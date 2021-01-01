Anyone know why Salah is not in the squad for Egypt today?
He was left out so he could go to Legoland.[/quoteFun fun, but safe to assume no injury then I take it.
I think it's coz they don't play until Tuesday
Arteta taking him to meet his family?
If you exclude the game they just played against Ethiopia youre 100% correct
At this rate, we're going to have to offer Mo a contract extension between now and January. And even then, it won't stop this nonsense from starting up all over again.
All those ITK's on social media and tv that said Salah was off this week..maybe don't listen to them next time, eh..
