Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Author
Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Samie
The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 62,366
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
«
Reply #27000 on:
Today
at 12:29:10 am »
Mo one of the few footballers that transcend the sport in this day and age.
Number 7
Gegenpresser
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,776
And the sweet silver song of a lark..
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
«
Reply #27001 on:
Today
at 12:54:16 am »
Well said Mo.
Hes a lesson to all the cowards who have a voice but refuse to use it.
YWNA
riismeister
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,748
Onwards and upwards
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
«
Reply #27002 on:
Today
at 01:05:55 am »
8 PM
https://twitter.com/MoSalah/status/1714719241306243584
Salah says world leaders must unite in allowing humanitarian work for the people in Gaza.
10.45 PM
https://twitter.com/politico/status/1714759886129492344
Leaders of Egypt, Israel and USA had a chat and agreed to let aid through the border between Egypt and Israel.
