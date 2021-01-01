« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 666 667 668 669 670 [671]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 2547378 times)

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26800 on: Yesterday at 02:36:52 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 02:33:10 pm
This is his best version. And thats some praise, given how good hes been previous.

It's not. His best version was autumn 2021, when he was out of this world.
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,496
  • ...All the best
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26801 on: Yesterday at 02:37:35 pm »
This is peak Messi level of creativity.

And this is how he'll prolong his career to late 30s...it's imperative we extend his deal long-term.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,467
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26802 on: Yesterday at 02:37:58 pm »
Play him just off Nunez.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,455
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26803 on: Yesterday at 02:39:11 pm »
Priceless.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,480
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26804 on: Yesterday at 02:39:24 pm »
What's KDB's record for assists in a PL season, because Salah is beating that this season.
Logged

Offline slotmachine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26805 on: Yesterday at 02:40:21 pm »
That's why he is paid the big bucks. He was bad but he still has to come up big in moments and the 2 assists were outstanding.
Logged

Offline Ste08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,275
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26806 on: Yesterday at 02:41:23 pm »
Lifetime contract.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,040
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26807 on: Yesterday at 02:42:10 pm »
Looks like he will transition into an excellent playmaker during his later years. Exciting stuff.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26808 on: Yesterday at 02:42:17 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 02:32:29 pm
He needs people making runs for him these days. Partly because he does it a bit less. But also because hes probably the best creative forward in world football right now if Messi no longer counts.
Yeah. He needs pace around him. That's why Gakpo and Jota didn't work.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,697
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26809 on: Yesterday at 02:42:53 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 02:42:17 pm
Yeah. He needs pace around him. That's why Gakpo and Jota didn't work.
He assisted Gakpo
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,228
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26810 on: Yesterday at 02:43:48 pm »
He's just so bloody good. He's always had that playmaking ability in him. The way he plays now he could easily stay at the top level for another few seasons.
Logged

Offline rowan_d

  • boat. Señor Paolo de Souza-Farquharson :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,164
  • JFT96
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26811 on: Yesterday at 02:44:40 pm »
Selling him for the sake of however much less we'll probably get next season would have been tantamount to throwing our season away, he's that good, and there's that much of a drop to whoever else we have who'd end up playing on the right.

Hasn't even been playing brilliantly this season imo (by his peak standards anyway) but his slide rule passes have been the difference between a poor start to the season and a very good one.
Logged

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26812 on: Yesterday at 02:46:05 pm »
Such a key player. For me his overall game today was so so, they doubled up on him, sometimes three around him but when the big moments come he pops up with a hat trick of assists.

Like all the greats he has moments where you think he's anonymous but just has that special ability to be there in pivotal moments

His play making will be such a lethal weapon now because over the years teams have focussed on him, they did so today and maybe the goals will dry up slightly but he'll still find a way to make an impact.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:48:45 pm by naYoRHa2b »
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,963
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26813 on: Yesterday at 03:59:29 pm »
Hi, how may I assist you today?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 106,806
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26814 on: Yesterday at 04:32:19 pm »
Creative maestro.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,997
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26815 on: Yesterday at 05:23:01 pm »
shame he won't get an assist for Harvey's shot.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,021
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26816 on: Yesterday at 05:24:12 pm »
Excellent playmaking. Great game for him.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,978
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26817 on: Yesterday at 05:31:48 pm »
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,487
  • ....mmm
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26818 on: Yesterday at 05:36:59 pm »
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:41:29 pm by Kashinoda »
Logged
:D

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,021
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26819 on: Yesterday at 05:50:29 pm »
Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26820 on: Yesterday at 05:58:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:31:48 pm

But he didn't pass it to Sadio that one time, the greedy sod!
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26821 on: Yesterday at 05:59:29 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:42:53 pm
He assisted Gakpo
So you didn't watch the game then :D
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26822 on: Yesterday at 06:00:42 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 02:46:05 pm
Such a key player. For me his overall game today was so so, they doubled up on him, sometimes three around him but when the big moments come he pops up with a hat trick of assists.

Like all the greats he has moments where you think he's anonymous but just has that special ability to be there in pivotal moments

His play making will be such a lethal weapon now because over the years teams have focussed on him, they did so today and maybe the goals will dry up slightly but he'll still find a way to make an impact.
He's still world class albeit with a different style of play now. Darwin complements him really well.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,697
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26823 on: Yesterday at 06:03:34 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:59:29 pm
So you didn't watch the game then :D
hehe :)

I do agree that he and Darwin are made to play with each other.

But Mo is an equal opportunities assister ;)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,755
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26824 on: Yesterday at 06:11:05 pm »
Did a great job today oddly without standing out.  The creative side of his game is excellent for when he's struggling to get a proper sight of goal as today.  He's definitely not the Salah of 2-3 years back in terms of sheer pace and power and such, but he's arguably a much more rounded footballer now as he approaches his mid 30s.
Logged
"Some people, they just fucking love to hate. Some people, they'd fucking walk around the fucking Garden of Eden, fucking moaning about the lack of fucking mobile reception. These are the kind of fucks who watched Mandela  fucking Nelson Mandela  walk to freedom, and said 'Is Diagnosis: Murder not on the other side?'"

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,126
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26825 on: Yesterday at 06:44:08 pm »
We should sell him in January before his value goes down. One season wonder...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,707
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26826 on: Yesterday at 07:05:32 pm »
So selfish 🙄
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Zizou

  • zo zon't ze zo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,756
  • Cool as
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26827 on: Yesterday at 07:07:50 pm »
His vision and weight of pass are incredible, we won't see another like Mo.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,931
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26828 on: Yesterday at 07:10:06 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 05:58:00 pm
But he didn't pass it to Sadio that one time, the greedy sod!

He hated Sadio.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,086
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26829 on: Yesterday at 07:30:36 pm »
Just get the contract extension sorted now.

Liddell, Kenny, Gerrard, Mo. Hes in the conversation for our best ever player and will be even more appreciated when he isnt wearing Red anymore. Simply incredible.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,935
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26830 on: Yesterday at 11:26:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:31:48 pm


Those numbers.. It's just... I dont know how to describe that. Its absolutely bonkers good!
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,989
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26831 on: Yesterday at 11:59:12 pm »
Better than KDB. What a player.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 666 667 668 669 670 [671]   Go Up
« previous next »
 