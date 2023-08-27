« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26720 on: Yesterday at 09:23:56 am
Quote from: spider-neil on September  9, 2023, 06:44:50 pm
The issue is Salah will be in the final year of his contract next season. If FSG doesnt extend his contract he leaves for nothing the next season. We dont have the model to continually let people leave on a free.
But neither is our model based on getting sportswashed inflated fees for 30+ year olds.

We have got our monies worth for Salah twenty times over the time he's been here. Now yes we don't make the decisions but to see some of our fans so willing if not desperate to participate in the Saudi farce is sickening to be honest.

But Ghost Town is 100% correct. I believe this discussion should be left in the transfer shite thread where it's easier to avoid. Let's appreciate Mo while he's here and not be selling him behind his back in this thread.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26721 on: Yesterday at 12:05:41 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 09:23:56 am
But neither is our model based on getting sportswashed inflated fees for 30+ year olds.

We have got our monies worth for Salah twenty times over the time he's been here. Now yes we don't make the decisions but to see some of our fans so willing if not desperate to participate in the Saudi farce is sickening to be honest.

But Ghost Town is 100% correct. I believe this discussion should be left in the transfer shite thread where it's easier to avoid. Let's appreciate Mo while he's here and not be selling him behind his back in this thread.
No-one has said that at all. But most realise that it's probably inevitable - hence the speculation of 'when' rather than 'if'.

As for appreciating him whilst he's here - we all appreciate him and we always have. No-one is 'selling him behind his back', merely discussing how long we could keep him for and what that means for us. If we insist he sticks to his contract and let him go for free in 2025, we may miss out on £150m+ for squad reinvestment. It merits discussion because its not a situation we've ever faced before for a player in his 30's, plus we need funds for a defensive rebuild, and it's topical because the Saudis are trying to hoover up as much talent as they can.

This thread will no doubt return to on-field discussions when we're playing. But during an International break when the transfer window's just closed and rumours of bids between £150m and £250m emerged, then its obvious some of that will be discussed on here. Salah is an incredible player, and arguably in our top 5 of all time. Discussing how long he'll stay with us doesn't change any of that.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26722 on: Yesterday at 01:05:15 pm
Top 10 maybe.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26723 on: Yesterday at 01:11:55 pm
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 12:05:41 pm
No-one has said that at all. But most realise that it's probably inevitable - hence the speculation of 'when' rather than 'if'.

As for appreciating him whilst he's here - we all appreciate him and we always have. No-one is 'selling him behind his back', merely discussing how long we could keep him for and what that means for us. If we insist he sticks to his contract and let him go for free in 2025, we may miss out on £150m+ for squad reinvestment. It merits discussion because its not a situation we've ever faced before for a player in his 30's, plus we need funds for a defensive rebuild, and it's topical because the Saudis are trying to hoover up as much talent as they can.

This thread will no doubt return to on-field discussions when we're playing. But during an International break when the transfer window's just closed and rumours of bids between £150m and £250m emerged, then its obvious some of that will be discussed on here. Salah is an incredible player, and arguably in our top 5 of all time. Discussing how long he'll stay with us doesn't change any of that.

No surprise now the transfer window has closed you are doing the owners PR spin in preparation for the next one. Doing the groundwork to make the potential sale of Salah more palatable.

Your levels of hypocrisy really are boundless. What happened to the poster who wrote essays about how sports washing has destroyed the game. All of a sudden you can't wait to pack Salah off and accept the Saudi blood money. Or is it only blood money when City are spending it.

What happened to the poster who ranted about some posters only wanting shiny new toys. Who raved about posters wanting to win the transfer window. Who told us all that we don't need to spend big and that we could develop our own players. First sign of Saudi blood money and that goes out the window, Salah is packed off to Saudi and you want us to spend the money on a new defence.

Personally I think it is sickening for you to constantly harp on about City and then turn the blindest of blind eyes to hoovering up Saudi blood money. We support a socialist club from a socialist City. We should be at the forefront of getting the rules changed to prevent sports washing. Instead you are ready willing and able to take that blood soaked money. Money generated from slavery and horrific work practices suddenly becomes acceptable if it allows us to sign a few defenders.

Some things are far more important than money. 
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26724 on: Yesterday at 01:43:49 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 01:11:55 pm
No surprise now the transfer window has closed you are doing the owners PR spin in preparation for the next one. Doing the groundwork to make the potential sale of Salah more palatable.

Your levels of hypocrisy really are boundless. What happened to the poster who wrote essays about how sports washing has destroyed the game. All of a sudden you can't wait to pack Salah off and accept the Saudi blood money. Or is it only blood money when City are spending it.

What happened to the poster who ranted about some posters only wanting shiny new toys. Who raved about posters wanting to win the transfer window. Who told us all that we don't need to spend big and that we could develop our own players. First sign of Saudi blood money and that goes out the window, Salah is packed off to Saudi and you want us to spend the money on a new defence.

Personally I think it is sickening for you to constantly harp on about City and then turn the blindest of blind eyes to hoovering up Saudi blood money. We support a socialist club from a socialist City. We should be at the forefront of getting the rules changed to prevent sports washing. Instead you are ready willing and able to take that blood soaked money. Money generated from slavery and horrific work practices suddenly becomes acceptable if it allows us to sign a few defenders.

Some things are far more important than money.

Oh my. Nice guy Al, who never attacks posters (apart from making things up to accuse them of being anti-Klopp, or calling them Tories) with yet another classic 'make up what someone else is saying so I can move the goalposts and post in an inflammatory, aggressive way' post. Keyop's post didn't say what I think you wanted it to say, based on your reply.

'All of a sudden you can't wait to pack Salah off and accept the Saudi blood money.' you've just made that up  ;D Keyop has simply said this is a situation that we're in and we could probably do with discussing it at some point
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26725 on: Yesterday at 02:19:42 pm
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 01:43:49 pm
Keyop has simply said this is a situation that we're in and we could probably do with discussing it at some point
Yeah. In 8 months though. 5 if you absolutely have to.

Anything outside of that, more of the same Saudi shite should be censured as the focus should be solely on what Mo does in a Liverpool shirt.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26726 on: Yesterday at 02:45:58 pm
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 01:43:49 pm
Oh my. Nice guy Al, who never attacks posters (apart from making things up to accuse them of being anti-Klopp, or calling them Tories) with yet another classic 'make up what someone else is saying so I can move the goalposts and post in an inflammatory, aggressive way' post. Keyop's post didn't say what I think you wanted it to say, based on your reply.

'All of a sudden you can't wait to pack Salah off and accept the Saudi blood money.' you've just made that up  ;D Keyop has simply said this is a situation that we're in and we could probably do with discussing it at some point

Are you really suggesting that Keyop isn't trying to start a debate about selling Salah to Saudi Arabia.

Another example

Snip.

Quote from: keyop on August 27, 2023, 10:54:49 am

Mo is (sadly) the perfect figurehead player for them, and although the whole Saudi league makes me uncomfortable, they are offering ridiculous fees and wages that players and clubs will eventually accept.

He's an incredible servant to the club, but if we lose him next summer after 8 years of brilliance and make a £100m+ profit (on a 32 year-old), then it might not be a disaster - if he wants to leave, and provided we have firm plans and a clear strategy on how to spend the money (which we clearly didn't with the Suarez funds).

That might be a better scenario that losing him for nothing in 2025, and at least he wouldn't be going to a PL or European rival (I'd hate the thought of him playing against us). With a player of Mo's ability and global reach, we're in a very strong negotiating position regardless of what happens.

That is two posts in which he has suggested taking the Saudi blood money and using it to buy 'shiny new toys'. According to him it is inevitable that Salah will go there and talks about us missing out on sums ranging from £100m-£150m.

Personally I think it is perfectly fine to call out the hypocrisy of someone who writes essays about what sports washing has done to Football but then continually wants to talk about cashing in on Mo next summer.

As I said somethings are more important than money and for me the club should have nothing to do with an evil regime that has an appalling human rights record and whose economy uses modern slavery. 
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26727 on: Yesterday at 03:20:11 pm
Dearie fucking me. Another thread derailed.

As for talking about the possibility of him going to Saudi, whether you want to discuss it or not kind of depends on how deep you want to bury your head in the sand. There's clearly interest there and I would say there must be at least some encouragement from the players side for it to continue - we've already seen players that would 'never chase the money' chase the money.

I would absolutely prefer we never did business with those clubs, but it's about whether you want to accept reality or not.  Any business is going to try and maximize the value of something if they can, and getting circa 200m for a player in his mid 30s and probably at his peak in terms of value is clearly something we're going to consider as a club whether we enjoy it or not, and I don't think it matters who the owners are, because unless they've got bottomless pockets they're always also going to chase the money.  Welcome to modern football. It's shit, but pointing that out shouldn't invite so much ire.

As for 'doing the groundwork to sell Salah' that's an absolutely laughable statement. Highly doubt FSG for better or worse give a flying fuck whether some randoms on an internet forum are OK with us selling someone.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26728 on: Yesterday at 05:40:15 pm
Let's be honest Al, if FSG weren't willing to take Saudi money, you would be questioning their business sense.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26729 on: Yesterday at 05:50:04 pm
Al hasn't been banging on about us selling him.

I wish you would all stop "debating" about the head chopping bastards or at least take it to the transfer thread, they don't deserve to be mentioned in here.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26730 on: Yesterday at 06:02:02 pm
Extend his contract. One of our best ever.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26731 on: Yesterday at 07:13:04 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:02:02 pm
Extend his contract. One of our best ever.

100% we will give it a go. All depends on if he wants to/ sees a chance for setting new records/winning more trophies with us. Clearly he can go to the KSA whenever he wants and they will be thrilled to have him. i think there's a decent chance he could re-up for a couple more years and then go but he would walk away from +/- 50m pound a year to do it. 

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26732 on: Yesterday at 07:29:56 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 07:13:04 pm
100% we will give it a go. All depends on if he wants to/ sees a chance for setting new records/winning more trophies with us. Clearly he can go to the KSA whenever he wants and they will be thrilled to have him. i think there's a decent chance he could re-up for a couple more years and then go but he would walk away from +/- 50m pound a year to do it. 



The problem that I see that we will encounter is that we probably would need to make his basic wage 400 K a week minimum and then any add-ons are simple and achievable such as games played then goals, scored, etc. etc. some thing that would get him into the 500 a week range. And even that I think we could only really do for one year.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26733 on: Yesterday at 08:15:58 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:29:56 pm
The problem that I see that we will encounter is that we probably would need to make his basic wage 400 K a week minimum and then any add-ons are simple and achievable such as games played then goals, scored, etc. etc. some thing that would get him into the 500 a week range. And even that I think we could only really do for one year.
He's worth it. An extra £150k a week is akin to paying £7.5m extra per year. For a player of his quality, that's nothing.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26734 on: Yesterday at 09:22:20 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:15:58 pm
He's worth it. An extra £150k a week is akin to paying £7.5m extra per year. For a player of his quality, that's nothing.

On top of what he's on now though. And that's a contract we'll be paying him into his mid 30s. He's worth it now, but that's not the issue.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26735 on: Yesterday at 10:25:47 pm
On top of what he's on now though. And that's a contract we'll be paying him into his mid 30s. He's worth it now, but that's not the issue.
What he's on now is a sunk cost. Any marginal increase is worth it to keep a player of his quality.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26736 on: Yesterday at 10:45:00 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:15:58 pm
He's worth it. An extra £150k a week is akin to paying £7.5m extra per year. For a player of his quality, that's nothing.

£7.5m is not nothing. The budget is finite.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26737 on: Yesterday at 11:33:06 pm
£7.5m is not nothing. The budget is finite.
It is for a player of his quality. Compare it with how much it'd cost to "replace" him.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26738 on: Today at 12:26:00 am
Are we going to have to put up with all this shit about mo leaving all the way to January. Then all the way to August next year. Will he, wont he. .Honestly I cant be arsed with it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #26739 on: Today at 01:57:44 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:33:06 pm
It is for a player of his quality. Compare it with how much it'd cost to "replace" him.
That's exactly right. Assuming Salah's wages are 350k/wk for 3 years, and a top quality new player would demand 150k/wk, the difference comes to 31m over three year period. If that is 60% of a players contract amortization, the transfer fee would be around 50m. Good luck finding a very good 50m-rated forward to sign on 150k/wk...

