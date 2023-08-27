No-one has said that at all. But most realise that it's probably inevitable - hence the speculation of 'when' rather than 'if'.
As for appreciating him whilst he's here - we all appreciate him and we always have. No-one is 'selling him behind his back', merely discussing how long we could keep him for and what that means for us. If we insist he sticks to his contract and let him go for free in 2025, we may miss out on £150m+ for squad reinvestment. It merits discussion because its not a situation we've ever faced before for a player in his 30's, plus we need funds for a defensive rebuild, and it's topical because the Saudis are trying to hoover up as much talent as they can.
This thread will no doubt return to on-field discussions when we're playing. But during an International break when the transfer window's just closed and rumours of bids between £150m and £250m emerged, then its obvious some of that will be discussed on here. Salah is an incredible player, and arguably in our top 5 of all time. Discussing how long he'll stay with us doesn't change any of that.
No surprise now the transfer window has closed you are doing the owners PR spin in preparation for the next one. Doing the groundwork to make the potential sale of Salah more palatable.
Your levels of hypocrisy really are boundless. What happened to the poster who wrote essays about how sports washing has destroyed the game. All of a sudden you can't wait to pack Salah off and accept the Saudi blood money. Or is it only blood money when City are spending it.
What happened to the poster who ranted about some posters only wanting shiny new toys. Who raved about posters wanting to win the transfer window. Who told us all that we don't need to spend big and that we could develop our own players. First sign of Saudi blood money and that goes out the window, Salah is packed off to Saudi and you want us to spend the money on a new defence.
Personally I think it is sickening for you to constantly harp on about City and then turn the blindest of blind eyes to hoovering up Saudi blood money. We support a socialist club from a socialist City. We should be at the forefront of getting the rules changed to prevent sports washing. Instead you are ready willing and able to take that blood soaked money. Money generated from slavery and horrific work practices suddenly becomes acceptable if it allows us to sign a few defenders.
Some things are far more important than money.