If he wants to go to Saudi Arabia why not do it at 35/36 years old or something, then play until 40 or so. Will still get paid in very large buckets.



I see no reason why Salah won't continue at this level until his mid 30s. I can understand the risk with not selling a player into his 30s for ridiculous money but on current form he's one of the best few players around, it'd be disastrous to sell him as far as Liverpool seriously wanting to win trophies goes. Hopefully the new midfield helps make his decision to stay even easier because we don't look an ageing team anymore. Our oldest attacker bar Salah himself is only 26 and if we recruit a couple of new defenders smartly soon then we'll have a squad better than what we did a few years ago.



A new contract should already have been offered IMO but maybe we'll see in the summer. Another two seasons here beyond this one and I'd be happy, but see no reason why that can't be another 4 years maybe.