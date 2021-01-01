« previous next »
Isn't it Jurgen's press conference tomorrow morning too? He will be asked about it, he will shoot down the nonsense but for some reason it will carry on.

Exactly he isnt going anywhere and does Salah even want to go Saudi ?

Lets be right no player who is still racking up good numbers has gone there.

Neves only player in his prime who has gone from PL and he isnt what youd call world class.

Saudis will bid something ludicrous after our transfer window shuts for the publicity. Inevitable.
The problem with even an astronomical transfer fee is, with the way the market has been inflated, what use is it anyway? We get £200m and it's what? A Caicedo and a Mudryk? Fuck that.
There's some Saudi media reporting he's booked on a flight to Jeddah tomorrow night.
There's some Saudi media reporting he's booked on a flight to Jeddah tomorrow night.

Is it the same people who said he wasn't playing against Newcastle?
As I have said in a previous post,  whatever they are offering for Salah now is not enough.

Whatever they are offering might be a good price for a player as good as him, and the same age as him, but there are premiums that go along with Salah, and they must be taken into account when bidding for him.

1. The timing- at the end of the transfer window, with no time to reinvest.
2.any offer must be increased substantially after our window closes (Saudi window still open for a few weeks)
3. Salah must surely be the biggest prize available to them? The top name in the islamic world of football.

This is not just any player. Not for us, and not for them. If that's the case, you pay what he's worth and the rest.

They won't take no for an answer. They like to say that money is not an issue.
Well then, prove it, or move on. Stop with these derisory offers.
We have little to lose holding on to Salah. He will still be 'a big prize' for them next year.

Or......
Buy us Mbappé tomorrow and Salah is yours! 🤣
Is it the same people who said he wasn't playing against Newcastle?


Dunno where that came from to be honest.

This is via a Saudi newspaper apparently. Also being reported on Egyptian sports site FilGoal but I assume from the Saudi source.
Dunno where that came from to be honest.

This is via a Saudi newspaper apparently. Also being reported on Egyptian sports site FilGoal but I assume from the Saudi source.

It is from a reporter working for SSC channel. He said he doesn't know who is on this flight.
Mo isn't going anywhere this summer, the owners as well as Klopp
know that would be disasterous.

Let the Saudis bid £200+ million, that will only be a precursor
to them getting rinsed over a transfer next Summer.
Mo isn't going anywhere this summer, the owners as well as Klopp
know that would be disasterous.

Let the Saudis bid £200+ million, that will only be a precursor
to them getting rinsed over a transfer next Summer.

Like I said earlier, if they were serious they'd pay a world record fee to bring the most famous Mohamed & biggest Muslim sports star to the head chopper league.
