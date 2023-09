I'm in disbelief that we have people actually thinking this would be a good thing 😯







And why is that?The sort of money that is being talked about for a 31 year old player with two years left on his contract when we’ve let players who have been worth a fortune run down contracts and leave on frees or stupidly low figures in the past is not to be sniffed at.(Owen, McManaman come to mind immediately to name two)Mo will eventually be gone - that time is not far away. Life goes on. It’s not to a rival either. Let Doak flourish, give Darwin more time. If it gets stupid money, take it. For some, there will never be a good time, but it’s pointless to keep a player and let them walk for free.