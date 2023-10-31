Kinda confused with his role to be honest. He has adapted his game and is obviously still putting in great metrics, but I wonder if him being in a more central position will be beneficial? His general play on the right wing is pretty conservative these days, as he is consistently mobbed by the opposing full-backs, most of the time he just first time passes it back to Ibou or Trent anyways. It makes for a really narrow right hand side, with Trent, Szobo and Salah being there, and they are our most threatening players so to speak. On paper, him being central makes sense to me, as it allows more options and angles for Salah, and he is so capable at threading a great pass between the lines. The centre-backs will also have to think twice about stepping out to initiate a contest, cos Darwin would absolutely love those gaps.