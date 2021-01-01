Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
674
675
676
677
678
[
679
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World * (Read 2590948 times)
Chakan
Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 89,992
Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
«
Reply #27120 on:
Yesterday
at 09:43:23 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on
Yesterday
at 09:34:20 pm
He'll do so well for Saudi.
He'll draw more than Henderson when he goes there. At least 1000 supporters in the stands.
Logged
Passmaster Molby
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,048
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
«
Reply #27121 on:
Today
at 05:56:20 am »
He will sign a new deal with us and stay for another couple of years, I am convinced of it. He loves the club, the club loves him, he is truly world class and a new deal will be coming in the next few months.
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
674
675
676
677
678
[
679
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Page created in 0.012 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.37]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2