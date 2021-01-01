« previous next »
Mo one of the few footballers that transcend the sport in this day and age.
Well said Mo.

Hes a lesson to all the cowards who have a voice but refuse to use it.
8 PM
https://twitter.com/MoSalah/status/1714719241306243584

Salah says world leaders must unite in allowing humanitarian work for the people in Gaza.


10.45 PM
https://twitter.com/politico/status/1714759886129492344

Leaders of Egypt, Israel and USA had a chat and agreed to let aid through the border between Egypt and Israel.
Mo for President!
Mo for President!

He's a human with a heart .That's our job !
Video of Mo Salah urging humanitarian aid to Gaza and for the bombing of civilians to stop.

https://twitter.com/MoSalah/status/1714719241306243584

Honoured that such a great man represents us. Well said Mo - were all proud of you for speaking out for those that dont have a voice
Wonderful man. 👏
Wish more would dare to speak out.
106.6m views in less than 12 hours.
A true pharaoh.
+ Shared, Facebook Video, Yesterday

Title: "Egypt vs Algeria was an absolute showdown!"

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1777126489406008
Cast your mind back, youve done this kind of adulation before and look what happened after.

Imagine if12 months from now he goes to Saudi Arabia?. Be careful what you adore, it may come back to bite you on the bum and cause a great swathe of titty lipping amongst the ranks.
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 07:48:04 am
Cast your mind back, youve done this kind of adulation before and look what happened after.

Imagine if12 months from now he goes to Saudi Arabia?. Be careful what you adore, it may come back to bite you on the bum and cause a great swathe of titty lipping amongst the ranks.

Not sure how that would make him less right in this moment? He spoke out while others are afraid and silent. Good on him.
To be fair he managed to say a lot without actually saying anything. Good PR by Mo.
Quote from: RedGuy on Today at 07:57:09 am
To be fair he managed to say a lot without actually saying anything. Good PR by Mo.

It's not PR. Look at him, you can tell this means something to him. This isn't that gobshite Henderson saying stuff to look good whilst not caring.
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 08:20:54 am
It's not PR. Look at him, you can tell this means something to him. This isn't that gobshite Henderson saying stuff to look good whilst not caring.
Nah, he'd have mentioned Israel/Hamas/Egypt by name if he actually wanted to say something
Quote from: RedGuy on Today at 07:57:09 am
To be fair he managed to say a lot without actually saying anything. Good PR by Mo.

Diplomatic comments from Mo, made without diluting the underlying message.
He's made BBC need front page.
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 08:20:54 am
It's not PR. Look at him, you can tell this means something to him. This isn't that gobshite Henderson saying stuff to look good whilst not caring.

On this note, Mo refused to shake Israeli players hands when he played for Basel against Macabi Haifa (iirc?) and caused a bit of a stir? I believe he isn't the biggest fan of Israel himself.

Quote from: RedGuy on Today at 08:24:09 am
Nah, he'd have mentioned Israel/Hamas/Egypt by name if he actually wanted to say something

On this one, in Mo's defence, I am sure he was told what to say and some bits amended due to the club/his own advisers etc, look how some clubs have suspended others for speaking out strong political opinions, he went down the humanitarian route and it was super well done and received, he did well in using his platform to promote peace. Well done, Mo.
