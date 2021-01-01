« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 663 664 665 666 667 [668]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 2533872 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,673
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26680 on: Yesterday at 09:40:30 pm »
Quote from: Snusmumriken on Yesterday at 06:44:50 pm
Anyone know why Salah is not in the squad for Egypt today?
I think it's coz they don't play until Tuesday  :)
Logged

Offline Snusmumriken

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 719
  • Don't believe everything you think
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26681 on: Yesterday at 09:44:17 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 06:54:32 pm
He was left out so he could go to Legoland.
[/quote

Fun fun, but safe to assume no injury then I take it.
Logged

Offline Snusmumriken

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 719
  • Don't believe everything you think
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26682 on: Yesterday at 09:46:27 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:40:30 pm
I think it's coz they don't play until Tuesday  :)


If you exclude the game they just played against Ethiopia youre 100% correct  ;D
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,234
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26683 on: Yesterday at 09:47:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:03:55 pm
Arteta taking him to meet his family?

 :lmao :lmao
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,673
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26684 on: Yesterday at 10:20:31 pm »
Quote from: Snusmumriken on Yesterday at 09:46:27 pm


If you exclude the game they just played against Ethiopia youre 100% correct  ;D
;D ;D ;D
I used the bbc site to see when Egypt played - that game isn't even listed. :)
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,677
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26685 on: Yesterday at 10:34:48 pm »
Quote from: Snusmumriken on Yesterday at 06:44:50 pm
Anyone know why Salah is not in the squad for Egypt today?

Hes gone for a hat fitting.
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,730
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26686 on: Yesterday at 10:45:40 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:26:14 pm
At this rate, we're going to have to offer Mo a contract extension between now and January. And even then, it won't stop this nonsense from starting up all over again.

just ignore it, he isn't going anywhere this season.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,601
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26687 on: Yesterday at 11:47:24 pm »
All those ITK's on social media and tv that said Salah was off this week..

maybe don't listen to them next time, eh..
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,673
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26688 on: Today at 12:13:17 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:47:24 pm
All those ITK's on social media and tv that said Salah was off this week..

maybe don't listen to them next time, eh..
I didn't listen this time :)
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,688
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26689 on: Today at 02:05:03 am »
Quote from: Snusmumriken on Yesterday at 06:44:50 pm
Anyone know why Salah is not in the squad for Egypt today?

The manager gave him the first game off as he'd played so much league football already this season I think.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,835
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26690 on: Today at 07:36:23 am »
This feels like the Firmino year long tour.
I definitely think Salah gets sold next summer.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 663 664 665 666 667 [668]   Go Up
« previous next »
 