Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
September 11, 2023, 01:20:55 pm
Quote from: tubby on September 11, 2023, 12:52:21 pm
Why don't the hat fetishists go find their own thread while us normal Liverpool fans discuss what might happen with Salah in the Salah thread?
how about discussing potential transfers in the Transfer thread?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
September 11, 2023, 01:25:23 pm
Quote from: SamLad on September 11, 2023, 01:20:55 pm
how about discussing potential transfers in the Transfer thread?

It's more fun in here.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
September 11, 2023, 01:28:23 pm
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
September 11, 2023, 01:34:35 pm
Have a hat gif.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
September 11, 2023, 02:09:50 pm
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
September 11, 2023, 03:21:04 pm
So, did Mo buy a new hat?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
September 11, 2023, 03:22:09 pm
Quote from: TAA66 on September 11, 2023, 03:21:04 pm
So, did Mo buy a new hat?

The hat is buying him.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
September 12, 2023, 01:08:20 pm
As annoying as it is with the bids, I think it's good for us in the long run. The club got a warning, and now there's plenty of time to prepare. The bids came in far too late to be possible to accept.
If the saudis would have bid 200M in June, I think he would have been sold, and then we would have had to scramble. Just like we scrambled after Fabinho and Henderson left, except Salah would be a lot more difficult to replace.
If there is a bid next summer, LFC have no excuses not to be prepared
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
September 13, 2023, 05:50:24 am
Good point that jepovic.
If I were dealing with them, id be getting them to sound out our targets as the sellers will be looking for a premium. I wouldn't be surprised if the market rises 10 percent because if their money, and maybe another 10 because clubs know we have money .
Did Mo play internationals this time?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
September 13, 2023, 01:20:03 pm
Quote from: PaulF on September 13, 2023, 05:50:24 am
Good point that jepovic.
If I were dealing with them, id be getting them to sound out our targets as the sellers will be looking for a premium. I wouldn't be surprised if the market rises 10 percent because if their money, and maybe another 10 because clubs know we have money .
Did Mo play internationals this time?

He was allowed to miss their first game but played the full friendly match they had last night.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:02:31 am
How long has Mo been best mates with this fucking juice head ?


Quote
West Ham striker Michail Antonio told The Footballer's Football Podcast that Mohammed Salah "was ready to go" when Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad had a £150m bid for him rejected by Liverpool late in the summer transfer window: "He didn't turn that down no way. The Reds had put that red arrow across, no-go sign. He did not stop that at all.

"To be fair to him he didn't kick up a fuss. He was letting them do what they were doing but I know for a fact - it's not a fact but I'm saying for a fact - in my head he was ready to go. What else can he do at Liverpool? He's done it, he's done everything he needs to possibly do.

"It's a great opportunity for him. He's a Muslim man (who could) live in a Muslim country. He had everything screaming out for him, there was no actual negative for the man to not go. I understand he's got a contract so he fulfilled his contract and he stayed."
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:13:50 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:02:31 am
How long has Mo been best mates with this fucking juice head ?

Quote
there was no actual negative for the man to not go.


Apart from playing the Saudi equivalent of Accrington Stanley every week and playing for worthless silver pots that have no history?

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:22:39 am
I know for a fact - well, its not a fact

Brilliant.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:31:12 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 10:22:39 am
I know for a fact - well, its not a fact

Brilliant.

:lmao

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:32:57 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 10:22:39 am
I know for a fact - well, its not a fact

Brilliant.

A career at Everton beckons.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:06:19 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 10:22:39 am
I know for a fact - well, its not a fact

Brilliant.

Ladies and gentlemen, Donald Trump plays for West Ham. We got him!  ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:19:30 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:02:31 am
How long has Mo been best mates with this fucking juice head ?

Quote
West Ham striker Michail Antonio told The Footballer's Football Podcast that Mohammed Salah "was ready to go" when Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad had a £150m bid for him rejected by Liverpool late in the summer transfer window: "He didn't turn that down no way. The Reds had put that red arrow across, no-go sign. He did not stop that at all.

"To be fair to him he didn't kick up a fuss. He was letting them do what they were doing but I know for a fact - it's not a fact but I'm saying for a fact - in my head he was ready to go. What else can he do at Liverpool? He's done it, he's done everything he needs to possibly do.

"It's a great opportunity for him. He's a Muslim man (who could) live in a Muslim country. He had everything screaming out for him, there was no actual negative for the man to not go. I understand he's got a contract so he fulfilled his contract and he stayed."


I hate the stereotype that footballers are thick, but Antonio is fighting against me.
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 12:10:37 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:19:30 am


I hate the stereotype that footballers are thick, but Antonio is fighting against me.

"I'm not thick, but I'm thick..."
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 03:36:03 pm
Quote
West Ham striker Michail Antonio told The Footballer's Football Podcast that Mohammed Salah "was ready to go" when Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad had a £150m bid for him rejected by Liverpool late in the summer transfer window:

What does ready to go mean?  He had his suitcases packed. His kids enrolled into schools, his missus choosing the house they were going to move in to?

Quote
"He didn't turn that down no way. The Reds had put that red arrow across, no-go sign.

What?  What are red arrows?

Quote
He did not stop that at all.

Stop what?

Quote
"To be fair to him he didn't kick up a fuss.

Because he didn't want to go maybe?

Quote
He was letting them do what they were doing

What?

Quote
but I know for a fact - it's not a fact

Thanks for clearing that up

Quote
but I'm saying for a fact - in my head he was ready to go.

So, you're saying that the fact is that you imagined something, based on nothing factual?

Quote
What else can he do at Liverpool? He's done it, he's done everything he needs to possibly do.

What does Antonio about winning things? 

Quote
"It's a great opportunity for him. He's a Muslim man (who could) live in a Muslim country.

All Muslim countries are the same, are they?

Quote
He had everything screaming out for him, there was no actual negative for the man to not go.

That doesn't make any sense, again.

Quote
I understand he's got a contract so he fulfilled his contract and he stayed."

Something factual!! 

Jesus wept.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 03:50:38 pm
One other point people forget is that Salah has gone on record as saying that he prefers to play in cooler climates as he feels he can run more, do more, get less hot and tired etc. He's played in all sorts of settings and tends to prefer the cooler ones
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 04:01:06 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:50:38 pm
One other point people forget is that Salah has gone on record as saying that he prefers to play in cooler climates as he feels he can run more, do more, get less hot and tired etc. He's played in all sorts of settings and tends to prefer the cooler ones

Yeah but facts that aren't facts.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 04:39:59 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:50:38 pm
One other point people forget is that Salah has gone on record as saying that he prefers to play in cooler climates as he feels he can run more, do more, get less hot and tired etc. He's played in all sorts of settings and tends to prefer the cooler ones

He's gonna sign for Newcastle then isn't he.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 06:28:55 pm
Michail Antonio is a moron, and I know that for a fact.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 06:30:37 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:19:30 am


I hate the stereotype that footballers are thick, but Antonio is fighting against me.

In my head it's a fact.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 06:38:13 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:19:30 am


I hate the stereotype that footballers are thick, but Antonio is fighting against me.

I don't, I think the majority of them are.

I worked with a woman who went to school with Wayne Gretzky, around age 13-14 when he was demolishing every hockey scoring record ever known - by huge margins.

she said the teachers were so impressed with him they put zero pressure on him to learn anything, never called on him in class, and gave him passing grades without any effort on his part. that was fine with him and his parents coz everyone knew he was gonna play in the NHL.

while he's an outlier obviously - statistically there are few 100% phenoms in any sport - I do think a huge number who make it to the top levels only do so by committing totally to their game during their school years, and basically ignoring standard education.  and once they make it big, their agents and families mollycoddle the crap out of them and their lifestyle is within a huge bubble.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 06:59:36 am
Seems plausible top sports people let their education suffer to focus on what they are good at. Uneducated , but not necessarily thick. Most of us could probably be better educated but let it slide for beer and other pursuits.
In their defence though the smart ones probably stay away from the mic as they know they are just giving the media rope to hang them. 
