October 31, 2023, 04:31:10 pm
Video floating around of this Prick.

Gvardiol walks over to him. Says can I take a pic,  Gvardiol takes a pic of his friend and this weapon and walks off.

Someone tells him that's Gvardiol, checks on phone looks at pics mispronounces his name multiple times and then calls him over, he asks are you "Giviodoll" :lmao, he says that's not me and walks off again.

Seen another video of him in summer,  Absolutely almost in tears because KSI and the Sidemen didn't invite him to play in their Charity game.

But he did play in the Charity match, as part of the YT All Stars - and he took a really (REALLY) poor penalty against KSI in goal.  There were a number of people I really like on both sides (Max Fosh for instance), but he was the main one I really don't
Logged

Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27164 on: Yesterday at 02:20:21 pm »
Quote
A Brazilian Liverpool fan had an agreement with his wife to name their son after Mohamed Salah.

"I'm a big Liverpool fan, I've been following the team since 2005 and I became a father, a unique opportunity to pay homage to the greatest player in the squad over the last 10 years, so I named the son Salah! Now there's a Salah Pernambuco!"

[@ESPNBrasil]

Logged

Offline farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27165 on: Yesterday at 03:34:57 pm »
Whats the club waiting for, sign him now!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Kansti

  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27166 on: Yesterday at 06:37:30 pm »
Was he even playing?
Logged

Offline farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27167 on: Yesterday at 06:38:34 pm »
His worst game for us in a long while... Can't wait to forget it.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Studgotelli

  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27168 on: Yesterday at 06:39:23 pm »
Hes lost a yard of pace but has been putting up the numbers.

He has been pretty poor for a while now in open play and this probably topped the lot.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27169 on: Yesterday at 06:44:06 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 06:39:23 pm
Hes lost a yard of pace but has been putting up the numbers.

He has been pretty poor for a while now in open play and this probably topped the lot.

He was dreadful today but dont what the rest of your post is about - hes been one of the best players in the league this season

Maybe we shouldnt have played him for 95 minutes in shit conditions in tbe 3rd round of the league cup
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27170 on: Yesterday at 06:45:00 pm »
Dont think it helped we just gave up on Dom overlapping him from the inside, not even sure we saw it at all.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Studgotelli

  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27171 on: Yesterday at 06:48:36 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 06:44:06 pm
He was dreadful today but dont what the rest of your post is about - hes been one of the best players in the league this season

Maybe we shouldnt have played him for 95 minutes in shit conditions in tbe 3rd round of the league cup

IMO he hasnt been that good in general open play this season however hes putting the numbers up in terms of G/A.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27172 on: Yesterday at 06:50:01 pm »
Here we go, the fucking whoppers will be in paradise, dining on a perceived off game like cannibals.

Could have had an assist if Darwin had kept his composure. Excellent movement to be in that position and decision making to see Darwin in the better position to score. Some other decent moves as well.

But a bad day from the whole team overall
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27173 on: Yesterday at 06:53:36 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:50:01 pm
Here we go, the fucking whoppers will be in paradise, dining on a perceived off game like cannibals.

Could have had an assist if Darwin had kept his composure. Excellent movement to be in that position and decision making to see Darwin in the better position to score. Some other decent moves as well.

But a bad day from the whole team overall
Knock it off with the "whoppers" in all threads.

You are right about the header to Darwin, would have been a goal. But that was the only meaningful contribution he did this game. His passing was off, running was off, etc. He didn't have even a half-decent game. And you are right again that many on the team didn't.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27174 on: Yesterday at 06:54:42 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:53:36 pm
Knock it off with the "whoppers" in all threads.
If it whopps like a whopper, it's a whopper ;)

Fucking whoppers
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27175 on: Yesterday at 06:55:44 pm »
Should have sold him to Saudi when we had the chance. ;)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27176 on: Yesterday at 06:56:03 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:54:42 pm
If it whopps like a whopper, it's a whopper ;)

Fucking whoppers


;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline slotmachine

  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27177 on: Yesterday at 06:56:50 pm »
The header was shocking. He should have buried it but totally got it wrong and it led to Nunez's sitter. How one of them didnt score from there was embarrassing.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27178 on: Yesterday at 06:58:15 pm »
He shouldnt have started in the mid week, we seem content on running him into the ground, hes already played the most minutes and covered the most distance of all our players bar Szoboszlai, who also had a poor game.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27179 on: Yesterday at 06:59:03 pm »
So did he mean to setup Darwin or was it a fluffed header?

Anyway not his best game for us.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27180 on: Yesterday at 06:59:08 pm »
This game shows why getting a good rotation option for him should be a priority.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27181 on: Yesterday at 07:02:22 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:53:36 pm
His passing was off, running was off, etc. He didn't have even a half-decent game. And you are right again that many on the team didn't.
My point is that the situation with the header should indicate how a player's showing depends on other players' showings. We play less as individuals and more as a team, component parts in clockwork motion. If Darwin had scored it'd have been a great assist and selfless play. Similarly what could have been other meaningful contributions weren't because of how others played (or failed to). And that works both ways as well, of course, so that this players lack of quality made others look worse as well. It all affects everything else

It was a drab, complacent, bad team performance. I don't see any reason to blame individuals in this one.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27182 on: Yesterday at 07:03:14 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:59:08 pm
This game shows why getting a good rotation option for him should be a priority.

Best of luck explaining the rotation bit to Mo though, he wants to play in them all.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27183 on: Yesterday at 07:04:42 pm »
Quote from: slotmachine on Yesterday at 06:56:50 pm
The header was shocking. He should have buried it but totally got it wrong and it led to Nunez's sitter. How one of them didnt score from there was embarrassing.
Nah, you need to stop listening to dumb commentators (literally parroting their very words here). It was an clear attempted assist, not an attempt on goal. Should have been a simple slot for Darwin. Just a bad moment for him.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27184 on: Yesterday at 07:05:26 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:56:03 pm


;D
;D

Mmmm whopper! Can I have mo salad with that?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27185 on: Yesterday at 07:05:55 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 06:48:36 pm
IMO he hasnt been that good in general open play this season however hes putting the numbers up in terms of G/A.
for some reason he never takes on the full back any more.  maybe it's tactical, he still draws 2-3 defenders most times, but it's noticeable how he seems to be holding back and concentrates on creating for others.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27186 on: Yesterday at 07:06:06 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 07:03:14 pm
Best of luck explaining the rotation bit to Mo though, he wants to play in them all.  :D
Rotation for Mo means being moved central from the right wing.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27187 on: Yesterday at 07:07:13 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 07:03:14 pm
Best of luck explaining the rotation bit to Mo though, he wants to play in them all.  :D
He can't anymore at his age. He struggled last season as well when he was playing 3 games a week. For the sake of the team and his sake, a good rotation option would be good to have.
Logged

Offline slotmachine

  
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27188 on: Yesterday at 07:14:14 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:04:42 pm
Nah, you need to stop listening to dumb commentators (literally parroting their very words here). It was an clear attempted assist, not an attempt on goal. Should have been a simple slot for Darwin. Just a bad moment for him.

What are you on about? I dont know what the commentary said about that. I turned that twat Carragher off at the start of the second half. If Salah meant the assist which i dont think he did then it was a poor decision. It was an easy chance and i want someone with 200 goals for us to take the responsibility. It was poor from both Mo and Darwin.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,251
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27189 on: Yesterday at 07:19:40 pm »
Quote from: slotmachine on Yesterday at 07:14:14 pm
What are you on about? I dont know what the commentary said about that. I turned that twat Carragher off at the start of the second half. If Salah meant the assist which i dont think he did then it was a poor decision. It was an easy chance and i want someone with 200 goals for us to take the responsibility. It was poor from both Mo and Darwin.
Clearly you have the mind of a commentator, then ;)

It was not that easy a chance, not when a) the keeper was there covering that side of the goal, b) headed goals are not his thing and c) there was a player in a better position. 99 times out of a 100 Darwin (or whoever was there) would tap it in. It was the right decision.

But we've seen this little dance before: if he had tried to head it in himself and missed, or it had been saved, the narrative would have been all "he should have passed it to Darwin who was wide open for a certain goal"

Must be great to always be right, whatever happens
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,129
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27190 on: Yesterday at 07:23:52 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 07:03:14 pm
Best of luck explaining the rotation bit to Mo though, he wants to play in them all.  :D

From memory hes never played the early rounds of the league cup until this week - was a super weird decision that he even traveled for the game
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,081
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27191 on: Yesterday at 07:24:32 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 07:23:52 pm
From memory hes never played the early rounds of the league cup until this week - was a super weird decision that he even traveled for the game

I would agree, Ali didn't go so why not leave Salah as well.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27192 on: Yesterday at 07:34:32 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:05:55 pm
for some reason he never takes on the full back any more.  maybe it's tactical, he still draws 2-3 defenders most times, but it's noticeable how he seems to be holding back and concentrates on creating for others.

Hes lost a bit of that explosiveness he had so defenders seem to be getting the best of him this season in 1v1 battles in the PL. Hes still able to contribute in other ways such as assists but yeah Im noticing a decline in his physical attributes which is to be expected at his age.
Logged

Offline Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27193 on: Yesterday at 09:11:24 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 06:59:03 pm
So did he mean to setup Darwin or was it a fluffed header?

Anyway not his best game for us.

Looked like a fluffed header to me. No way Mo isnt going for goal from about a 2 yards out, either way one of them shouldve scored there and put us in front.
Logged

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,803
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27194 on: Yesterday at 11:30:04 pm »
Didn't look as sharp today, but he'll soon be right back on it.
Hopefully we beat Toulouse on Thursday, then we can leave him out of the last 2 group games completely.

I'm sure he wants to play every week and keep breaking records, but we need to rotate him when we can - especially with the busy Christmas period approaching.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Kansti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,551
  • Stargazer
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27195 on: Today at 07:57:50 am »
Kinda confused with his role to be honest. He has adapted his game and is obviously still putting in great metrics, but I wonder if him being in a more central position will be beneficial? His general play on the right wing is pretty conservative these days, as he is consistently mobbed by the opposing full-backs, most of the time he just first time passes it back to Ibou or Trent anyways. It makes for a really narrow right hand side, with Trent, Szobo and Salah being there, and they are our most threatening players so to speak. On paper, him being central makes sense to me, as it allows more options and angles for Salah, and he is so capable at threading a great pass between the lines. The centre-backs will also have to think twice about stepping out to initiate a contest, cos Darwin would absolutely love those gaps.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,303
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27196 on: Today at 07:58:24 am »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 11:30:04 pm
Didn't look as sharp today, but he'll soon be right back on it.
Hopefully we beat Toulouse on Thursday, then we can leave him out of the last 2 group games completely.

I'm sure he wants to play every week and keep breaking records, but we need to rotate him when we can - especially with the busy Christmas period approaching.
Shouldn't play against Toulouse imo.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,523
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27197 on: Today at 10:01:59 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:58:24 am
Shouldn't play against Toulouse imo.

No one that will be playing against Brentford should be playing against Toulouse.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
