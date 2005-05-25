As annoying as it is with the bids, I think it's good for us in the long run. The club got a warning, and now there's plenty of time to prepare. The bids came in far too late to be possible to accept.

If the saudis would have bid 200M in June, I think he would have been sold, and then we would have had to scramble. Just like we scrambled after Fabinho and Henderson left, except Salah would be a lot more difficult to replace.

If there is a bid next summer, LFC have no excuses not to be prepared