Are we really not going to get him extended? I think he'll break the assist record comfortably this season, even while being out for a month to play in the AFCON. The sack of money we get for him will not be able to buy anything close to him in output and sheer impact/aura. I'd rather keep him till he's 35 or even longer if he continues to adapt his game. The moment he got on the pitch, every player seemed to have an additional yard of space to them.