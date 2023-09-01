« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 2531880 times)

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26640 on: September 1, 2023, 02:08:36 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on September  1, 2023, 02:07:01 pm
We need an Abbas tweet to calm everyone down :D

I'm calm, Klopp has said he's not for sale and that's all the reassurance I needed.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26641 on: September 1, 2023, 02:09:02 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on September  1, 2023, 02:06:36 pm
So to try and be balanced for a moment. Mbappe aside, is there anyone in the world for any club who we could sign to replace Salah? I can't think of anyone. I guess maybe Saka is the closest thing I can think of but he is IMO a couple years away from being in the same bracket as Salah.

Just don't see how this transfer could happen unless it gets to Countinho-levels of silly money. Which in today's market is £250m+.

Saka would work if Nunez was banging in the goals as it could mean we need less of a goalscorer and more of creative force on the right.

But either way, no amount of money could tempt us right now. Nor should it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26642 on: September 1, 2023, 02:09:20 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on September  1, 2023, 02:06:36 pm
So to try and be balanced for a moment. Mbappe aside, is there anyone in the world for any club who we could sign to replace Salah? I can't think of anyone. I guess maybe Saka is the closest thing I can think of but he is IMO a couple years away from being in the same bracket as Salah.

Just don't see how this transfer could happen unless it gets to Countinho-levels of silly money. Which in today's market is £250m+.

As a different type of player, maybe Diaby if he continues his so far good form in the PL

Frankly we aren't getting a replacement we need someone different, so next summer if he was to leave, right now Diaby would be my top pick, even if you have to spend pretty big
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26643 on: September 1, 2023, 02:09:29 pm »
Selling Salah now does make little sense. Like the Mbappe bid, I'm not sure how much encouragement has come from the player's side, or of it is just PR/politics. I think even for Salah, moving this early to the Saudi league seems strange, even if he wanted to leave Liverpool, he could play in PSG for 2-3 seasons and play in the Champions League.

Part of me wonders if this is to try and negotiate a new contract with Liverpool too, which I can't see us committing to. They'll obviously come back in for him again, but like others we don't need the money and I'd rather us get £100m next summer vs £150m on the last day of the transfer window.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26644 on: September 1, 2023, 02:09:52 pm »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26645 on: September 1, 2023, 02:11:01 pm »
If the club sold him for 100 million next summer I think most people, even the moaners wouldn't be too angry. It'd be insane money for a 32 year old with 12 months left on his deal. I don't personally want to see it just my feeling. As I noted above I think if the aim from the club is to sell for big money as opposed to losing him for nothing, we could ask now do you want him in a year for something over 100 million. The profit would be huge given age/contract and the seven best years of his career. Would give us time to eye a replacement and money to bring him in.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26646 on: September 1, 2023, 02:11:16 pm »
Locked whilst the transfer madness descends.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26647 on: Today at 11:30:14 am »
And breathe
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26648 on: Today at 11:34:50 am »
If ever he wanted to know how much he means to this club, turning down £250m for a 31 year old with 12-months on his contract says it all.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26649 on: Today at 11:35:30 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:34:50 am
If ever he wanted to know how much he means to this club, turning down £250m for a 31 year old with 12-months on his contract says it all.

He's got 2 years left, no?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26650 on: Today at 11:35:46 am »
Was really never in doubt.
Had they approached us early in the window - maybe, just maybe.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26651 on: Today at 11:40:08 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:35:30 am
He's got 2 years left, no?

Mea culpa. Yep.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26652 on: Today at 11:42:22 am »
Baffling that Sky and BBC basically had a Salah deadline day section despite us knowing weeks ago he wasn't going anywhere.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26653 on: Today at 11:43:35 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:42:22 am
Baffling that Sky and BBC basically had a Salah deadline day section despite us knowing weeks ago he wasn't going anywhere.

It makes sense for media outlets, generates clicks, gets people looking at their website/TV show.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26654 on: Today at 12:12:44 pm »
Never in doubt.

He and Darwin working together are gonna fuck everyone up this season, and that's before factoring any other player in
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26655 on: Today at 12:29:20 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:43:35 am
It makes sense for media outlets, generates clicks, gets people looking at their website/TV show.
Funnily enough, it has the exact opposite affect on me. I make sure I don't click on or watch.

I suppose they have to fill the airtime, but my God it's boring and tedious.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26656 on: Today at 12:44:17 pm »
Hairy Mitts is trending on Twitter, guess it's cos of this he posted a few days ago.



One of the best comments. ;D



https://twitter.com/richardajkeys/status/1697612648844521730
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26657 on: Today at 12:46:22 pm »
Honestly believe he will give the media a big f***k you in form of 30+ G/A in the league this season. People will once again need to realise how good he is.

He might not score as many this season, but i think he will top the assist charts this season and by a wide margin too.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26658 on: Today at 12:46:53 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:44:17 pm
Hairy Mitts is trending on Twitter, guess it's cos of this he posted a few days ago.


F*ck me, he never learns, does he?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26659 on: Today at 12:53:09 pm »
That tweet and the "early call" tweet need to be inscribed on his gravestone, absolute clown
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26660 on: Today at 12:57:39 pm »
Never in doubt.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26661 on: Today at 01:00:42 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:12:44 pm
Never in doubt.

He and Darwin working together are gonna fuck everyone up this season, and that's before factoring any other player in

Jurgens Dalglish & Rush

Watching them from the Kop on Sunday, you could see how well they were working together - Lineker might be correct with his call that Darwin will win the Golden Boot.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26662 on: Today at 01:17:15 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 12:46:53 pm
F*ck me, he never learns, does he?

He's a slave to his impulses.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26663 on: Today at 01:20:21 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:29:20 pm
Funnily enough, it has the exact opposite affect on me. I make sure I don't click on or watch.

I suppose they have to fill the airtime, but my God it's boring and tedious.
and childish to a great degree.  many of those "articles" assume the reader is pretty low-intelligence and have poor or non-existent analysis skills.
