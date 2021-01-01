It's not PR. Look at him, you can tell this means something to him. This isn't that gobshite Henderson saying stuff to look good whilst not caring.



Nah, he'd have mentioned Israel/Hamas/Egypt by name if he actually wanted to say something



On this note, Mo refused to shake Israeli players hands when he played for Basel against Macabi Haifa (iirc?) and caused a bit of a stir? I believe he isn't the biggest fan of Israel himself.On this one, in Mo's defence, I am sure he was told what to say and some bits amended due to the club/his own advisers etc, look how some clubs have suspended others for speaking out strong political opinions, he went down the humanitarian route and it was super well done and received, he did well in using his platform to promote peace. Well done, Mo.