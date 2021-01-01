I think Salah will only go to Saudi Arabia when he feels he's on the downwards slide, if he's still at the top of his game this time next year I reckon he'll stay. He's a bit like Ronaldo, he'll be playing until his late 30s and he has plenty of time to retire in the desert.



Salah publicly gave no indication he was even up for a move and his agent categorically ruled it out (not that you trust agents). He'll go there at some point, but I reckon we'll unfortunately have to put up with him for a couple of years.