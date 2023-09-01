Selling Salah now does make little sense. Like the Mbappe bid, I'm not sure how much encouragement has come from the player's side, or of it is just PR/politics. I think even for Salah, moving this early to the Saudi league seems strange, even if he wanted to leave Liverpool, he could play in PSG for 2-3 seasons and play in the Champions League.



Part of me wonders if this is to try and negotiate a new contract with Liverpool too, which I can't see us committing to. They'll obviously come back in for him again, but like others we don't need the money and I'd rather us get £100m next summer vs £150m on the last day of the transfer window.