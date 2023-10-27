« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 674 675 676 677 678 [679]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *  (Read 2595637 times)

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,072
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27120 on: October 27, 2023, 09:43:23 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on October 27, 2023, 09:34:20 pm
He'll do so well for Saudi. ;)

He'll draw more than Henderson when he goes there. At least 1000 supporters in the stands.
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,051
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27121 on: October 28, 2023, 05:56:20 am »
He will sign a new deal with us and stay for another couple of years, I am convinced of it. He loves the club, the club loves him, he is truly world class and a new deal will be coming in the next few months.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,008
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27122 on: October 28, 2023, 10:41:46 am »
I think Salah was in Klopp's ear to play in the midweek game. After he scores he is pointing at the bench with a big 'told ya' smile. Mo has records in his sights and wants to play every game.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,167
  • Seis Veces
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27123 on: October 28, 2023, 12:20:24 pm »
If he wants to go to Saudi Arabia why not do it at 35/36 years old or something, then play until 40 or so. Will still get paid in very large buckets.

I see no reason why Salah won't continue at this level until his mid 30s. I can understand the risk with not selling a player into his 30s for ridiculous money but on current form he's one of the best few players around, it'd be disastrous to sell him as far as Liverpool seriously wanting to win trophies goes. Hopefully the new midfield helps make his decision to stay even easier because we don't look an ageing team anymore. Our oldest attacker bar Salah himself is only 26 and if we recruit a couple of new defenders smartly soon then we'll have a squad better than what we did a few years ago.

A new contract should already have been offered IMO but maybe we'll see in the summer. Another two seasons here beyond this one and I'd be happy, but see no reason why that can't be another 4 years maybe.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Szobosslad

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 4
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27124 on: October 28, 2023, 09:49:37 pm »
Hopefully he stays beyond his current contract!
Logged

Offline ATEAMOFCARRAGHERS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,089
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27125 on: October 28, 2023, 11:23:46 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on October 28, 2023, 12:20:24 pm
If he wants to go to Saudi Arabia why not do it at 35/36 years old or something, then play until 40 or so. Will still get paid in very large buckets.

I see no reason why Salah won't continue at this level until his mid 30s. I can understand the risk with not selling a player into his 30s for ridiculous money but on current form he's one of the best few players around, it'd be disastrous to sell him as far as Liverpool seriously wanting to win trophies goes. Hopefully the new midfield helps make his decision to stay even easier because we don't look an ageing team anymore. Our oldest attacker bar Salah himself is only 26 and if we recruit a couple of new defenders smartly soon then we'll have a squad better than what we did a few years ago.

A new contract should already have been offered IMO but maybe we'll see in the summer. Another two seasons here beyond this one and I'd be happy, but see no reason why that can't be another 4 years maybe.
Remember him getting interviewed after we missed out on the champions league last season. Proper gutted. He still has the drive to win the biggest pots. I believe hell sign as will the boss. Why would you jib it when were building something massive.
Logged
15/4/89 never forgotten.

Offline Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27126 on: October 29, 2023, 09:14:23 am »
Took the opportunity to watch a couple of his suggested replacements the other night when Dortmund played the barcodes. Let's just say it made me more concerned at the potential loss of Mo at the end of this season... There really is no one available close to his level is there?
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,925
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27127 on: October 29, 2023, 09:24:45 am »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on October 29, 2023, 09:14:23 am
Took the opportunity to watch a couple of his suggested replacements the other night when Dortmund played the barcodes. Let's just say it made me more concerned at the potential loss of Mo at the end of this season... There really is no one available close to his level is there?
I imagine we won't look for a like-for-like replacement, like we haven't with everyone else who has left (Mane, Firmino, Henderson, Gini).

Ideally he sticks around. He'll be great for years more.
Logged

Offline mercurial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,266
  • Lost my mind, let me know if you spot it
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27128 on: October 29, 2023, 09:26:11 am »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on October 29, 2023, 09:14:23 am
Took the opportunity to watch a couple of his suggested replacements the other night when Dortmund played the barcodes. Let's just say it made me more concerned at the potential loss of Mo at the end of this season... There really is no one available close to his level is there?

As of today, cant see anyone at same level who we can buy. But then, if he is around for 3-4 years then we have time. Someone will probably emerge in the next 2-3 years who we can target or maybe one of the academy kids will step up.
Logged
Kenny: "We play the way we want to play. We play to the style that suits us, no disrespect to other clubs but we don't focus on anybody else"

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27129 on: October 29, 2023, 04:07:54 pm »
Feels like he's scored in every home game for the last year.
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,673
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27130 on: October 29, 2023, 04:10:26 pm »
I had a bit of a debate online about who our best finisher is. I think it is Mo by a country mile but somebody said it was Jota. Yes Jota is good but, for me, not near Salah who is world class at finishing. Gakpo deserves a shout too as he is pretty good.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Mr Grieves

  • at losing other mr, ending years of Broken Wings encores.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 456
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27131 on: October 29, 2023, 04:11:16 pm »
Apart from a goal or an assist in every game, what does he actually contribute these days?
Logged
Put the ball in the goddamn basket chief

Offline Hestoic

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27132 on: October 29, 2023, 04:12:29 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on October 29, 2023, 04:10:26 pm
I had a bit of a debate online about who our best finisher is. I think it is Mo by a country mile but somebody said it was Jota. Yes Jota is good but, for me, not near Salah who is world class at finishing. Gakpo deserves a shout too as he is pretty good.

If there's any player in the entire squad I'd want on a 1v1 one with their goalkeeper, it's Salah.
Logged

Offline The_Nomad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27133 on: October 29, 2023, 04:13:31 pm »
So when has he last scored one of those curlers? Not good enough.
Logged
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.

Offline rowan_d

  • boat. Señor Paolo de Souza-Farquharson :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,193
  • JFT96
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27134 on: October 29, 2023, 04:15:33 pm »
As much as I love him, I'd be quite happy to never see him take a free kick again  :D
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,698
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27135 on: October 29, 2023, 04:16:05 pm »
We're at the point that you get a full refund attending a Liverpool game at Anfield if this legend doesn't get a goal or assist. It comes with the ticket.
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,544
  • ....mmm
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27136 on: October 29, 2023, 04:29:52 pm »
Involved in all 3 goals, he's loving life.
Logged
:D

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,357
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27137 on: October 29, 2023, 04:32:11 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on October 29, 2023, 04:29:52 pm
Involved in all 3 goals, he's loving life.
Yeah, but as others have said, what else has he done apart from that? And the running and defending? Has he broken any records today? No. Shite!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27138 on: October 29, 2023, 05:39:03 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on October 29, 2023, 04:32:11 pm
Has he broken any records today? No. Shite!
oh yes he has ....

I thought Mo's celebration was hot today .... the man lives for records!

Mohamed Salah became only the third player in the club's history to score in each of the opening five home league matches of a season.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,357
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27139 on: October 29, 2023, 05:41:01 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 29, 2023, 05:39:03 pm
oh yes he has ....

I thought Mo's celebration was hot today .... the man lives for records!

Mohamed Salah became only the third player in the club's history to score in each of the opening five home league matches of a season.
That's not breaking a record, mate, that's tying a record. :)
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27140 on: October 29, 2023, 05:49:38 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on October 29, 2023, 05:41:01 pm
That's not breaking a record, mate, that's tying a record. :)
well it is "putting his name in the record books".  :)
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,062
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27141 on: October 29, 2023, 06:09:56 pm »
4 off 200 in total and 150 league goals from the wing.
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,544
  • ....mmm
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27142 on: October 29, 2023, 06:14:12 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on October 29, 2023, 04:32:11 pm
Yeah, but as others have said, what else has he done apart from that? And the running and defending? Has he broken any records today? No. Shite!

Logged
:D

Online NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,203
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27143 on: Yesterday at 12:56:45 pm »
Sorry if this has been posted before.

Seems like he appeared in the advert of Mountain View Egypt with a young girl. Hahahha!!  :wave

- https://www.instagram.com/p/CyJWl1stLBg/


« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:04:18 pm by NarutoReds »
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,197
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #27144 on: Yesterday at 01:02:01 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on October 18, 2023, 08:28:36 pm
Video of Mo Salah urging humanitarian aid to Gaza and for the bombing of civilians to stop.

https://twitter.com/MoSalah/status/1714719241306243584

 :scarf
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,281
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27145 on: Yesterday at 01:02:26 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on October 29, 2023, 05:41:01 pm
That's not breaking a record, mate, that's tying a record. :)

Is it even a record?

More of a stat for me.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,107
  • Meh sd f
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27146 on: Yesterday at 01:37:46 pm »
Quote from: rowan_d on October 29, 2023, 04:15:33 pm
As much as I love him, I'd be quite happy to never see him take a free kick again  :D
Hes more precise with a rolling ball than a dead one.
Xabi Alonso was like that too
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,540
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27147 on: Yesterday at 09:53:14 pm »
Finished #11th this year.



Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,062
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27148 on: Yesterday at 10:00:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:53:14 pm
Finished #11th this year.




11th in a "bad" season. He can with it next year.
Logged

Offline 18 yard line

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 236
  • Northern Ireland Red!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27149 on: Yesterday at 10:12:47 pm »
Its subjective of course but if there was ever any doubt, this years Balon dOr rating of Salah and Alisson shows it up for the farce it has become.
Logged
Northern Ireland Red!

Online Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,755
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27150 on: Today at 08:51:04 am »
Quote from: 18 yard line on Yesterday at 10:12:47 pm
Its subjective of course but if there was ever any doubt, this years Balon dOr rating of Salah and Alisson shows it up for the farce it has become.

Theyve also invited a YouTuber famous for knowing fuck all about football to the ceremony. He walks up to Emi Martinez and says hes 90 rated on FIFA and actively avoids Messi because hes a Ronaldo fan and hates Pessi. The game itself is a farce.

Glad weve got our current crop and we recognise them for how stupidly good they are, especially Alisson who shouldnt even be entertaining debate - hes world class. Only Courtois (on form) comes close, Ali is the best all round goalkeeper in the world.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,855
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27151 on: Today at 08:53:33 am »
They'll be giving the Ballon Dor to Messi even when he's dead. Load of shite which most people don't care about anymore
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27152 on: Today at 10:58:35 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 08:51:04 am
Theyve also invited a YouTuber famous for knowing fuck all about football to the ceremony. He walks up to Emi Martinez and says hes 90 rated on FIFA and actively avoids Messi because hes a Ronaldo fan and hates Pessi. The game itself is a farce.

Glad weve got our current crop and we recognise them for how stupidly good they are, especially Alisson who shouldnt even be entertaining debate - hes world class. Only Courtois (on form) comes close, Ali is the best all round goalkeeper in the world.

Ter Stegen is for me a better keeper than Courtois; Oblak 2 years ago was as well.  Not sure who rounds out the top 5, maybe Mike Maignan
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 674 675 676 677 678 [679]   Go Up
« previous next »
 