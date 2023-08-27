No way should we be giving him a new contract. There's no chance he actually gets better as a player, there's minimal chance he even stays at this same level for the duration of his current contract, the most likely thing that happens is there's a drop off. We will have to replace him at some point, makes perfect sense to cash in on him while we still can, gives us much more flexibility in the market when the time comes. Gotta rip that bandage off sooner or later. I think if an offer around £150m is on the table come summer, it would be madness to not take it.
The issue I have with this way of thinking, is how little it takes in to account the viewpoint of Salah as a footballer. Going to the Saudi league is effectively surrendering a life of being a first class footballer surrounded by players fairly close to your elite ability if not really
keeping you on your toes because they are looking to be the next you. As I have mentioned before, being Egyptian and playing for the national team gives him a little foretaste of this, the level will be similar at best. Brendan spoke about building the plane whilst flying it to describe his managing change, Salah would be the lower tech analogy of the horse dragging the cart whilst trying to win games.
Then there's the live sensation of the supporters in Anfield and the travelling Kop, and his media proclamations on women's rights. When you are already rich, why accept surrendering this for any amount of seasons before you really have to?.
In his shoes, I believe I would not. He could just as easily opt to manage anywhere else in the footballing world for millions a year without the feel of taint.