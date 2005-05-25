West Ham striker Michail Antonio told The Footballer's Football Podcast that Mohammed Salah "was ready to go" when Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad had a £150m bid for him rejected by Liverpool late in the summer transfer window:
What does ready to go mean? He had his suitcases packed. His kids enrolled into schools, his missus choosing the house they were going to move in to?
"He didn't turn that down no way. The Reds had put that red arrow across, no-go sign.
What? What are red arrows?
He did not stop that at all.
Stop what?
"To be fair to him he didn't kick up a fuss.
Because he didn't want to go maybe?
He was letting them do what they were doing
What?
but I know for a fact - it's not a fact
Thanks for clearing that up
but I'm saying for a fact - in my head he was ready to go.
So, you're saying that the fact is that you imagined something, based on nothing factual?
What else can he do at Liverpool? He's done it, he's done everything he needs to possibly do.
What does Antonio about winning things?
"It's a great opportunity for him. He's a Muslim man (who could) live in a Muslim country.
All Muslim countries are the same, are they?
He had everything screaming out for him, there was no actual negative for the man to not go.
That doesn't make any sense, again.
I understand he's got a contract so he fulfilled his contract and he stayed."
Something factual!!
Jesus wept.