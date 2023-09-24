« previous next »
Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26920 on: September 24, 2023, 10:11:03 pm
Whats the thing about Harvard business school hes posted on his Instagram?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26921 on: September 24, 2023, 11:09:32 pm
They've studied his and Ramy's LFC contract negotiations for a case study to teach at the business school I think is the gist of it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26922 on: September 24, 2023, 11:14:26 pm
He needs a new contract and to be taken off penalty duties. Both asap! ;D

The penalty was very well struck but poorly placed. Although throwing the keeper the other way is a skill, had the keeper guessed the side, it would have been an easy save. Id rather see penalties going in an inch inside the post, or high in the middle. Nitpicking
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26923 on: September 24, 2023, 11:18:40 pm
And if he'd have saved it, it wouldn't have been a goal.

Seriously though, Mo won't be taken off them unless he misses a few on the bounce.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26924 on: September 24, 2023, 11:27:16 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 24, 2023, 11:18:40 pm
And if he'd have saved it, it wouldn't have been a goal.

Seriously though, Mo won't be taken off them unless he misses a few on the bounce.
Hi did that before and still wasnt taken off. His recent record was 50-50, wasnt it, thought he improved that with the last two. My point is that we have better penalty takers now. But if keeps banging them in and signs a new contract, Ill live with it. :)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26925 on: September 24, 2023, 11:28:22 pm
Lets get the contract signed before making any change  ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26926 on: September 24, 2023, 11:43:36 pm
Anyone got a link to the full harvard case study that Mo just tweeted out about his contract nehotiations? I can see one page but dont know where to find the rest and my google skills are failing me.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26927 on: September 24, 2023, 11:47:05 pm
Quote from: farawayred on September 24, 2023, 11:27:16 pm
Hi did that before and still wasnt taken off. His recent record was 50-50, wasnt it, thought he improved that with the last two. My point is that we have better penalty takers now. But if keeps banging them in and signs a new contract, Ill live with it. :)
Millie scored every single pen he took for us and still Mo was first choice.  Who do we have now who is better than Mo?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26928 on: September 24, 2023, 11:51:21 pm
Quote from: SamLad on September 24, 2023, 11:47:05 pm
Millie scored every single pen he took for us and still Mo was first choice.  Who do we have now who is better than Mo?
Szoboszlai for sure, maybe Darwin. Dunno about Macca.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26929 on: September 24, 2023, 11:54:52 pm
Quote from: farawayred on September 24, 2023, 11:27:16 pm
Hi did that before and still wasnt taken off. His recent record was 50-50, wasnt it, thought he improved that with the last two. My point is that we have better penalty takers now. But if keeps banging them in and signs a new contract, Ill live with it. :)

Mo has enough credit in the bank to be responsible for Pens until he misses again. Then maybe we can think about it. Right now, he is no.1, no questions from me atleast about it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26930 on: September 24, 2023, 11:57:02 pm
Quote from: farawayred on September 24, 2023, 11:51:21 pm
Szoboszlai for sure, maybe Darwin. Dunno about Macca.
I've not seen their penalty stats - do you have them?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26931 on: September 24, 2023, 11:57:11 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on September 24, 2023, 11:54:52 pm
Mo has enough credit in the bank to be responsible for Pens until he misses again. Then maybe we can think about it. Right now, he is no.1, no questions from me atleast about it.
Im not against it, him scoring is more likely than not. Im just a bit apprehensive about the way he takes them.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26932 on: September 24, 2023, 11:57:56 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on September 24, 2023, 11:43:36 pm
Anyone got a link to the full harvard case study that Mo just tweeted out about his contract nehotiations? I can see one page but dont know where to find the rest and my google skills are failing me.

Only result I could find is for the scum. Have you tried searching on the Harvard website ?

I bet Professor Scraton could get hold of a copy, whether he could share it is another story.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26933 on: September 24, 2023, 11:58:37 pm
Quote from: farawayred on September 24, 2023, 11:57:11 pm
Im not against it, him scoring is more likely than not. Im just a bit apprehensive about the way he takes them.

I'm the same no matter who takes it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26934 on: September 24, 2023, 11:59:06 pm
Quote from: SamLad on September 24, 2023, 11:57:02 pm
I've not seen their penalty stats - do you have them?
Szobo is 15 for 16, if you trust the internet. But it also depends against whom.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26935 on: September 25, 2023, 12:02:24 am
Quote from: farawayred on September 24, 2023, 11:59:06 pm
Szobo is 15 for 16, if you trust the internet. But it also depends against whom.
ta.  Darwin and Mac?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26936 on: September 25, 2023, 12:07:23 am
Quote from: SamLad on September 25, 2023, 12:02:24 am
ta.  Darwin and Mac?
Cmon mate, I just ask uncle google myself, I dont have a record 😂
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26937 on: September 25, 2023, 12:08:52 am
Quote from: farawayred on September 25, 2023, 12:07:23 am
Cmon mate, I just ask uncle google myself, I dont have a record 😂
well you're the one who said they were better than Mo, not me.  :)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26938 on: September 25, 2023, 12:09:47 am
Quote from: SamLad on September 25, 2023, 12:08:52 am
well you're the one who said they were better than Mo, not me.  :)
Give it to Szobo then. ;)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26939 on: September 25, 2023, 12:11:58 am
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26940 on: September 25, 2023, 12:34:19 am
Quote from: farawayred on September 24, 2023, 11:51:21 pm
Szoboszlai for sure, maybe Darwin. Dunno about Macca.
How do you know they won't go through a dip when they miss a few on the trot. These things build. One miss makes you overthink the next one a bit and so on. It can happen to any player.

Kloppo obviously not worried and that's all that matters. Thought Mo's pen today was a belter. Sent the keeper and walloped a thunderbastard with extreme prejudice
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26941 on: September 25, 2023, 09:28:50 am
Yeah I'm in the camp that thinks he shouldn't be on pens.  Thought Fabinho should've been first choice when he was here.  But I can't imagine anyone is taking them off him any time soon, and he's more than earned the right to grab the ball.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26942 on: September 25, 2023, 09:39:15 am
Lovren speaks some Arabic too, hahahahah!!  ;D  ;D
 
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lCLPmUbDUAI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lCLPmUbDUAI</a>
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26943 on: September 25, 2023, 09:51:40 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 25, 2023, 12:34:19 am
How do you know they won't go through a dip when they miss a few on the trot. These things build. One miss makes you overthink the next one a bit and so on. It can happen to any player.

Kloppo obviously not worried and that's all that matters. Thought Mo's pen today was a belter. Sent the keeper and walloped a thunderbastard with extreme prejudice

Mo's shown he knows how to perform under extreme pressure.
If there were a crucial (pot winning) pen to be taken, you'd want Mo on it.  He might 'fluff' one or two here or there. But he's the guy I want taking them. And he might get his shirt off.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26944 on: September 25, 2023, 10:44:24 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on September 25, 2023, 09:39:15 am

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lCLPmUbDUAI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lCLPmUbDUAI</a>

Doesn't he know Liverpool fans love coke?  ::)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26945 on: September 25, 2023, 01:33:37 pm
Some people started chanting for Nunez when we got the pen, not keen on that when we know it'll be Mo taking it. No need for it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26946 on: September 25, 2023, 04:16:16 pm
Quote from: farawayred on September 24, 2023, 11:57:11 pm
Im not against it, him scoring is more likely than not. Im just a bit apprehensive about the way he takes them.

I dont think any of us doubted his pen taking skills until he hit a rough patch last season. It happens. Any penalty taker only appears imperious until their first miss. Then they end up becoming human. Mo should keep at it. I still think he is our best pen taker because he has the most experience in handling that pressure.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26947 on: September 25, 2023, 10:18:42 pm
83 games since the last time Mo was awarded a penalty, prior to yesterday!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26948 on: September 25, 2023, 11:21:07 pm
Still going through a purple patch.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26949 on: Yesterday at 11:44:16 pm
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26950 on: Today at 02:15:46 am
^ worth every penny   ;D

And Im saying that as someone that got completely alienated from football in the 90s because some of our lads were on 10 grand a week  ;D
