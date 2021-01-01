« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 671 672 673 674 675 [676]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 2577244 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,367
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #27000 on: Today at 12:29:10 am »
Mo one of the few footballers that transcend the sport in this day and age.
Logged

Offline Number 7

  • Gegenpresser
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,776
  • And the sweet silver song of a lark..
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #27001 on: Today at 12:54:16 am »
Well said Mo.

Hes a lesson to all the cowards who have a voice but refuse to use it.
Logged
YWNA

Offline riismeister

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,748
  • Onwards and upwards
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #27002 on: Today at 01:05:55 am »
8 PM
https://twitter.com/MoSalah/status/1714719241306243584

Salah says world leaders must unite in allowing humanitarian work for the people in Gaza.


10.45 PM
https://twitter.com/politico/status/1714759886129492344

Leaders of Egypt, Israel and USA had a chat and agreed to let aid through the border between Egypt and Israel.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,367
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #27003 on: Today at 01:45:19 am »
Mo for President!
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,621
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #27004 on: Today at 01:55:44 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:45:19 am
Mo for President!

He's a human with a heart .That's our job !
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .
Pages: 1 ... 671 672 673 674 675 [676]   Go Up
« previous next »
 