« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 664 665 666 667 668 [669]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 2539733 times)

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,763
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26720 on: Yesterday at 09:23:56 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on September  9, 2023, 06:44:50 pm
The issue is Salah will be in the final year of his contract next season. If FSG doesnt extend his contract he leaves for nothing the next season. We dont have the model to continually let people leave on a free.
But neither is our model based on getting sportswashed inflated fees for 30+ year olds.

We have got our monies worth for Salah twenty times over the time he's been here. Now yes we don't make the decisions but to see some of our fans so willing if not desperate to participate in the Saudi farce is sickening to be honest.

But Ghost Town is 100% correct. I believe this discussion should be left in the transfer shite thread where it's easier to avoid. Let's appreciate Mo while he's here and not be selling him behind his back in this thread.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:26:45 am by B0151? »
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,734
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26721 on: Yesterday at 12:05:41 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 09:23:56 am
But neither is our model based on getting sportswashed inflated fees for 30+ year olds.

We have got our monies worth for Salah twenty times over the time he's been here. Now yes we don't make the decisions but to see some of our fans so willing if not desperate to participate in the Saudi farce is sickening to be honest.

But Ghost Town is 100% correct. I believe this discussion should be left in the transfer shite thread where it's easier to avoid. Let's appreciate Mo while he's here and not be selling him behind his back in this thread.
No-one has said that at all. But most realise that it's probably inevitable - hence the speculation of 'when' rather than 'if'.

As for appreciating him whilst he's here - we all appreciate him and we always have. No-one is 'selling him behind his back', merely discussing how long we could keep him for and what that means for us. If we insist he sticks to his contract and let him go for free in 2025, we may miss out on £150m+ for squad reinvestment. It merits discussion because its not a situation we've ever faced before for a player in his 30's, plus we need funds for a defensive rebuild, and it's topical because the Saudis are trying to hoover up as much talent as they can.

This thread will no doubt return to on-field discussions when we're playing. But during an International break when the transfer window's just closed and rumours of bids between £150m and £250m emerged, then its obvious some of that will be discussed on here. Salah is an incredible player, and arguably in our top 5 of all time. Discussing how long he'll stay with us doesn't change any of that.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26722 on: Yesterday at 01:05:15 pm »
Top 10 maybe.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,730
  • JFT 97
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26723 on: Yesterday at 01:11:55 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 12:05:41 pm
No-one has said that at all. But most realise that it's probably inevitable - hence the speculation of 'when' rather than 'if'.

As for appreciating him whilst he's here - we all appreciate him and we always have. No-one is 'selling him behind his back', merely discussing how long we could keep him for and what that means for us. If we insist he sticks to his contract and let him go for free in 2025, we may miss out on £150m+ for squad reinvestment. It merits discussion because its not a situation we've ever faced before for a player in his 30's, plus we need funds for a defensive rebuild, and it's topical because the Saudis are trying to hoover up as much talent as they can.

This thread will no doubt return to on-field discussions when we're playing. But during an International break when the transfer window's just closed and rumours of bids between £150m and £250m emerged, then its obvious some of that will be discussed on here. Salah is an incredible player, and arguably in our top 5 of all time. Discussing how long he'll stay with us doesn't change any of that.

No surprise now the transfer window has closed you are doing the owners PR spin in preparation for the next one. Doing the groundwork to make the potential sale of Salah more palatable.

Your levels of hypocrisy really are boundless. What happened to the poster who wrote essays about how sports washing has destroyed the game. All of a sudden you can't wait to pack Salah off and accept the Saudi blood money. Or is it only blood money when City are spending it.

What happened to the poster who ranted about some posters only wanting shiny new toys. Who raved about posters wanting to win the transfer window. Who told us all that we don't need to spend big and that we could develop our own players. First sign of Saudi blood money and that goes out the window, Salah is packed off to Saudi and you want us to spend the money on a new defence.

Personally I think it is sickening for you to constantly harp on about City and then turn the blindest of blind eyes to hoovering up Saudi blood money. We support a socialist club from a socialist City. We should be at the forefront of getting the rules changed to prevent sports washing. Instead you are ready willing and able to take that blood soaked money. Money generated from slavery and horrific work practices suddenly becomes acceptable if it allows us to sign a few defenders.

Some things are far more important than money. 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,048
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26724 on: Yesterday at 01:43:49 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 01:11:55 pm
No surprise now the transfer window has closed you are doing the owners PR spin in preparation for the next one. Doing the groundwork to make the potential sale of Salah more palatable.

Your levels of hypocrisy really are boundless. What happened to the poster who wrote essays about how sports washing has destroyed the game. All of a sudden you can't wait to pack Salah off and accept the Saudi blood money. Or is it only blood money when City are spending it.

What happened to the poster who ranted about some posters only wanting shiny new toys. Who raved about posters wanting to win the transfer window. Who told us all that we don't need to spend big and that we could develop our own players. First sign of Saudi blood money and that goes out the window, Salah is packed off to Saudi and you want us to spend the money on a new defence.

Personally I think it is sickening for you to constantly harp on about City and then turn the blindest of blind eyes to hoovering up Saudi blood money. We support a socialist club from a socialist City. We should be at the forefront of getting the rules changed to prevent sports washing. Instead you are ready willing and able to take that blood soaked money. Money generated from slavery and horrific work practices suddenly becomes acceptable if it allows us to sign a few defenders.

Some things are far more important than money.

Oh my. Nice guy Al, who never attacks posters (apart from making things up to accuse them of being anti-Klopp, or calling them Tories) with yet another classic 'make up what someone else is saying so I can move the goalposts and post in an inflammatory, aggressive way' post. Keyop's post didn't say what I think you wanted it to say, based on your reply.

'All of a sudden you can't wait to pack Salah off and accept the Saudi blood money.' you've just made that up  ;D Keyop has simply said this is a situation that we're in and we could probably do with discussing it at some point
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,002
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26725 on: Yesterday at 02:19:42 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 01:43:49 pm
Keyop has simply said this is a situation that we're in and we could probably do with discussing it at some point
Yeah. In 8 months though. 5 if you absolutely have to.

Anything outside of that, more of the same Saudi shite should be censured as the focus should be solely on what Mo does in a Liverpool shirt.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,730
  • JFT 97
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26726 on: Yesterday at 02:45:58 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 01:43:49 pm
Oh my. Nice guy Al, who never attacks posters (apart from making things up to accuse them of being anti-Klopp, or calling them Tories) with yet another classic 'make up what someone else is saying so I can move the goalposts and post in an inflammatory, aggressive way' post. Keyop's post didn't say what I think you wanted it to say, based on your reply.

'All of a sudden you can't wait to pack Salah off and accept the Saudi blood money.' you've just made that up  ;D Keyop has simply said this is a situation that we're in and we could probably do with discussing it at some point

Are you really suggesting that Keyop isn't trying to start a debate about selling Salah to Saudi Arabia.

Another example

Snip.

Quote from: keyop on August 27, 2023, 10:54:49 am

Mo is (sadly) the perfect figurehead player for them, and although the whole Saudi league makes me uncomfortable, they are offering ridiculous fees and wages that players and clubs will eventually accept.

He's an incredible servant to the club, but if we lose him next summer after 8 years of brilliance and make a £100m+ profit (on a 32 year-old), then it might not be a disaster - if he wants to leave, and provided we have firm plans and a clear strategy on how to spend the money (which we clearly didn't with the Suarez funds).

That might be a better scenario that losing him for nothing in 2025, and at least he wouldn't be going to a PL or European rival (I'd hate the thought of him playing against us). With a player of Mo's ability and global reach, we're in a very strong negotiating position regardless of what happens.

That is two posts in which he has suggested taking the Saudi blood money and using it to buy 'shiny new toys'. According to him it is inevitable that Salah will go there and talks about us missing out on sums ranging from £100m-£150m.

Personally I think it is perfectly fine to call out the hypocrisy of someone who writes essays about what sports washing has done to Football but then continually wants to talk about cashing in on Mo next summer.

As I said somethings are more important than money and for me the club should have nothing to do with an evil regime that has an appalling human rights record and whose economy uses modern slavery. 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,744
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26727 on: Yesterday at 03:20:11 pm »
Dearie fucking me. Another thread derailed.

As for talking about the possibility of him going to Saudi, whether you want to discuss it or not kind of depends on how deep you want to bury your head in the sand. There's clearly interest there and I would say there must be at least some encouragement from the players side for it to continue - we've already seen players that would 'never chase the money' chase the money.

I would absolutely prefer we never did business with those clubs, but it's about whether you want to accept reality or not.  Any business is going to try and maximize the value of something if they can, and getting circa 200m for a player in his mid 30s and probably at his peak in terms of value is clearly something we're going to consider as a club whether we enjoy it or not, and I don't think it matters who the owners are, because unless they've got bottomless pockets they're always also going to chase the money.  Welcome to modern football. It's shit, but pointing that out shouldn't invite so much ire.

As for 'doing the groundwork to sell Salah' that's an absolutely laughable statement. Highly doubt FSG for better or worse give a flying fuck whether some randoms on an internet forum are OK with us selling someone.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:32:58 pm by JP! »
Logged
"Some people, they just fucking love to hate. Some people, they'd fucking walk around the fucking Garden of Eden, fucking moaning about the lack of fucking mobile reception. These are the kind of fucks who watched Mandela  fucking Nelson Mandela  walk to freedom, and said 'Is Diagnosis: Murder not on the other side?'"

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26728 on: Yesterday at 05:40:15 pm »
Let's be honest Al, if FSG weren't willing to take Saudi money, you would be questioning their business sense.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26729 on: Yesterday at 05:50:04 pm »
Al hasn't been banging on about us selling him.

I wish you would all stop "debating" about the head chopping bastards or at least take it to the transfer thread, they don't deserve to be mentioned in here.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,974
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26730 on: Yesterday at 06:02:02 pm »
Extend his contract. One of our best ever.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,207
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26731 on: Yesterday at 07:13:04 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:02:02 pm
Extend his contract. One of our best ever.

100% we will give it a go. All depends on if he wants to/ sees a chance for setting new records/winning more trophies with us. Clearly he can go to the KSA whenever he wants and they will be thrilled to have him. i think there's a decent chance he could re-up for a couple more years and then go but he would walk away from +/- 50m pound a year to do it. 

Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,940
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26732 on: Yesterday at 07:29:56 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 07:13:04 pm
100% we will give it a go. All depends on if he wants to/ sees a chance for setting new records/winning more trophies with us. Clearly he can go to the KSA whenever he wants and they will be thrilled to have him. i think there's a decent chance he could re-up for a couple more years and then go but he would walk away from +/- 50m pound a year to do it. 



The problem that I see that we will encounter is that we probably would need to make his basic wage 400 K a week minimum and then any add-ons are simple and achievable such as games played then goals, scored, etc. etc. some thing that would get him into the 500 a week range. And even that I think we could only really do for one year.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,742
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26733 on: Yesterday at 08:15:58 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:29:56 pm
The problem that I see that we will encounter is that we probably would need to make his basic wage 400 K a week minimum and then any add-ons are simple and achievable such as games played then goals, scored, etc. etc. some thing that would get him into the 500 a week range. And even that I think we could only really do for one year.
He's worth it. An extra £150k a week is akin to paying £7.5m extra per year. For a player of his quality, that's nothing.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26734 on: Yesterday at 09:22:20 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:15:58 pm
He's worth it. An extra £150k a week is akin to paying £7.5m extra per year. For a player of his quality, that's nothing.

On top of what he's on now though. And that's a contract we'll be paying him into his mid 30s. He's worth it now, but that's not the issue.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,742
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26735 on: Yesterday at 10:25:47 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:22:20 pm
On top of what he's on now though. And that's a contract we'll be paying him into his mid 30s. He's worth it now, but that's not the issue.
What he's on now is a sunk cost. Any marginal increase is worth it to keep a player of his quality.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,491
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26736 on: Yesterday at 10:45:00 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:15:58 pm
He's worth it. An extra £150k a week is akin to paying £7.5m extra per year. For a player of his quality, that's nothing.

£7.5m is not nothing. The budget is finite.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,742
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26737 on: Yesterday at 11:33:06 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:45:00 pm
£7.5m is not nothing. The budget is finite.
It is for a player of his quality. Compare it with how much it'd cost to "replace" him.
Logged

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 682
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26738 on: Today at 12:26:00 am »
Are we going to have to put up with all this shit about mo leaving all the way to January. Then all the way to August next year. Will he, wont he. .Honestly I cant be arsed with it.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,102
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26739 on: Today at 01:57:44 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:33:06 pm
It is for a player of his quality. Compare it with how much it'd cost to "replace" him.
That's exactly right. Assuming Salah's wages are 350k/wk for 3 years, and a top quality new player would demand 150k/wk, the difference comes to 31m over three year period. If that is 60% of a players contract amortization, the transfer fee would be around 50m. Good luck finding a very good 50m-rated forward to sign on 150k/wk...

Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,742
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26740 on: Today at 07:24:42 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 01:57:44 am
That's exactly right. Assuming Salah's wages are 350k/wk for 3 years, and a top quality new player would demand 150k/wk, the difference comes to 31m over three year period. If that is 60% of a players contract amortization, the transfer fee would be around 50m. Good luck finding a very good 50m-rated forward to sign on 150k/wk...
Any increase should be seen as a loan fee for Mo. A £7.5m loan fee for a superstar is not bad and it's not like he can't get multiples of what he's making here elsewhere. His intangibles like the fear factor he brings and the confidence he gives his teammates are very difficult to replace. It's not that simplistic and a random £50m signing is not likely to have that which would lead to a dropoff..

That's why he's so hard to replace. I'd bring someone in a year before he leaves to bed him in.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:35:14 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,382
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26741 on: Today at 07:36:17 am »
You don't directly replace him though, teams evolve.  Nunez can potentially reach the same level of goal output and once Salah does leave you build the attack around him instead.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,843
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26742 on: Today at 07:53:09 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 07:36:17 am
You don't directly replace him though, teams evolve.  Nunez can potentially reach the same level of goal output and once Salah does leave you build the attack around him instead.

Hopefully, we replace Salah better than we replaced Suarez.
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,473
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26743 on: Today at 07:59:04 am »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 12:26:00 am
Are we going to have to put up with all this shit about mo leaving all the way to January. Then all the way to August next year. Will he, wont he. .Honestly I cant be arsed with it.

Ignore it. Its really easy.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,704
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26744 on: Today at 11:18:29 am »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 12:26:00 am
Are we going to have to put up with all this shit about mo leaving all the way to January. Then all the way to August next year. Will he, wont he. .Honestly I cant be arsed with it.

Probably should steer clear of this thread then. 
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26745 on: Today at 11:29:02 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:25:47 pm
What he's on now is a sunk cost. Any marginal increase is worth it to keep a player of his quality.

My economics is very poor but surely if we extend his contract then his salary as a whole, after the point at which his salary would have expired, is not a sunk cost? Say we extend his contract in November '24, that means we'll be paying a little bit more per week from Nov '24-June '25 and most of it is a 'sunk cost' because we'd have been paying him anyway. But after June '25 we're paying him £500k (as per mooted figures) per week. Do we extend for 2 years on top of his previous contract? Doubt he'd take extending any less than that. He may even want and get 3 years. That means we're paying him £25 million a year, for 2 or 3 years. That is a vast amount of money to be spending on a player who is coming down the other side of his age curve. If he's coming down slowly, it's not so bad. But it's possible that at some point he drops off considerably, and yet is easily our most expensive player.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,742
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26746 on: Today at 11:42:18 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:29:02 am
My economics is very poor but surely if we extend his contract then his salary as a whole, after the point at which his salary would have expired, is not a sunk cost? Say we extend his contract in November '24, that means we'll be paying a little bit more per week from Nov '24-June '25 and most of it is a 'sunk cost' because we'd have been paying him anyway. But after June '25 we're paying him £500k (as per mooted figures) per week. Do we extend for 2 years on top of his previous contract? Doubt he'd take extending any less than that. He may even want and get 3 years. That means we're paying him £25 million a year, for 2 or 3 years. That is a vast amount of money to be spending on a player who is coming down the other side of his age curve. If he's coming down slowly, it's not so bad. But it's possible that at some point he drops off considerably, and yet is easily our most expensive player.
Good points mate. I am looking at it from the POV that we're already paying him £350k. If we extend his contract by a year, we'll only "feel" the impact of the increase. If for example, he doesn't get a pay rise, then the status quo would be maintained anyway.

He still has a lot to offer so keeping him is a lot more efficient that splashing out on someone that'd feel the burden of "replacing" him. Like I said earlier, the best approach would be to get a replacement in early and phase him in like we did for Gakpo.

With respect to his extension, I'd extend his contract by a year (if possible). His playmaking ability has made him age like fine wine.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:46:16 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,382
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26747 on: Today at 11:46:40 am »
No way should we be giving him a new contract.  There's no chance he actually gets better as a player, there's minimal chance he even stays at this same level for the duration of his current contract, the most likely thing that happens is there's a drop off.  We will have to replace him at some point, makes perfect sense to cash in on him while we still can, gives us much more flexibility in the market when the time comes.  Gotta rip that bandage off sooner or later.  I think if an offer around £150m is on the table come summer, it would be madness to not take it.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,308
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26748 on: Today at 12:19:12 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:46:40 am
No way should we be giving him a new contract.  There's no chance he actually gets better as a player, there's minimal chance he even stays at this same level for the duration of his current contract, the most likely thing that happens is there's a drop off.  We will have to replace him at some point, makes perfect sense to cash in on him while we still can, gives us much more flexibility in the market when the time comes.  Gotta rip that bandage off sooner or later.  I think if an offer around £150m is on the table come summer, it would be madness to not take it.
The issue I have with this way of thinking, is how little it takes in to account the viewpoint of Salah as a footballer. Going to the Saudi league is effectively surrendering a life of being a first class footballer surrounded by players fairly close to your elite ability if not really keeping you on your toes because they are looking to be the next you. As I have mentioned before, being Egyptian and playing for the national team gives him a little foretaste of this, the level will be similar at best. Brendan spoke about building the plane whilst flying it to describe his managing change, Salah would be the lower tech analogy of the horse dragging the cart whilst trying to win games.
Then there's the live sensation of the supporters in Anfield and the travelling Kop, and his media proclamations on women's rights. When you are already rich, why accept surrendering this for any amount of seasons before you really have to?.
In his shoes, I believe I would not. He could just as easily opt to manage anywhere else in the footballing world for millions a year without the feel of taint.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:22:09 pm by markedasred »
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,382
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26749 on: Today at 12:21:01 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 12:19:12 pm
The issue I have with this way of thinking, is how little it takes in to account the viewpoint of Salah as a footballer. Going to the Saudi league is effectively surrendering a life of being a first class footballer surrounded by players fairly close to your elite ability if not really keeping you on your toes because they are looking to be the next you. As I have mentioned before, being Egyptian and playing for the national team gives him a little foretaste of this, the level will be similar at best.
Then there's the live sensation of the supporters in Anfield and the travelling Kop, and his media proclamations on women's rights. When you are already rich, why accept surrendering this for any amount of seasons before you really have to?.
In his shoes, I believe I would not. He could just as easily opt to manage anywhere else in the footballing world for millions a year without the feel of taint.

I mean, if he doesn't want to move, then he stays.  That's simple enough.

But I would honestly be shocked if he turns down the boat load of cash they'll be dumping on his doorstep come the summer.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,578
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26750 on: Today at 12:39:16 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 11:18:29 am
Probably should steer clear of this thread then. 
Ah yes, normal Liverpool fans need to steer clear of the thread designed to celebrate one of our great modern players because some people can't (figuratively) walk the few extra steps to the Transfer Thread to indulge in their off-window transfer obsessions.

Good plan.

Don't you realise that he could buy a new hat anyday now and we'd all miss out on the ensuing drama because we're steering clear?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,382
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26751 on: Today at 12:46:04 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:39:16 pm
Ah yes, normal Liverpool fans need to steer clear of the thread designed to celebrate one of our great modern players because some people can't (figuratively) walk the few extra steps to the Transfer Thread to indulge in their off-window transfer obsessions.

Define 'normal' Liverpool fans, please.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,578
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26752 on: Today at 12:48:56 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:46:04 pm
Define 'normal' Liverpool fans, please.
Those who are interested in Mo's new hat more than in utterly pointless speculation about his going to Saudi.

It's pretty simple
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,123
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26753 on: Today at 12:52:09 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:48:56 pm
Those who are interested in Mo's new hat more than in utterly pointless speculation about his going to Saudi.

It's pretty simple

We are the Mad Hatters...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,382
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26754 on: Today at 12:52:21 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:48:56 pm
Those who are interested in Mo's new hat more than in utterly pointless speculation about his going to Saudi.

It's pretty simple

Why don't the hat fetishists go find their own thread while us normal Liverpool fans discuss what might happen with Salah in the Salah thread?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,578
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26755 on: Today at 12:54:18 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:52:21 pm
Why don't the hat fetishists go find their own thread while us normal Liverpool fans discuss what might happen with Salah in the Salah thread?
This is the nub of it: Mo is hat. All else is vanity and futility

Anyone have the 'I've got a new hat' pic? Needs a re-airing
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,382
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26756 on: Today at 12:55:27 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:54:18 pm
This is the nub of it: Mo is hat. Everything else is futility

So we can't talk about his performances, goals he scored, etc?  Just the hat?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,940
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26757 on: Today at 01:00:28 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:55:27 pm
So we can't talk about his performances, goals he scored, etc?  Just the hat?

Nope - you can only discuss positive things and everything else has to be treated as "it is what it is" and "there's nothing you can do about it, so why discuss it"
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 664 665 666 667 668 [669]   Go Up
« previous next »
 