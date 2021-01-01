Such a key player. For me his overall game today was so so, they doubled up on him, sometimes three around him but when the big moments come he pops up with a hat trick of assists.



Like all the greats he has moments where you think he's anonymous but just has that special ability to be there in pivotal moments



His play making will be such a lethal weapon now because over the years teams have focussed on him, they did so today and maybe the goals will dry up slightly but he'll still find a way to make an impact.