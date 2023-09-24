And if he'd have saved it, it wouldn't have been a goal.Seriously though, Mo won't be taken off them unless he misses a few on the bounce.
Hi did that before and still wasnt taken off. His recent record was 50-50, wasnt it, thought he improved that with the last two. My point is that we have better penalty takers now. But if keeps banging them in and signs a new contract, Ill live with it.
Millie scored every single pen he took for us and still Mo was first choice. Who do we have now who is better than Mo?
Szoboszlai for sure, maybe Darwin. Dunno about Macca.
Mo has enough credit in the bank to be responsible for Pens until he misses again. Then maybe we can think about it. Right now, he is no.1, no questions from me atleast about it.
Anyone got a link to the full harvard case study that Mo just tweeted out about his contract nehotiations? I can see one page but dont know where to find the rest and my google skills are failing me.
Im not against it, him scoring is more likely than not. Im just a bit apprehensive about the way he takes them.
I've not seen their penalty stats - do you have them?
Szobo is 15 for 16, if you trust the internet. But it also depends against whom.
ta. Darwin and Mac?
Cmon mate, I just ask uncle google myself, I dont have a record
😂
well you're the one who said they were better than Mo, not me.
Give it to Szobo then.
How do you know they won't go through a dip when they miss a few on the trot. These things build. One miss makes you overthink the next one a bit and so on. It can happen to any player.Kloppo obviously not worried and that's all that matters. Thought Mo's pen today was a belter. Sent the keeper and walloped a thunderbastard with extreme prejudice
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lCLPmUbDUAI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lCLPmUbDUAI</a>
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.
Page created in 0.031 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 1.99]