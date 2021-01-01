As I have said in a previous post, whatever they are offering for Salah now is not enough.



Whatever they are offering might be a good price for a player as good as him, and the same age as him, but there are premiums that go along with Salah, and they must be taken into account when bidding for him.



1. The timing- at the end of the transfer window, with no time to reinvest.

2.any offer must be increased substantially after our window closes (Saudi window still open for a few weeks)

3. Salah must surely be the biggest prize available to them? The top name in the islamic world of football.



This is not just any player. Not for us, and not for them. If that's the case, you pay what he's worth and the rest.



They won't take no for an answer. They like to say that money is not an issue.

Well then, prove it, or move on. Stop with these derisory offers.

We have little to lose holding on to Salah. He will still be 'a big prize' for them next year.



Or......

Buy us Mbappé tomorrow and Salah is yours! 🤣